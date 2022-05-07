Bearcats soccer shoots to state

The Scottsbluff boys’ soccer team hosted the Norris Titans for the Class B-4 district final on Saturday at Landers Soccer Complex. The Bearcats came away with the 2-0 win to head to the school’s fourth state tournament and first in 12 years.

The last time the Scottsbluff boys were in the state tournament was in 2010 when they fell to South Sioux City 1-0 in the quarterfinal.

“This team is very resilient, they’ve done everything we have asked them to do on and off the field,” Bearcat coach Nate Rock said. “They learn after every game and have lived and breathed our culture.

Since their freshman year, this is all seniors Kade Huck and Aaron Schaff have wanted to do and having accomplished their goal, means the world.

“Since freshman year, this is what I’ve wanted to do,” Huck said. “We set our goals; we’ve worked hard and for Scottsbluff to make it to the state championships, that means the world for us.”

“To me it’s really exciting because my freshman year, we played and we didn’t even make a sub-state match,” Schaff said. “Being able to work hard and have a sub-state match, host, win and now go to state is really exciting.”

In order to make the state tournament, the players were told prior to game time that they needed to battle during the full 80 minutes.

“Coach Rock said before we played, ‘there’s 80 minutes out there before we can go to state and if we win those 80 minutes, then we’ll get a ticket to state but we have to win those 80 minutes,’” Huck said. “Every minute counted and we went and won it.”

And that they did. It was a very physical game as both teams went back and forth, unable to score.

The first goal of the game came from a Karim Castillo Leos penalty kick 8:32 into the game. 12 minutes later, Jason Escamilla scored the final goal to put Scottsbluff up 2-0 going into halftime.

Both teams saw good looks in the second half but were unable to get the ball into the net as both goalkeepers wouldn’t let anything go by. The wind also played a factor as it picked up during halftime.

“We didn’t expect (the wind) to come out like it did. It was a cross wind so it wasn’t a huge factor but it’s hard to judge a ball when the wind is blowing like that,” Rock said.

The score remained 2-0 until the final whistle, giving Scottsbluff the win. Goalkeeper JT Painter had three saves in the game as the Bearcats had 13 shots on goal.

The leadership shown by the upperclassmen has spoken volumes to coach Rock as they made the program better.

“The culture is not new as we’ve had great leadership the last three years. They live to make the program better than when we found it,” Rock said. “The upperclassmen treat the underclassmen as equals and show them how to lead.”

For those underclassmen and players coming up, making a state tournament shows what it takes in the future and in doing so, creating a family.

“It’s all about working and we’ve worked in practice and worked outside of practice together,” Schaff said. “We just built a family, that’s what really brought us to play as a team and win games.”

“Don’t take any game for granted. Every game counts, every practice counts and we’re all in this together,” Huck said. “We worked hard as a family and this family just won a sub-state game.”

The players are just going to enjoy the experience with the team and share these moments with their families.

“Just sharing the moments with my family and it’s all about making those key life moments and spending it with these guys means the world to me,” Huck said.

The Bearcats will play in Omaha on Thursday, May 12 against the Waverly Vikings at 1p.m. MST. Before that though, the team will be taking a few days to rest and heal.

“At this point in the season, we need rest more than anything,” Rock said. “We are a little banged up and could use a day or two.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.