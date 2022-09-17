Bearcats tennis wins final home triangular

The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted their final triangular on Saturday against the Gering and Alliance Bulldogs. The Bearcats finished 2-0, Alliance split and Gering went 0-2.

With this being their last home dual/matchup of the season, only one Bearcat senior played, working hard for his wins.

“We only have one senior out here today and that’s Barrett (Frank). He just did a great job (in singles),” Hannah Liptac said. “Carver (Hauptman) is always coming for him, he knows that, they battle every time. Barrett’s had a really nice season, we’re looking forward to what he’s going to do the rest of the season.”

Scottsbluff defeated Alliance in the first duel 8-1. The only win for Alliance was a 1 doubles as Carver Hauptman and Kysen Walker defeated Oliver Carpenter and Joey Escamilla 8-4.

“We’re behind where I thought we would be. I’m a little disappointed where we are, for some reason we lost a little bit of focus,” Alliance coach Scott Mills said. “I know what we are capable of and we’re not quite there.We have the rest of the season before state starts and I think we can get there, we’ve just got to refocus.”

Alliance and Gering then faced off with Alliance getting the 5-0 win.

Gering has been mixing their lineups around so that the younger players can get the experience they will see later on.

“We’re building, I’ve been saying that the whole year. I’ve got some guys that are working hard and making games competitive. We’ve had years where we’ve not won games. We’re winning some matches, losing others 8-3, 8-4, we’re competing,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “That’s all I can ask the guys. I’ve been mixing my younger guys into higher spots to get the experience and they’re doing well. I’m really pleased with where my guys are at in the building process.”

After Alliance, Scottsbluff ended the day with Gering, who they played in state format as they get into the mentality for the state tournament.

“We’re playing Gering in state format, which is great in just starting to get that mental preparation for state,” Liptac said. “We play that best two out of three instead of the one so playing Gering in state format is great practice for us and we’ll continue to try and play at a high level every time we come out here.”

The matchup between Gering and Scottsbluff saw the Bearcats sweep matches, going 5-0.

The Bearcats will be at Adams Central while Alliance plays Kearney on the road on Thursday before both play in the Hastings Tournament on Friday.

“Moving to Adams Central and Hastings next week, we’ll see some more great challenges,” Liptac said. “We are still trying to solve some riddles at doubles right now and I liked what I saw out of my doubles this morning. Hopefully, we’ll just continue to just get better toward that state tournament.”

For the three days prior to their match against Kearney, Alliance will just work on getting back into the focus they had to start the season.

“We have to get refocused, I think that’s what we’re looking to do here. We’re going to try to fix that, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” Mills said. “That’s my goal anyway and to get our energy back up, all I see is everybody walking like zombies through their matches and it’s starting to show.”

Gering will be off until Monday, Sept. 26, when they travel for a dual at North Platte.

“We’ve got a week, I will have some kids challenged. I always believe in having the opportunity and I have some new kids that might want to try to get into whatever varsity is,” Swank said. “Varsity changes day by day because of kids’ situations and not showing up to practice and things like that. I’ve got my set six that I try to have but we will work on basics, get the serve toss out front and we just keep hammering. I just want to win a match at state, that’s my goal.”