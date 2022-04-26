Best in the West features strong performances

Sidney’s Mitch Deer and Scottsbluff’s Paige Horne captured the Best in the West Male and Female Outstanding Performers with outstanding performances.

Deer, who was named the Male Outstanding Performer, picked up two firsts and a second on the night when he set a personal-best record in the 400 in winning with a time of 49.18. He was also part of the 4x800 team of Daniel Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, Treyson Johnstone who broke a school and meet record with a time of 8:02.29. The previous record was 8:12.50 that was set in 1996 by Scottsbluff.

Deer was also part of the Sidney 4x400 team that took second with a time of 3:27.92.

Horne also had an outstanding day on the track in being named the Female Outstanding track performer. The sophomore captured the 100 hurdles in a time of 15.44 over Chadron’s Tatum Bailey. She also earned a first in the 300 low hurdles in a personal-best time of 47.05 over Leyton’s Zaili Benish, who had a personal-best time of 48.09.

Horne’s third gold was in the 4x400 where the Bluff girls ran a personal-best time of 4:08.42. The foursome included Horne, Payton Burda, Mariyah Avila, and Taryn Spady.

Horne said the energy of the talent at this meet helped her, and others put on a great show for the fans.

“I think it was the energy,” Horne said. “This meet is really important to us against a lot of the schools out here and I think it being a top meet. That competition is what pushed me.”

Horne said this award could have gone to anyone and she is having a hard time soaking it all in.

“It is really cool,” Horne said. “Definitely a lot of girls deserved it.”

Horne added that there was a lot of excitement on the day with how competitive the field was.

“It is really competitive, especially in the girl's 100 hurdles. We have a girl named Chloe and she is out right now because of an injury but she is really competitive. Then there is Tatum Bailey and she is really good,” Horne said. “To be pushed in this meet because you don’t get pushed as much as you would, so having that competition is really nice. It is fun to be able to race against schools from Wyoming and the different classes that we wouldn’t see on a regular basis, so it is a good test to see where we are as a team.”

One of the bigger races that she was excited for was the 4x400 where the team won and they had a human tunnel made up of parents and students for the runners to run through on the home stretch.

“The 4x400 was great. Just running through that tunnel at the end was really cool and watching my girls push through,” Horne said. “Watching us run a really fast time was awesome.”

Deer was also pleased with how he and his team did in the meet.

“Overall I think I did pretty good,” Deer said. “I got some pretty significant PRs and definitely a step in the right direction.”

Deer said the 4x800 win was the topper because they have been trying to break the school record and they beat the record but also shattered the meet record by over 10 seconds as Bashtovoi crossed the finish line.

“We have been working towards our school record for two years now and we finally broke that along with the meet record,” the swift Deer said. “So, it was a pretty big day for us. It was just really emotional (after finishing that race) because we have been working so long and it was a culmination of hard work.”

Deer said this meet is one of the best to compete in because it is all individuals and you compete against some of the top athletes from the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.

“I love it and it is nice to represent the west,” he said. “It is nice for everyone to come here and put on a good meet, too. The competition was tough and definitely in the 4x400, it is nice to have people pushing each other. It is just a very competitive environment.”

Not counting the relays, several athletes earned two individual wins. Besides Horne, Scottsbluff’s Spady captured the 100 and 200 races. Spady won the 100 in 12.89 over Southeast’s Jordan Stoddard and then ran a personal best time of 26.84 in the 200 to top Niobrara County’s Melody ZumBrunnen.

Gering’s Madison Seiler also was a double winner. The Gering junior won the 1,600 in 5:19.57 while capturing the 3,200 in 12:16.00.

Southeast’s Jordan Stoddard was also a double winner, capturing the high jump with a leap of 5-5 and then winning the long jump with a jump of 18-2 ¼.

Other winners on the girl's side included Torrington’s Tyne Stokes with a 1:01.22 time in the 400 topping Morrill’s Brooklin Hess, who had a personal best time of 1:01.26.

Scottsbluff’s Burda won the 800 meters in 2:25.06. Gering's 4x100 relay team won in 50.71 while Chadron’s 4x800 team won in 10:21.57.

The girls’ field event winners included Southeast’s Shelby Ekwall in the shot put (40-2 ½), Gordon-Rushville’s McKinley Grover in the discus (121-10), Torrington’s Allison Brummell in the triple jump (34-9 ½), and Torrington’s Mattie Jones winning the pole vault with a school-record height of 10-1.

The boy's double individual winners included Chadron’s Chayton Bynes who won the triple jump in 42-5 ¾ and the long jump in 21-4 ¼.

Alliance’s Isaiah Martinez won the shot put with a personal-best 51-4 ½ and also the discus in another personal-best distance of 150-2.

Other individual winners included Scottsbluff’s Aaron Price with a personal-best height of 14-0 in the pole vault, Sidney’s Jacob Dowse with a height of 6-5 in the high jump.

The running event individual winners included Chadron’s Rhett Cullers in the 300 hurdles (40.82), Chadron’s Xander Provance in the 110 hurdles (15.15), Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Myles Wilson winning the 3,200 (10:47.30), Sidney’s Brauer winning the 1,600 (4:37.62), Torrington’s Aydan Loya winning the 800 (1:59.84) as he broke the 2-minute barrier, Southeast’s Ryan Clapper winning the 200 (22.37), and Torrington’s Brendon Flock winning the 100 (11.23).

The Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4x400 team won in 3:27.24 as they edged Sidney, who had a 3:27.92. Sidney’s 4x100 team won in 43.62 over Southeast’s 43.82.

Girls

100 meters - 1. Taryn Spady, SCOT 12.89; 2. Jordan Stoddard, SEHS 12.98; 3. Melody ZumBrunnen, NIOB 13.27; 4. Dani Harter, BAY 13.32; 5. Dalli Anders, CRAW 13.43; 6. Jaycee Hurley, TORR 13.44; 7. Catherine Bryer, HEM 13.49; 8. Kayla Westby, SIDN 13.60

200 - 1. Taryn Spady, SCOT 26.84; 2. Melody ZumBrunnen, NIOB 27.07; 3. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 27.07; 4. Brooklin Hess, MORR 27.51; 5. Dalli Anders, CRAW 27.53; 6. Gabrielle Fortner, SIDN 27.54; 7. Alyssa Wondercheck, TORR 27.55; 8. Dani Harter, BAY 27.91

400 - 1. Tyne Stokes, TORR 1:01.22; 2. Brooklin Hess, MORR 1:01.26; 3. Jaelynne Clarke, ALLI 1:01.33; 4. Shawnee Gamble, LEYT 1:01.44; 5. Skylar Edmund, SICO 1:02.54; 6. Cambere Schmaltz, BAY 1:03.53; 7. Haley Johnson, GR 1:03.61

800 - 1. Payton Burda, SCOT 2:25.06; 2. Macey Seebohm, ALLI 2:29.41; 3. Britney Klein, SICO 2:32.51; 4. Kiera Brennan, CRAW 2:32.54; 5. Taegan Bach, CHAD 2:36.96; 6. Alexis DePaulitte, PBL 2:38.77; 7. Tiffany Krueger, TORR 2:38.79; 8. Lydia Peters, SIDN 2:39.86; 9. Grace Pyle, CHAD 2:43.54; 10. Haley Johnson, GR 2:46.40

1600 - 1. Madison Seiler, GER 5:19.57; 2. Tyrah American Horse, GR 5:36.94; 3. Axi Benish, LEYT 5:39.42; 4. Kyndall Carnahan, CHAD 5:51.01; 5. Alexis DePaulitte, PBL 5:53.52; 6. Jaydn Scott, GER 5:54.07; 7. Cecilia Barron, MORR 6:01.88; 8. Kierra Miller, BAY 6:08.21

3200 - 1. Madison Seiler, GER 12:16.00; 2. Tyrah American Horse, GR 12:38.46; 3. Ada Merrigan, TORR 12:45.00; 4. Paityn Homan, CRAW 12:48.00; 5. Carlye Kresl, HEM 12:58.00; 6. Autumn Edwards, MORR 13:13.00; 7. Madison Ribble, BRID 13:16.08; 8. Amberly Froerer, TORR 13:19.00; 9. Rheo Dykstra, SIDN 13:44.00

100 meter hurdles - 1. Paige Horne, SCOT 15.44; 2. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 15.57; 3. Kaitlin Heeg, KIMB 16.73; 4. Reece Halley, TORR 17.55; 5. Trinity Penn, MIT 17.64; 6. Zaili Benish, LEYT 17.80; 7. Macala Hood, ALLI 17.83

300 hurdles - 1. Paige Horne, SCOT 47.05; 2. Zaili Benish, LEYT 48.08; 3. Makinley Fuller, CHAD 50.07; 4. Josie Sanders, ALLI 50.38; 5. Avrielle Sager, CHAD 50.58; 6. Jaycee Hurley, TORR 51.03 7. Kylah Vogel, CRAW 51.22; 8. Macala Hood, ALLI 52.53

4x100 relay - 1. Gering, 50.71; 2. Bayard, 51.90; 3. Sidney, 52.04; 4. Alliance, 52.67; 5. Hemingford, 53.25; 6. Pine Bluffs, 53.36; 7. Scottsbluff, 53.86; 8. Leyton, 54.26

4x400 - Scottsbluff, 4:08.42; 2. Chadron, 4:15.93; 3. Crawford, 4:17.07; 4. Gering, 4:18.05; 5. Alliance, 4:18.97; 6. Torrington, 4:20.80; 7. Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 4:22.75; 8. Sioux County, 4:23.22

4x800 - 1. Chadron, 10:21.57; 2. Torrington, 10:30.16; 3. Alliance, 10:36.44; 4. Gordon-Rushville, 10:38.27; 5. Sidney, 11:01.42; 6. Scottsbluff, 11:13.76; 7. Bridgeport, 11:18.76; 8. Gering, 12:02.20

Shot Put - 1. Shelby Ekwall, SEHS 40-02.50; 2. Monse Serrano, PBL 35-04.25; 3. Nickie Todd, GER 34-06.50; 4. Harper Boche, SEHS 34-06.50; 5. Lexi Fiscus, BAY 34-00.25; 6. Kenli Boeselager, CHAD 33-08.25; 7. Lily Tabor, PD 33-00.00; 8. Emma Johnson, TORR 32-05.00; 9. Caitlyn Blackstone, MIT 31-10.50; 10. Kaitlyn Craig, LEYT 31-09.25; 11. Hayley Blackstone, MIT 31-00.75

Discus - 1. McKinley Grover, GR 127-09; 2. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BRID 121-10; 3. Reece Halley, TORR 166-04; 4. Sierra Allen, TORR 113-06; 5. Lexi Fiscus, BAY 111-06; 6. Monse Serrano, PBL 105-10; 7. Brooke Hansen, BRN 101-08; 8. Grace Dean, BRID 100-03; 9. Shelby Ekwall, SEHS 95-08; 10. Jessica Hoffman, PBL 92-09; 11. Nickie Todd, GER 83-00

High Jump - 1. Jordan Stoddard, SEHS 5-05.00; 2. Karsyn Leeling, SIDN 5-05.00; 3. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 5-03.00; 4. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BRID 5-03.00; 5. Allison Brummell, TORR 5-01.00; 6. Gabrielle Moreno, GER 4-11.00; 7. Emma Norris, BRN 4-11.00; 8. Grace Pyle, CHAD 4-11.00; 9. Riley Jones, BACO 4-09.00; 10. Alyssa Slade, PBL 4-09.00; 11. Gracie ZumBrunnen, NIOB 4-09.00

Pole Vault - 1. Mattilyn Jones, TORR 10-01.00; 2. Rheagan Stanley, SIDN 9-06.00; 3. Catherine Bryer, HEM 9-00.00; 3. Emma Robbins, MIT 9-00.00; 5. Carlee Todd, SCOT 9-00.00; 6. Alissa Hodsden, MIT 8-06.00; 7. Juliana Schiele, GUER 8-00.00; 7. Taya Kappen, BAY 8-00.00

Long Jump - 1. Jordan Stoddard, SEHS 18-02.25; 2. Karsyn Leeling, SIDN 17-03.00; 3. Melody ZumBrunnen, NIOB 17-00.00; 4, Mariyah Avila, SCOT 16-06.75; 5. Amauri Browning, ALLI 16-04.00; 6. Marly Laucomer, SCOT 16-02.50; 7. Alyssa Wondercheck, TORR 15-07.00; 8. Skylar Edmund, SICO 15-01.50; 9. Haley Johnson, GR 15-00.00; 10. Kamry Kramer, GACO 14-11.75

Triple Jump - 1. Allison Brummell, TORR 34–09.50; 2. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 34-03.25; 3. Mariyah Avila, SCOT 34-02.00; 4. Cathy Prudum, PBL 33-00.50; 5. Marly Laucomer, SCOT 32-10.50; 6. Joslyn Hopkins, BAY 32-04.50; 7. Allie Darnell, SCOT 32-01.50; 8. Aubrey Evans, GACO 31-03.50; 9. Jaelynne Clarke, ALLI 30-01.00

Boys

100 meters - 1. Brendan Flock, TORR 11.23; 2. Ryan Clapper, SEHS 11.24; 3. Luke Holly SIDN 11.26; 4. Isak Doty, SIDN 11.35; 5. Ransen Wilkins, SCOT 11.49; 6. Sebastian Boyle, SCOT 11.53

200 meters - 1. Ryan Clapper, SEHS 22.37; 2. Brendan Flock, TORR 22.50; 3. Ransen Wilkins, SCOT 23.07; 4. Isak Doty, SIDN 23.13; 5. Luke Holly, SIDN 23.43; 6. Jackson Russell, SIDN 23.65

400 meters - 1. Mitchell Deer, SIDN 49.18; 2. Kyland Fuller, LFL 50.52; 3. Jace Freeseman, GR 51.31; 4. Kyan Allen, SCOT 51.97; 5. Irvin Sierra Torres, SCOT 52.54; 6. Jace Phillips BRID 52.59

800 meters - 1. Aydan Loya, TORR 1:59.84; 2. Thomas Muldoon PD 2:02.41; 3. Daniel Bastovoi, SIDN 2:03.48; 4. Lucas Trujillo, CRV 2:05.41; 5. Justin Ernest, LEYT 2:05.74; 6 Spencer Smith, BRN 2:05.82

1600 meters - 1. Cameron Brauer, SIDN 4:37.62; 2. Daniel Bastovoi, SIDN 4:41.39; 3. Hans Bastron, SCOT 4:42.56; 4. Weston Cronk, TORR 4:45.70; 5. Carter Ryan, CHAD 4:53.17; 6. Wes Jacobs, HASP 4:54.46

3200 meters - 1. Myles Wilson, LFL 10:47.80, 2. Nathan Seiler, GER 10:54.06; 3. Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, ALLI 11:08.43; 4. Zeke Christiansen, 11:14.03; 5. Elijah Conley, BRID 11:14.09; 6. Noah Canas, SIDI 11:15.23

110 meter Hurdles - 1. Xander Provance, CHAD 15.15; 2. Rhett Cullers, CHAD 15.34; 3. Garrett Reece, CHAD 15.71; 4. Aydon McDonald, GR 16.32; 5. Josiah Mobley, SCOT 16.82; 6. Carson Rabou PBL 16.83

300 hurdles - 1. Rhett Cullers, CHAD 40.82; 2. Malachi Swallow, CHAD 41.40; 3. Garrett Reece CHAD 41.53; 4. Aydon McDonald, GR 41.62; 5. Johnny Vargas, GACO 41.62; 6. Dillon Christiansen, GACO 43.59

4x100 meter relay - 1. Sidney 43.62; 2. Southeast 43.82; 3. Scottsbluff 43.96; 4. Gordon-Rushville, 45.01; 5. Gering, 45.29; 6. Leyton, 46.06; 7. Burns 46.83

4x400 meter relay - 1. Lingle-Fort Laramie, 3:37.24; 2. Sidney 3:27.92, 3. Scottsbluff 3:29.47; 4. Chadron, 3:30.91; 5. Torrington, 3:33.16; 6. Gordon-Rushville, 3:36.38; 7. Gering, 3:36.86; 8. Mitchell, 3:40.68

4x800 meter relay - 1. Sidney; 8:02.29; 2. Gering, 8:42.09; 3. 8:44.74; 4. Garden County 8:45.53; 5. Leyton, 8:54.81; 6. Alliance 8:56.67. 7, Chadron 9:10.61; 8. Hyannis 9:13.76.

Shot Put - 1. Isaiah Martinez, ALLI 51-04.50; 2. Dylan Molzahn, NIOB 50-09.25; 3. Tyler Bennick, TORR 48-04.75; 4. Brock Knutson, SCOT 47-05.50; 5. Sebastien Boyle, SCOT 46-01.75; 6. Cody Hall, CHAD 45.11.00

Discus 1. Isaiah Martinez, ALLI 150-02; 2. Ryan Baker, TORR 140-02; 3. Tyler Bennick, TORR 130-06; 4. Kaden Bohnsack, GER 129-03, 5. Jarek Anderson, CHAD 127-03; 6. Trey May, SCOT 126-08

High Jump - 1. Jacob Dowse, SIDN 6-05.00; 2. Sawyer Dickman, SIDN 6-05.00; 3. Cameron Leeling, SIDN 5-11.00; 4. Shawn Francescato MIT 5-09.00; 5. Caleb Wilkins, BAY 5-09.00; 6. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 5-09.00

Pole Vault - 1. Aaron Price, SCOT 14-00; 2. Jackson Allen, SCOT 13-06; 3. Bryce Hodsden, MIT 13-06; 4. Evan Hill, BRID 12-06; 5. Luke Uhlir, SIDN 12-00; 6. Brayden Shaw, SIDN 11-06

Triple Jump – 1. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 42-5 ¾; 2, Jackson Kirkbride, BRN 41-4 ¼; 3. Cody Piasecki, BRN 41-1 ½; 4. Jayce Wilkinson, SCOT 40-11; 5. Reed Thompson, PBL 40-10 ¼; 6. Justus Alcorn, CHAD 10-8 ¾; 7. Jonah Amill, ALLI, 40-7 ¾; 8. Stuart Lerwick, PBL 40-2

Long Jump – 1. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 21-4 ¼; 2. Cameron Leeling, SIDN, 20-1 ¾; 3. Mason Reimers, LEYT, 20-1; 4. Dalton Schaefer, PBL 19-10 ½; 5. Benjamin Fuller, TORR 19-10 ½; 6. Tyrone Shanks, SCOT 19-9 ¾; 7. Aiden Applegarth, NIOB 19-9 ¾; 8. Jonah Amill, ALLI 19-7 ½