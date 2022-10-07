Bearcats soar past Hastings

The Scottsbluff football team racked up over 370 yards of total offense and held Hastings to negative rushing yards en route to a 35-0 win over the Tigers on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

The win improves the Bearcats to 6-1 on the season while Hastings falls to 1-6.

The Bearcats hit the Tigers with a balanced attack through the air and on the ground with three rushing touchdowns by Sebastien Boyle along with a pair of strikes from Braeden Stull to Jackson Allen through the air.

Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said the Bearcats wanted to start fast against Hastings.

“We preached all week about starting fast and kind of taking it to them right away,” he said. “That put us in a position to play a lot of guys and we wanted to do that tonight. Thankfully, we got a chance to do that tonight.”

Hall added that his team needs to be successful in both aspects as they get closer to district play.

“It’s something we need to improve upon if we want to accomplish our goal of winning a district championship,” he said. “I think we have to be a little more balanced or, at least, our play-action pass has to be very successful and I think it was tonight.”

Scottsbluff didn’t waste any time lighting up the scoreboard when Boyle struck from 18 yards out at the 9:28 mark of the first quarter.

After exchanging fumble recoveries on the next two possessions by both teams, the Bearcats mounted a 58-yard drive capped off by a 30-yard touchdown pass from Stull to Allen with 5:34 left to play in the period to put Scottsbluff up 14-0.

A good defensive effort by the Bearcats on Hastings’ next possession and highlighted by an eight-yard sack from Jayce Wilkinson set Scottsbluff up in good field position. With 21 seconds left in the frame, Boyle rumbled in for his second touchdown of the contest and stretching the Bearcat lead to 21-0.

Scottsbluff added the lone score in the second period on a seven-yard scamper by Boyle with 9:54 to play in the half.

The Bearcats rounded out the scoring at the 8:33 mark of the third period on a 23-yard pass from Stull to Allen.

Although pleased with the win, Hall emphasized that his team needs to clean up the turnovers and penalties before Scottsbluff’s final two district games.

“We’re very proud of where we’re at right now. But talking about tonight’s game, we have to clean up penalties and turnovers for sure,” he said. “We can’t afford those as we continue to play throughout the season. We have to a better job of controlling the ball, keeping the ball in our possession, and eliminate the penalties. There were too many penalties tonight.”

Boyle led the Bearcats offensively with 113 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The junior now needs less than 90 yards in the next two games to break the century mark for rushing.

Stull added 60 yards rushing, while Allen finished with 68.

Stull finished the night going 6-for-10 through the air for 102 yards, while Allen pulled down four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bearcat defense held Hastings to -10 yards on the ground and 104 yards through the air for a total of 94 yards on the night.

Scottsbluff will next see action next week when it crosses the river to take on Gering.