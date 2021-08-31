Bearcats softball come back to win in final three innings

Tuesday’s matchup between the Scottsbluff Bearcats and the Chadron Cardinals was a back-and-forth game that saw the Bearcats pull out an 8-3 win over the Cardinals.
The early innings of the game were extremely tight as both teams had extremely good pitching. After three innings, the score was 2-1 with Chadron in the lead.
Chadron’s scoring came off two Scottsbluff errors that gave the Cardinals the advantage after the first three Innings. Chadron was able to combine the opportunities given to them on offense and took advantage by pitching extremely well early in the game.
However, the tide changed in favor of the Bearcats after the start of the fourth inning. Pitcher Elizabeth Fuss found her stride and managed to keep the Cardinals batters at bay.
“I pitched a fairly good game. I could have hit my spots a little better, but I was able to recover,” Fuss said.
When the Bearcats came up to bat in the fourth inning, it proved to be the key moment of the game. Chadron’s errors gave Scottsbluff two runs to put them in the lead, and they never looked back.
“I think the main thing for us is that we are a team that plays seven innings. I knew if we got on base, we would be okay. We have too many good batters for us to be shut out,” Scottsbluff coach Daniel Fox said.
The Bearcats closed out the game with a defensive stand, only allowing one run through the last four innings. The defense of the Bearcats became especially stout once Aubrey Barrett took over pitching duties.
“I feel like Liz had a good start to what she was doing, and that her energy radiated onto me helped motivate me to be better and finish strong,” Barrett said.
On the season, Scottsbluff has been extremely strong with multiple double-digit wins. With this victory in hand, they further regain the momentum lost from their only loss, an 8-6 loss at the hands of Gering.
“The girls were really upset with themselves and how we played at Gering, we left a lot of runners on base, but since then we have gotten runners on base and gotten them home, and we’ve been doing our job.” Fox said.
For the Cardinals, they will certainly hope to improve after several losses to start off their season, and this most recent one dropping them to 2-4.
The Bearcats will hope to continue their winning ways when they travel to Holyoke, Colorado this Thursday, Sept. 2. The Cardinals will hope to turn their season around Wednesday, Sept. 7 against the Gering Bulldogs.