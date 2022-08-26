Bearcats win state-ranked showdown in opener

LINCOLN — A day-long road trip across the state to face a top-10 ranked opponent didn’t phase the Scottsbluff High School football team one bit in the season opener.

The Bearcats, who are No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B rankings, earned a workmanlike 26-6 victory over No. 6 Lincoln Pius X on Friday night in Lincoln.

After shaking off some early rust, the Bearcats handled everything the Thunderbolts threw at them to start the new campaign 1-0 for the first time since 2019.

“I’m very proud with how we handled the situation today,” Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said. “It was a difficult day of travel and we knew we were going to be playing a quality opponent. The guys handled it very maturely and workmanlike. It was nice to see them follow through with the things we’ve been teaching them and talking about to come out with a victory tonight.”

It marked the first time the schools have squared off on the gridiron. Pius was playing its first game in Class B after competing in Class A for the last six years.

Hall said it took the Bearcats a couple series to adjust to the speed at which the Thunderbolts played with.

“The trip affected us a little bit early on,” he said. “It took us a while to get up to the speed of the game against a team like Pius, who’s been in Class A. I think once we adjusted to the speed of the game and got our legs underneath us, it really helped our team be successful.”

Pius took the opening kickoff and moved 43 yards in 14 plays all the way down to the Bearcat 20-yard line. Much of the yardage was piled up by the running of senior Matt Bohy, who carried the ball eight times for 33 yards. However, the drive was put to an end when Scottsbluff’s Braeden Stull intercepted Cole Skorupa’s pass in the red zone.

On their first possession of the contest, the Bearcat offense hummed like a well-oiled machine. Scottsbluff marched 85 yards in 10 plays to score the season’s first points.

Sebastien Boyle picked up from where he left off last season by capping the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give Scottsbluff a 6-0 lead.

The big play of the drive was a 43-yard pass from quarterback Stull to Josiah Mobley on a third and long. The reception set the Bearcats up at the Pius 10.

Pius threatened again late in the second quarter by driving to the Bearcat 37 with under two minutes to go aided by a successful fake punt and a personal foul tacked on top. However, the Bearcat defense stood strong by forcing the Thunderbolts to punt following a key gang sack with under a minute to play in the half.

Scottsbluff shifted into another gear in the second half. The Bearcats took the opening kick of the third quarter and went 68 yards in eight plays. Boyle did much of the work on the drive as he carried the rock five times for 47 yards, including 13 on his second touchdown run of the game. Scottsbluff led 12-0.

After forcing Pius into a fumble on the ensuing possession, the Bearcats marched 42 yards in seven plays to extend their advantage up to 19-0. Jose Rodriguez capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown plunge.

Following another Pius punt, Scottsbluff put the game away when Stull scampered 22 yards for a touchdown to cap a quick 50-yard scoring drive. Tallon McDonald’s extra point gave the Bearcats a commanding 26-0 lead with just over 10 minutes to play.

“We were able to execute our game plan and not go away from it too much,” Hall said. “I was very proud of the way we ran the ball and were able to control the clock that way.”

Boyle finished the contest with a game-best 138 yards on 19 carries. Stull added 84 yards on 16 carries. Rodriguez had 40 yards on six carries.

Stull ended with 60 passing yards on three completions.

The Scottsbluff defense held the Thunderbolts’ Bohy to just 43 rushing yards, including only three after halftime.

The Bearcats (1-0) will return home to host the North Platte Bulldogs next Friday.