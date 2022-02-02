Bearcats sign Letters of Intent

“All three of them are great students so that’s really going to lead them to be successful at the next level. Trevor, he’s been a three-year starter for our program so he saw success right away when he was young and then just continued to get better,” Hall said. “Chance saw some significant time as a sophomore and then came into his own the last two years as a starter for us and just his work ethic to put him in those positions is just tremendous. Maison went a different route. He was a role player as a sophomore and a junior but loved football, continued to work and was a starter for us as a senior. So all three guys have had different paths in our program but they all have had success in our program.”