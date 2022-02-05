Bearcats win on senior night

In their first meeting of the season, the Alliance Bulldogs traveled to Scottsbluff to play the Bearcats. The Bearcats would go on to win both games in routs against the Bulldogs.
On what was senior night for the Bearcats, the Scottsbluff girls got off to an early lead against the Bulldogs and never looked back. One of the major keys of the Bearcats success was their ability to shoot the ball from deep.
“That’s what we do, we’re gonna play as hard and fast as they can and they have the green light to shoot. I thought they did a good job of sharing the ball, one of our main goals to up our assists and decrease our turnovers, we want to trade good shots for great shots and that’s what we did,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said.
The Bearcat girls also succeeded defensively as they held the Bulldogs to only seven points in the second quarter, and six in the third.
“I think we have been improving all year on defense, I’m really proud of our progress. I think this is the best job one of my teams has done, of consistently closing out and overall ball pressure,” Bollish said.
With this win, Scottsbluff remains undefeated against Nebraska opponents, but the Bearcats will have a tough stretch of games over the next week and a half.
“We’ll know for sure how we are after next Tuesday, we have North Platte, McCook, and Sidney, and that really tough three game stretch is really going to determine where we end up for the postseason,” Bollish said.
The boys’ game was more of the same, although it took the Bearcats until after the first quarter to pull away from the Bulldogs with the Bearcats leading 20-14 at halftime.
“Early I didn’t think we were playing really hard and our effort wasn’t the best. The biggest thing for us was defensive effort after the first quarter. Offensively, we started attacking the paint more which led to points at the basket and some kick out threes also,” Scottsbluff boys coach Scott Guillon said.
Once the Bearcats were able to find their rhythm on both ends of the ball, they were able to control the game they desired and never looked back winning 79-34.
“I think that when we can dictate the tempo, we have a chance to be really good,” Gullion said. “When we play with the right amount of effort we have the capability to be a really good team on both ends of the court.”
Like the girls, the Bearcat boys also have a tough stretch of games that will be a big factor in determining the fate of their season.
“Tomorrow is a huge game for us; we have the potential to see them three times in four weeks. Sidney is a great team that is well coached, so it’s a big game, and then the North Platte and McCook games are going to be huge as well,” Guillon said.
Girl’s game
Alliance 20 7 6 13-46
Scottsbluff 35 21 12 15-83
ALLIANCE
Angie Davis 10, Leyton Schnell 8, Jaelynne Clarke 8, Avah Stegall 7, Macey Seebohm 4, Bailey Stark 3, Ciara Hudson 2, Emma Wood 2, Macala Hood 1.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Paige Horne 18, Payton Burda 18, Mariyah Avila 16, Shae Willats 13, Marly Laucomer 13, Taryn Spady 3, Tatum Heimerman 2, Ysabella Scherer 1.
Boy’s game
Alliance 14 2 11 7- 34
Scottsbluff 20 26 15 18- 79
ALLIANCE
Jayden McCracken 13, Kellen Muhr 12, Tyzen Brown 4, Tristin Grubham 2, Taytom Timbers 2, Kysen Walker 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 26, Austin Thyne 17, Kellon Harris 13, Tate Talkington 10, Michael Mickey 8, Kaedon Patton 3, Trevor Schwartz 2.
Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.