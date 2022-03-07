Bearcats season ends at state

The Scottsbluff boys’ basketball team lost to the Beatrice Orangemen (17-5) on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Class B state tournament in Lincoln 38-35.

“I know it’s difficult to lose the last one and the way we did it where we kind of felt like we were in control until right at the end makes it hurt that much more, but the season was great,” head coach Scott Gullion said. “Not a lot of teams can say they won 20 games and to win 20, 21 games and get down to the state tournament is a tremendous accomplishment. Our team has a lot to be proud of; this one game shouldn’t define our season. We accomplished a lot and it was a great team to be around.”

Scottsbluff’s Trevor Schwartz hit the first bucket of the game but it didn’t take long for him to have two fouls as the second one was committed 1:36 into the game.

The rest of the quarter was a struggle for the Bearcats as the Orangemen would go on a 10-0 run to lead 10-2 before Scottsbluff’s Tate Talkington hit a basket at the buzzer.

The second quarter was different for Scottsbluff as Beatrice’s Tucker Timmerman got the first points but that was when the Bearcats went on a roll of their own.

Scottsbluff scored nine straight starting with Michael Mickey hitting a shot in the paint. Austin Thyne hit the only 3-pointer of the half to cut the Beatrice lead to 12-9. Kellon Harris hit two free throws and Tyler Harre made a basket as Scottsbluff took their first lead since the opening bucket.

At halftime, the Bearcats trailed 16-15.

“The first quarter, we struggled to score. We just weren’t moving,” Gullion said. “Our offense wasn’t moving very well, we were settling too much and we got some more stuff at the rim and got some open looks better in the second quarter.”

The third quarter started on an 11-0 run by the Bearcats to get their biggest lead of the game at 27-16. The Orangemen got their first points of the frame off of a pair of Timmerman free throws before Talkington made a bucket to extend the lead back to 11 points.

With the Scottsbluff lead at 29-18, Luke Feist scored back-to-back shots before Bryant Jurgens went to the line, making two. The Bearcats held a 29-24 lead at the end of three.

The run Beatrice began in the third continued into the final frame as they would score the first four points before Gullion called a timeout with 5:33 remaining.

Thyne got the next four to extend the lead to 33-28 but the Orangemen wouldn’t go down without a fight. Beatrice’s Crew Meints hit a 3-pointer before Harre hit the final two points in the game for Scottsbluff.

Orangeman Shelton Crawford hit a 3-pointer with 26.2 seconds to go up 36-35 and Feist hit the final two points to end the game, winning 38-35.

“Third quarter, we were able to go on a run, guys made some big plays, hit some big shots and then we went a little stagnant, a little cold,” Gullion said. “Credit to Beatrice, their defense made stuff hard on us and they kept grinding and were able to make a little run themselves.”

Thyne was the only player in double figures for the Bearcats leading with 11 points as Talkington followed with eight and Harre with seven.

Beatrice had two in double figures. Timmerman led all scorers with 12 and Feist finished with 10.

The four seniors played their final basketball game in the Scottsbluff uniform and Gullion attributes a lot of what made the team them to the seniors.

“Our seniors are great. Three of them (Harre, Jackson Ostdiek, Schwartz) have played since they were freshmen where they were on the JV, Varsity team, they’ve all progressed very well throughout their four years with us. Austin obviously was a big piece to our team this far,” he said. “Their leadership, their coachability, their demeanor really meant a lot to this team. Very fun team to be around, to coach and a lot of that are because of those guys.”

The Bearcats finished the season 21-6 as Beatrice will face Omaha Roncalli, who advanced after defeating the Waverly Vikings 64-58 in double overtime.

Scottsbluff 4 11 14 6 - 35

Beatrice 10 6 8 14 - 38

SCOTTSBLUFF

Austin Thyne 11, Tate Talkington 8, Tyler Harre 7, Kellon Harris 5, Michael Mickey 2, Trevor Schwartz 2.

BEATRICE

Tucker Timmerman 12, Luke Feist 10, Bryant Jurgens 8, Crew Meints 5, Shelton Crawford 3.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

