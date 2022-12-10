Bearcats split with Bolts

The Scottsbluff girls and boys played the Thunder Basin Bolts with the boys coming out on top 59-46 and the girls falling 65-51.

In the Lady Bearcats’ defeat, foul trouble plagued Scottsbluff for the entire game as many players picked up multiple fouls in just the first quarter, with Paige Horne picking up three in the first half.

The game was close through the first half, with the teams ending the first quarter at 15 all. The Lady Bolts put five points on their lead at the end of the first half time leading Scottsbluff 32-27 at halftime.

Through the first half of play, Horne had 12 points leading the Bearcats in scoring. Scottsbluff had also committed six turnovers through the first half of play.

The Bearcats came the closest to reclaiming the lead immediately after halftime with an Anna Kelley 3-pointer bringing it to within two points and the teams trading baskets early in the third quarter.

The Lady Bolts would pull away during the final quarter of play, adding five points to their lead to win. Horne led the Bearcats with 17 points, as Payton Burda would be the only other Bearcat scoring double digits with 12.

The boys would have a better result, handily defeating Thunder Basin. The Bearcats started the game on a 10-2 run, with Kellon Harris scoring eight of those points.

Scottsbluff had double the amount of points as Thunder Basin after the end of the first frame at 20-10. The Bearcats added three points to their lead before halftime, going into the break with a 33-20 lead. Michael Mickey led the Bearcats in scoring in the first half with 10 points, one point ahead of Tate Talkington’s nine.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Bearcats continued to put up points with Scottsbluff building a 47-29 lead after three.

In the fourth quarter, the Bolts would attempt to stage a comeback, outscoring the Bearcats 20-12 in the frame, but ultimately ran out of time.

Harris was the high scorer for the Bearcats with 13 points. Mickey finished with 12, and Talkington and Nate Kelley had 11 apiece. Also scoring for Scottsbluff was Carter Reisig with eight and Tyson Klein with four.

The Bearcat girls will have a short turnaround when they play Bridgeport on Monday in a highly anticipated matchup in Bridgeport. The boys will have a longer break as they travel to Chadron to take on the Cardinals on Friday, Dec. 16.