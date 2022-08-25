Bearcats tennis wins triangular against Gering and Alliance

The new tennis season has begun as the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Gering Bulldogs boys tennis teams traveled to Alliance on Thursday for a triangular against the Alliance Bulldogs.

Alliance is very senior heavy compared to last year and even with the first game jitters, coach Scott Mills feels confident in his team’s ability to compete this year.

“We’re very senior heavy this year. We’ve got five seniors, two of them have played four years, three of them for two years. There were definitely some opening game jitters, you could definitely see that but I think it’s going to get better for sure,” he said. “I think for the first match, I saw some good things and stuff that I know I’ve got to work on. Second serves killed us but I am very confident that it’s going to get much better.”

Scottsbluff on the other hand, has a young team after losing eight from last year due to graduation.

“We lost eight seniors last year and the biggest part of our varsity is gone, so Barrett (Frank) is leading the team as our only senior. But I feel really good about our progress,” Bearcats coach Darren Emerick said. “I feel like they always have their first match jitters but they came out today and played some solid tennis. I think they’re looking ready to play.

“Developmentally, we have a long ways to go and we have a rough schedule because we have Lexington and McCook the next two days. We’re where we should be and better and I think the potential is there for sure.”

Scottsbluff and Alliance started the triangular against each other as the Bearcats defeated the Bulldogs 8-1. Alliance’s doubles team of Carver Hauptman and Kysen Walker got the one point after defeating Bearcats Joey Escamilla and Cortez Palomo 8-2.

Even though they had a shaky start, Mills sees a difference between how the team competed on Thursday and last season.

“You can see how much different they are than last year to start. They are starting right now close to where they finished last year and I think the summer tennis really helped because the attitude in practice these last couple weeks has been good,” Mills said. “You can see they’re starting to not just hit the ball, but think when they hit the ball.”

Gering then faced off against Scottsbluff as the Bearcats took a 9-0 win. The No. 1 doubles team of Guri Hayer and Patrick Sauer competed together for the first time, falling 8-2.

“I was really pleased with our No. 1 doubles because they hadn’t played together before and they are both relatively new, they both have a year under their belt,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “Scottsbluff’s got a really good doubles team and they kept their cool, didn’t lose their cool and they competed.”

All teams are hoping to see some or all of their athletes head to state, with some having the possibility of being ranked.

“I think we have a really solid chance of getting into the second day at state,” Emerick said. “We center our whole season around state, given that, singles and at least one of the doubles teams have a really good shot at advancing to the third round and beyond.”

“Because we are so young and prone to injuries like always, I think we should do well. I think, in my opinion, have one or two ranked at state this year and I think that’s a possibility,” Mills said. “One and two singles should have a great opportunity if they stay focused and keep working like that.”

Alliance and Gering finished off the triangular against each other as Alliance won 9-0.

Scottsbluff will dual the Lexington Minutemen on Friday before joining Gering in the McCook Invite on Saturday.

“I have some athletes that are very young and I’m hoping by mid-season, some things are going to click because we’re starting from ground zero and they’re going to learn from every match," Swank said. "I’ve got four rookies going to McCook and that’s a really big tournament. I didn’t want them to go in totally green so it’s a really good gate for them to learn from and go from there.”

Alliance will play next in Torrington on Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a triangular with the Trailblazers and Gering.