Bearcats take double title in Gering

With two top 10 finishers, the Scottsbluff Bearcats propelled themselves to a win at the Gering Golf Invite, shooting 326 as a team. Bearcat senior Austin Thyne shot a 78 to earn the individual win.

After Thyne, Zack Wintanger of Cheyenne Central finished second with a score of 78, John Beier of Sidney finished third with a score of 79, Alexander Miller of Cheyenne Central was fourth with a score of 80 and rounding out the top five was Mitchell’s Cael Peters with an 80 as well.

After the Bearcats, Cheyenne Central finished two strokes behind in second with a team score of 328, while the Sidney Red Raiders finished third with a total score of 338.

On the day, the Bearcats felt they had success throughout their entire team, with all of their golfers having good games.

“It was a pretty good day, and we’re going to keep improving. This is not where we are going to finish,” Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said. “The kids are a good team, they have a good nucleus. They’re asking about how the other people are doing and not just because they want to beat them, but they’re pulling for their teammates.”

With the season progressing, the Bearcats believe they will continue to improve upon their already solid play.

“We can get better, you just can’t beat experience and it is what it is, it just takes time. I can help them physically, but mentally, they’ve got to be able to bleed and be able to do some stuff,” Ehler said. “Our ceiling is high, Austin can be taking off and shooting in the 60s really easily. All our top five, and JV behind them, are all capable of shooting in the 70s. We haven’t let loose yet, but we're going to touch things up and hope that come the end of the year, we’re going to be playing well.

One factor that was not present was the wind they the players have come to deal with during several past meets.

“It felt really good to not have to fight your wedges and shots, it felt good to just play without any wind, it didn’t have any effect on the game so that was nice,” Thyne said.

Thyne felt that this was one of his better days on the golf course.

“I didn’t have my best day, but I still played alright. I think there is a lot of room for improvement so just got to keep working and it will get better and better,” Thyne said.

The Bearcats will be back in action for GNAC, also hosted in Gering on Friday, May 6.

Individual Top 10

1. Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff 75; 2. Zack Wintanger, Cheyenne Central 78; 3. John Beier, Sidney 79; 4. Alexander Miller, Cheyenne Central 80; 5. Cael Peters, Mitchell 80; 6. Tristen Timbers, Alliance 80; 7. Nash Coleman, Cheyenne East 80; 8. Nash Coleman, Cheyenne East;80 9. Dalton Weise, Gering 81; 10. Ethan Thyne, Mitchell 82.

Team Results

1. Scottsbluff, 326; 2. Cheyenne Central, 328; 3. Sidney, 338; 4. Chadron, 346; 5. Gering, 346; 6. Cheyenne East, 352; 7. Alliance, 362; 8. Mitchell, 365.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.