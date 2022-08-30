Bearcats win home golf invite

The Scotts Bluff Country Club saw eight schools participate in the Scottsbluff Invite on Tuesday as the Bearcats won by 89 strokes over the York Dukes, who took second with a 416.

“There are some nerves when you play your home course because they feel they should always be playing their best,” Bearcat coach Brock Ehler said. “They have fans and people around them watching them, but they settled in and did well. They kept grinding the whole time and this is the toughest girls golf course in the Panhandle, so we’re okay with the 327.”

Scottsbluff saw four of their five golfers finish in the top 5 as three were within one stroke of each other. Anna Kelley took the win with a score of 78, Nielli Heinold followed with a 79 and Shae Willats was third with an 80. McKinley Knotts had a fourth place finish with a 90 and Addi Wilson was sixth with a 93. Between Knotts and Wilson was Sidney’s Aubree Larson with a 92.

The Gering Bulldogs finished the invite in third with a 437, five strokes better than what they scored in Sidney to open the season a week ago. With the greens being tough for the Bulldogs, the scores were higher for most than they normally would be.

“The greens were tough for most of them so their putts were way higher, most of them had added 10 strokes to their score, if not more, from putting,” Gering coach Jessica Boswell said. “But I saw a lot of good things on the course, a lot of the girls had good holes and bad holes.”

Gering’s lone top 10 finisher, Madi Mumm, was one of those with a higher score than normal. Mumm finished ninth with a 104.

“Madi Mumm was not pleased with her score, higher than normal but she’s never played this course real well,” Boswell said. “Sometimes it’s a mental block against certain courses. She had good shots, I know her putting killed her and just a couple holes that were just higher than she was used to.”

With this year’s state tournament being at Monument Shadows in Gering, the Bearcat seniors played their final high school golf invite at their home course.

“They’re incredible seniors. If you saw them, they were out here all summer playing all the time and it wasn’t just when the coaches were around, they want to do it, they were having fun and playing together,” Ehler said. “We’re going to continue to practice on it each day but I’m sure they feel good, I don’t know if they were even thinking about that at the moment.”

Both teams will compete in the Chadron Invite on Tuesday with other teams from the area before playing in the Lexington Invite on Friday, Sept. 6. Scottsbluff will work on touching up different aspects of their game.

“Lexington is a pretty big tournament, there’ll be one or two A schools there and a lot of B schools,” Ehler said. “We’ve just got to touch-up, everybody’s got different things to work on, whether it’s putting, chipping, pitching, confidence, course management. So we just try to make it fun so they’re smiling, having a good time yet focusing on what they need to do to get better.”

Gering will be practicing their short game and focusing more on putting, which was their Achilles heel in Scottsbluff.

“Definitely practicing short game, and some more focused putting,” Boswell said.

Individual Top 15

1 . Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 78; 2. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 79; 3. Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 80; 4. McKinley Knotts, Scottsbluff, 90; 5. Aubree Larson, Sidney, 92; 6. Addi Wilson, Scottsbluff, 93; 7. Regin Dunham, York, 95; 8. Alyssa Alt, York, 96; 9. Madi Mumm, Gering, 104; 10. Abbie Owens, Lexington, 104; 11. Kenzie Pourier, Chadron, 106; 12. Jaylei Cervantes, Gering, 108; 13. McKinlee Legg, York, 108; 14. O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 109; 15. Norah Winkler, Chadron, 109

Team Results

1. Scottsbluff, 327; 2. York, 416; 3. Gering, 437; 4. Sidney, 451; 5. Chadron, 462; 6. Ogallala, 463; 7. Lexington, 472