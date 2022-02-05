Bearcats win on senior night

“We’ll know for sure how we are after next Tuesday, we have North Platte, McCook, and Sidney, and that really tough three game stretch is really going to determine where we end up for the postseason,” Bollish said.

The boys’ game was more of the same, although it took the Bearcats until after the first quarter to pull away from the Bulldogs with the Bearcats leading 20-14 at halftime.

“Early I didn’t think we were playing really hard and our effort wasn’t the best. The biggest thing for us was defensive effort after the first quarter. Offensively, we started attacking the paint more which led to points at the basket and some kick out threes also,” Scottsbluff boys coach Scott Guillon said.

Once the Bearcats were able to find their rhythm on both ends of the ball, they were able to control the game they desired and never looked back winning 79-34.

“I think that when we can dictate the tempo, we have a chance to be really good,” Gullion said. “When we play with the right amount of effort we have the capability to be a really good team on both ends of the court.”