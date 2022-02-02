Bearcats sign Letters of Intent

Four athletes at Scottsbluff High School put pen to paper as they sign to play at their respective schools next year.
Football players Chance Symons, Trevor Schwartz and Maison Kinsey as well as basketball player Tyler Harre signed their Letters of Intent.
Symons signed his to play for the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats where he was impressed with the town and program.
“I just really liked the town, it just really had a family-like aspect and Coach Wright is a great guy,” Symons said. “He’s probably one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever heard talk or been around, so just the level I felt they brought there really pulled me in.”
His parents, Alisha and Shane, were excited to see that all the hard work he put in the last four years has given him this opportunity.
“We have this family joke between us, his freshman year he played and then he started training with Isaac (Holscher), which has been phenomenal,” Alisha said. “We watched him play his freshman year and then the very first time he got in on a play his sophomore year on varsity, I remember my head snapping to my husband and his snapping to mine saying, ‘Chance is number 56 right?’ That much of a change it was just phenomenal to see that it just clicked for him and he was just gung-ho. So to go to this next level, to go to Northwest is just exciting.”
Shane, who went on the visit with his son, was impressed with the program and believes he will fit right in.
“I went on the official visit with him and it’s an impressive program, impressive coaching staff, impressive facilities and I think Chance will fit in really well there,” he said. “They work really hard to be successful and that’s what he wants to do.”
Symons will be majoring in business management.
Schwartz will play for the Northern State Wolves where he will be closer to his mom’s side of the family and major in the field he wants, health sciences.
“(They have) brand new facilities, family is very close, they definitely have my career field with a brand new science facility and it felt like home,” Schwartz said.
His mother Jennifer is excited that he gets to achieve what he’s wanted the last few years and is appreciative of everyone who has helped him get to where he is now.
“I’m excited because it’s close to my home town so Trevor gets to spend time with my side of the family, so that’s a bonus. Trevor told us three years ago that this is his goal so we just kind of followed and supported him,” she said. “This is really all his success and we’ve just been along for the ride and a lot of people have invested in him. We are thankful to all the coaching staff, Isaac has been such a blessing, the teachers, they’ve invested in Trevor and we appreciate that.”
Kinsey will head to Doane University and play for the Tigers. He contributes the community as part of the reason he decided to attend Doane and is excited about the opportunity.
“I’ve played football all my life and I’m just blessed with the opportunity to play at the next level,” he said. “It’s just a great community up there and the coaching staff welcomed me pretty well.”
His mom Jennifer is proud that he has been given this opportunity after all the work he has put in.
“He's worked really hard,” she said. “He played JV sophomore and junior year but he was grinding, hitting the gym, working hard to try and improve and by senior year, he was a starter.”
Kinsey will major in physical education.
Even though all three took a different path within the Bearcat program, football coach Jud Hall is proud of the success they have all had.
“All three of them are great students so that’s really going to lead them to be successful at the next level. Trevor, he’s been a three-year starter for our program so he saw success right away when he was young and then just continued to get better,” Hall said. “Chance saw some significant time as a sophomore and then came into his own the last two years as a starter for us and just his work ethic to put him in those positions is just tremendous. Maison went a different route. He was a role player as a sophomore and a junior but loved football, continued to work and was a starter for us as a senior. So all three guys have had different paths in our program but they all have had success in our program.”
Harre will head to the University of Nebraska, Kearney to play for the Lopers and has wanted to play college basketball for a long time.
“I’ve wanted to play college basketball for a long time. Just to be able to continue playing basketball is exciting,” he said. “They have great facilities, it’s close to home and it gave me the opportunity to play DII basketball. I’m honored to have the chance.”
His parents are excited that he is able to fulfill his dream after playing basketball most of his life.
“We’re very excited and proud of Tyler. He has been playing basketball probably since the day he could walk,” Jen Harre said. “Over the years, he has played on some great teams and had some amazing coaches. We just feel blessed for what he’s had thus far in his life and we’re excited that he can continue that as a Loper.”
Basketball coach Scott Gullion believes Harre will be a great fit for the Loper program and playing at the next level because of his work ethic.
“Obviously his ability to shoot the ball, his height fits in well at that level, who knows, maybe he’s got a couple more inches left but his work ethic has got him this far and it’s what he’s going to bring to their program,” Gullion said.
Harre will be majoring in agri-business.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.