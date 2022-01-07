Bearcats top Tigers on the road

MITCHELL – The Scottsbluff and Mitchell girls and boys basketball teams had interesting contests on Friday at Mitchell High School.
The boys contest saw the tale of two halves as the first half was a back and forth battle with Scottsbluff holding a slim 30-29 lead at halftime. The second half saw the Bearcats have two big runs to earn the 68-43 win.
The girls contest saw the Bearcats outscore Mitchell 26-9 in the second quarter before each team combined for 22 points in the second half as Scottsbluff won 53-29.
Scottsbluff girls coach Dave Bollish said they played how they needed to get the win.
“I thought we did what we wanted to do. Defensively, I thought we were better. I was really happy with our tempo. I thought the kids did a good job of pushing the ball and getting up and down the floor,” Bollish said. “We still need to work on our organization and execution. I will give us a B- there tonight on execution stuff. We are trying to achieve the standards of excellence so we are going to keep pushing and trying to get better. Hats off to Shawn and his crew, they do a great job and they put us in bad situations. We had to prepare for them and we take them seriously. He is a good coach and they have a nice team and have some good players. Happy for our kids in bouncing back after the big road win this week.”
The first quarter was back and forth with Scottsbluff jumping to an 11-4 lead on a bucket by Paige Horne. Mitchell came back and sliced it to 11-7 before Scottsbluff went up 14-7. The Tigers closed out the quarter with buckets by Grace Martin and Caani Banks to trail 14-11.
The second quarter is where the Bearcats opened the game as they went on a 17-0 run to open a 17-13 game to push it to 34-13. Mariyah Avila and Anna Kelley each had 3-pointers during that stretch. Scottsbluff led 40-20 at halftime.
Bollish said that second quarter was huge.
“We got the job done and we are going to take the day off and take care of ourselves and then we have a huge week next week with the Cheyenne’s and Ogallala,” he said. “We are just very, very focused on the next one. We just want to survive and advance.”
The second half was a defensive contest as neither team scored a lot. The third quarter saw Scottsbluff outscore Mitchell 9-5 to hold a 49-25 lead after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw even less scoring and it wasn’t neither team trying to slow the game down. Mitchell scored the first bucket of the fourth by Marjie Schmitt and then Scottsbluff scored four straight, all on free throws for a 52-27 lead. Mitchell’s Tegan Martin hit the bucket to beat the buzzer to end the game.
Scottsbluff did not make one field goal in the fourth quarter. The Bearcats had just two players in double figures. Avila finished with 18 points followed by Horne with 10 points. Kelley and Payton Burda each had six points.
Mitchell had seven score in the contest with Jacque Bowles, Schmitt, and Banks each collecting six points.
Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said his team played well defensively, but just had too many turnovers in the contest.
“We talked before the game in preparing that they are good shooters and we can’t leave them open and we gave them way too many open looks,” Harvey said. “We were lost on defense a little bit in the second quarter. We needed to get into some offensive sets to match them. They are going to score and they are a good scoring team and we just have to match that. We just had too many turnovers. The confidence going into a game like this is huge.”
Harvey was happy with the second half defense, holding Scottsbluff to just 13 points and no field goals in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our second half defense looked a lot better,” he said. “We talked about that they are going to drive or they are going to get open shots, and we have to quiet giving them open shots and move our feet on defense. We did a lot better job in the second half.”
The boys contest was a tale of two halves. The first quarter Mitchell led 3-2 over Scottsbluff after a three from Easton Anderson. Scottsbluff only got up by three, 16-13, before Mitchell cut the deficit to 16-15 after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw Mitchell grab a 21-18 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Tyler Jackson and Ethan Thyne. Scottsbluff came back to lead 24-21 after back-to-back buckets by Tyler Harre. Mitchell tied the game at 24 on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Anderson and trailed 30-29 at halftime.
The second half belonged to the ‘Cats. Scottsbluff opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 40-29 after back-to-back buckets by Kellon Harris. Mitchell scored its first bucket of the quarter on a 3-pointer by Desmonde Smith with 3:10 to play. Scottsbluff came right back as Austin Thyne had four points to up the lead to 44-32 with the Bearcats leading 46-34 after three periods.
Scottsbluff started the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run to lead 60-34 and outscored the Tigers 22-9 in the final stanza for the win.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion was not happy with how his team played in the first half and then said they picked up the energy in the second half.
“I didn’t like our energy and effort in the first half,” Gullion said. “Credit to Mitchell, they did a really good job and they played hard and they were running their offense really well and they were able to hit some shots. I was happy of how we responded after half with more ball pressure and a little bit more crispness. Mainly it was just effort (between the first and second halves). Our energy was a lot better in the second half and we were able to take the lead and extend it.”
The two runs they had at the start of the third and fourth quarters was huge and it was because of the defensive energy they had in the second half, according to Gullion.
“The defensive side is where it starts and we have to get that mentality where defense is first and being ready to play,” he said. “I don’t know why we started off so slow, but Mitchell played harder and they were tougher in the first half. We needed to come out and make a run and it started on the defensive end.”
Mitchell coach Marty Gillen said his team played well in the first half.
“Scottsbluff really picked up the pressure (in the second half) and they wanted to make this an up-tempo game and we knew that at the beginning. We slowed things down and gave us a good first half,” he said. “The second half we didn’t have anybody to score with them and that is what gave Scottsbluff the advantage when they picked up the tempo.”
Scottsbluff had three in double figures. Harre and Austin Thyne each had 12 points while Harris had 11.
Mitchell was paced by Carter Reisig with 15 points followed by Easton Anderson with 10.
Boys Game
Scottsbluff 16 14 16 22 – 68
Mitchell 15 14 5 9 – 43
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 12, Austin Thyne 12, Kellon Harris 11, Michael Mickey 8, Tate Talkington 6, Trevor Schwartz 6, Jackson Ostdiek 5, Tyson Klein 4, Landon Amundsen 3, Max Howell 1.
MITCHELL
Carter Reisig 15, Easton Anderson 10, Ethan Thyne 8, Desmonde Smith 7, Tyler Jackson 6.
Girls Game
Scottsbluff 14 26 9 4 – 53
Mitchell 11 9 5 4 – 29
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 18, Paige Horne 10, Anna Kelley 6, Payton Burda 6, Taryn Spady 5, Tierra West 4, Marly Laucomer 4.
MITCHELL
Jacque Bowles 6, Marjie Schmitt 6, Caani Banks 6, Macey Bosard 4, Tegan Martin 3, Grace Martin 2, Addison Lashley 2.