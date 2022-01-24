Bernard Garner, Blomenkamps to be inducted into WNCC Athletics Hall of Fame

Garner said that a few days went by and no one called. After a few days, he was in his room and the reality was kicking in that maybe no one was going to call. He remembered looking out his bedroom window and looking in the trees where birds were everywhere. He then heard the phone ring and it was for his mom. Then the phone rings again and his mom said “Bernard, phone.” It was Soupy Campbell.

Garner and Soupy talked for a while and Soupy asked Garner if he was still looking for a school to go to. Garner said yes and Soupy said he was from WNCC, which is three hours from Denver. Soupy asked him to attend and the rest is all history.

“Coach Campbell became the father figure in my life,” Garner said. “We argued and fussed, but I truly love him. Not only him, but his wife Nancy Campbell and the Campbell family. I also had great dorm parents in Sherry & Ron Zweibel, who lived in Torrington. Also Dr. Anthony Gooden & Joyce Gooden became my family. They had two children, Lauren and Evan. We bonded like a family and I love the Gooden and Zweibel families. What great memories we all had together.”

Today, Garner is currently back home in Many, Louisiana, with his mom working on community projects. His oldest daughter, Alexis, is in graduate school at the University of Nebraska, Omaha majoring audiology. His two youngest children include his son, Christopher Bernard Garner, Jr., and daughter CeCe. Christopher is in the eighth grade in the Norris school systems while CeCe is in the sixth grade. His son plays for Norris junior high while his daughter plays volleyball and soccer.