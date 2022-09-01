Bearcats tennis fall to Bulldogs

The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted the North Platte Bulldogs in a dual on Thursday in preparation for the Scottsbluff Invite on Friday. The Bearcats fell to the Bulldogs 7-5.

“This is a great dual to have before our home invite. North Platte is always a good challenge, a Class A team,” Scottsbluff coach Hannah Liptac said. “Coming in, it should be solid and good competition for us so I'm looking forward to that challenge.”

This is the first competition of the year for the Bulldogs, who were looking at what the team’s strengths were and what needs to be done prior to Friday’s invite.

“I think it is going to be a good one because this is our first competition of the year, so kind of getting some of the nerves out,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “Kind of seeing where our strengths are and what things we may need to work on a little bit harder tomorrow.”

In their first dual, North Platte went 2-2 with the Bearcats in doubles and took the win going 5-3 in singles.

“So far, we are 2-2 in doubles competition, singles I think are going to be close matches,” Hall said. “It’s just one of those deals where we’re going to have to win some big points when it’s deuce, add-in or add-out, we’ve got to find a way to dig a little bit deeper for those points.”

Both teams like to see improvements in their teams in every tournament and this week is no different for either of them.

“The biggest thing is I want to see improvement every tournament,” Hall said. “If we have kids who can improve on a weekly basis, we’re going to be all right toward the end of the year. Right now, the thing that I like seeing is the way they compete for each and every point.”

Both teams will take part in the Scottsbluff Invite, which will be at Scottsbluff High School and the new tennis courts at Gering High School.

“We are so excited, such a great thing for Gering and just a great thing for our community, the more tennis courts we have, the better,” Liptac said. “We can’t wait to get on those tomorrow, it’s going to be great.”

The invite will see schools from Wyoming as well, who Liptac says will be good competition and a tough invite.

“It’s a great opportunity for us tomorrow, we played a tough invite last week and got third. We were pretty happy with our performance, but we’re hoping to try and have a good showing at our home invite,” she said. “Campbell County and Thunder Basin always bring over some good teams and we should be challenged again by North Platte, so we’ll hope to have some success tomorrow.”