Bearcats' upset-bid falls short in first round

The No. 7 Scottsbluff Bearcats’ upset bid of the No. 2 Wahoo Warriors fell short in the opening round of the Nebraska Class B state softball tournament. The Warriors needed all seven at-bats to beat the Bearcats 14-13.

Scottsbluff would start off the game hot with two runs in the opening frame. Marly Laucomer earned a one-out walk, then Taryn Spady blasted a two-run shot over the left center fence to give the Bearcats a 2-0 lead. The Warriors would answer with their own two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning off the bat of Madelyn Snyder. Wahoo would take the lead later in the inning on a sacrifice fly after a Bearcat error put a runner in scoring position. After two innings, the score was 3-2, but both teams were just getting started.

In the top of the third, the Bearcats would tie the game up on an RBI single to left from Spady that scored Tatum Heimerman. The score didn’t stay that way for long as Wahoo would score two in the bottom of the frame off of two Bearcat errors, and after three, the score was 5-3.

The Bearcats would continue to battle scoring, three in the top of the fifth after Wahoo would extend their lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning off a two-run home run by Sidney Smart. The Bearcats were led in the inning by a two-run home run by Jenna Spengler. The score stood at 7-6 after five innings.

Scottsbluff would regain the lead in the top of the sixth inning after multiple Warrior errors. Heimerman started the inning off with a walk then stole second as the catcher overthrew the base and it went all the way to the outfield fence, allowing Heimerman to score easily on the play. Laucomer also earned a walk during her plate appearance and stole second. Spady would hit a hard grounder to the shortstop, but the first baseman couldn’t handle the throw and it allowed Laucomer to come around for the score.

The Warriors would notch four runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth inning. Wahoo’s big bats in the inning were led by singles by Ava Lausterer and Adelia Dunlap. After six innings the score was 11-8.

Even though the Bearcats were behind, they came to bat with a confidence that said we belong here. Scottsbluff would be patient at the plate in earning three straight walks against the Wahoo ace. Coach Dan Fox then would call Aleigh Portenier to pinch hit with the bases loaded, a spot that every little girl dreams of. Portenier would deliver with an RBI after a pitch would sail too far inside and hit her in the leg.

After an infield fly by Aspyn Andreas, Heimerman would hit a rocket to left scoring two runs and tying the game up at 11-11. The Bearcats had two in scoring position with the heart of their lineup still to come. The fans could feel the momentum shift and the Bearcat faithful were on their feet cheering on their favorite team.

The Wahoo catcher couldn’t corral the next pitch and it got far enough away that Portenier was able to slide in to retake the lead. Scottsbluff would add one more run in the inning to push their lead to 13-11 going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Warriors would start the inning off with a double to left and then a long fly ball would move the runner up to third. The Warriors scored one off of a sac fly to left to bring the score to 13-12. With the wind howling, the next batter would hit a long fly ball to left, but the wind would knock it down just out of reach of the left fielder and Wahoo was in business with the tying run at second with two outs.

Wahoo’s next batter would hit a single to left, scoring the tying run. After a hard-hit single, the Warriors would have runners at first and second with two outs. Wahoo’s Snyder singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring the winning run.

“These young ladies continued to battle and never gave up,” Fox said following the game. “We showed everyone that we belong here.”

Scottsbluff collected eight hits. Spady and Heimerman collected multiple hits for Scottsbluff. Spady led Scottsbluff with four hits in five at-bats. Spady led Scottsbluff with four stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 12 stolen bases.

Liz Fuss took the loss for Scottsbluff. The pitcher surrendered 14 runs on 21 hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one.

The Bearcats will resume action tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. mountain time when they take on Seward. The Bluejays fell to the Northwest Vikings 9-0 in five innings during their first round game.

SCOTTSBLUFF 201 032 5 - 13 8 5

WAHOO 032 204 3 - 14 21 5

LP-Liz Fuss

2B: Taryn Spady

HR: Jenna Spengler, Taryn Spady