Bearcats softball come back to win in final three innings

Tuesday’s matchup between the Scottsbluff Bearcats and the Chadron Cardinals was a back-and-forth game that saw the Bearcats pull out an 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

The early innings of the game were extremely tight as both teams had extremely good pitching. After three innings, the score was 2-1 with Chadron in the lead.

Chadron’s scoring came off two Scottsbluff errors that gave the Cardinals the advantage after the first three Innings. Chadron was able to combine the opportunities given to them on offense and took advantage by pitching extremely well early in the game.

However, the tide changed in favor of the Bearcats after the start of the fourth inning. Pitcher Elizabeth Fuss found her stride and managed to keep the Cardinals batters at bay.

“I pitched a fairly good game. I could have hit my spots a little better, but I was able to recover,” Fuss said.

When the Bearcats came up to bat in the fourth inning, it proved to be the key moment of the game. Chadron’s errors gave Scottsbluff two runs to put them in the lead, and they never looked back.