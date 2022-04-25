 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best in the West High School Track and Field qualifiers

The Best in the West Track and Field Classic will be held at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff on Tuesday. Field events will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the track events will start at 6 p.m.

The final list of qualifiers follows:

Girls Pole Vault

Mattilyn Jones, Torrington; Rylee Ward, Burns; Catherine Bryner, Hemingford; Rheagan Stanley, Sidney; Emma Robbins, Mitchell; Alissa Hodsden, Mitchell; Meagan Shuey, Scottsbluff; Taya Kappen, Bayard; Juliana Schiele, Guernsey-Sunrise

Boys Pole Vault

Bryant DeMott, Torrington; Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs; Kaleb Hessler, Gering; Kolby Houchin, Bayard; Luke Uhlir, Sidney; Brayden Shaw, Sidney; Evan Hill, Bridgeport; Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff; Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell; Aaron Price, Scottsbluff

Girls Discus

Shelby Ekwall Southeast; Grace Dean, Bridgeport; Brooke Hansen, Burns; Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs; Lexi Fiscus, Bayard; Nickie Todd, Gering; Sierra Allen, Torrington; Jessica Hoffman, Pine Bluffs; McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville; Reece Halley, Torrington; Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport

Boys Discus

Cody Hall, Chadron; Trey May, Scottsbluff; Henry Kennell, Chadron; Jarek Anderson, Chadron; Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell; Boyd Oliver, Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Ryan Baker, Torrington; Tyler Bennick, Torrington; Atreyu Thorson, Gordon-Rushville; Kaden Bohnsack, Gering; Isaiah Martinez, Alliance

Girls Shot Put

Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell; Kenli Boeselager, Chadron; Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell; Emma Johnson, Torrington; Kaitlyn Craig, Leyton; Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix; Lexi Fiscus, Bayard; McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville; Nickie Todd, Gering; Harper Boche, Southeast; Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs; Shelby Ekwall, Southeast

Boys Shot Put

Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell; Hunter Wyland, Hemingford; Michael Morgan, Morrill; Jarek Anderson, Chadron; Tyler Bennick, Torrington; Brock Knutson, Scottsbluff; Cody Hall, Chadron; Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff; Dylan Molzahn, Niobrara County; Isaiah Martinez, Alliance

Girls Long Jump

Kamry Kramer, Garden County; Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville; Skylar Edmund, Sioux County; Melody ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County; Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff; Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington; Amauri Browning, Alliance; Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff; Karsyn Leeling, Sidney; Jordan Stoddard, Southeast

Boys Long Jump

Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs; Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff; Dawson Mullock, Southeast; Aiden Applegarth, Niobrara County; Jonah Amill, Alliance; Justus Alcorn, Chadron; Mason Reimers, Leyton; Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff; Dalton Schaefer, Pine Bluffs; Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff; Benjamin Fuller, Torrington; Cameron Leeling, Sidney; Chayton Bynes, Chadron

Girls High Jump

Grace Pyle, Chadron; Jayden Paxton, Kimball; Katrina Kohel, Morrill; Karsyn Burgman, Creek Valley; Riley Jones, Banner County; Gracie ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County; Emma Norris, Burns; Gabrielle Moreno, Gering; Allison Brummell, Torrington; Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs; Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport; Jordan Stoddard, Southeast; Tatum Bailey, Chadron; Karsyn Leeling, Sidney

Boys High Jump

Camden Ceplecha, Scottsbluff; Shawn Francescato, Mitchell; Caleb Wilkins, Bayard; Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell; Bryant DeMott, Torrington; Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix; Chayton Bynes, Chadron; Cameron Leeling, Sidney; Jacob Dowse, Sidney; Sawyer Dickman, Sidney

Girls Triple Jump

Aubrey Evans, Garden County; Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff; Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard; Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance; Cathy Purdum, Pine Bluff; Allie Darnell, Scottsbluff; Tatum Bailey, Chadron; Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff; Allison Brummell, Torrington

Boys Triple Jump

Jonah Amill, Alliance; Monte Bailey, Hyannis; Stuart Lerwick, Pine Bluff; Grant Logsdon, Southeast; Adrian Torres, Bayard; Johnny Vargas, Garden County; Cody Piasecki, Burns; Justus Alcorn, Chadron; Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs; Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff; Jackson Kirkbride, Burns; Chayton Bynes, Chadron

Girls 4x800 Relay

Bridgeport, Scottsbluff, Chadron, Gordon-Rushville, Alliance, Torrington, Gering, Sidney

Boys 4x800 Relay

Chadron, Hyannis, Sidney, Leyton, Gering, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gardon County

Girls 100 meter hurdles

Trinity Penn, Mitchell, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball; Reece Halley, Torrington; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff; Tatum Bailey, Chadron; Rylee Ward, Burns; Macala Hood, Alliance; Zaili Benish, Leyton

Boys 110 meter hurdles

Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell; Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff; Garrett Reece, Chadron; Xander Provance, Chadron; Rhett Cullers, Chadron; Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville; Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs; Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Girls 100 meter dash

Dani Harter, Bayard; Kayla Westby, Sidney; Catherine Bryner, Hemingford; Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff; Jordan Stoddard, Southeast; Jaycee Hurley, Torrington; Dalli Anders, Crawford; Melody ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County

Boys 100 meter dash

Tyler Garrett, Gering; Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff; Isak Doty, Sidney; Ryan Clapper, Southeast; Luke Holly, Sidney; Brendan Flock, Torrington; Sawyer Dickman, Sidney; Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Emma Gonzalez, Burns; Madison Seiler, Gering; Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville; Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron; Axi Benish, Leyton; Jadyn Scott, Gering; Cecilia Barron, Morrill; Kierra Miller, Bayard; Alexis DePaulitte, Pine Bluffs

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Cameron Brauer, Sidney; Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney; Weston Cronk, Torrington; Carter Ryan, Chadron; Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff; Aiden Narvais, Gering; Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs; Gabriel Tretter, Leyton; Bryce Carrillo, Gering; Zachary Araujo, Bayard

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

Scottsbluff, Pine Bluffs, Bayard, Gering, Sidney, Alliance, Hemingford, Leyton

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Gordon Rushville, Gering, Scottsbluff, Southeast, Sidney, Chadron, Burns, Leyton

Girls 400 Meter Dash

Talissa Tanquary, Sidney; Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville; Shawnee Gamble, Leyton; Tyne Stokes, Torrington; Brooklin Hess, Morrill; Skylar Edmund, Sioux County; Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard; Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance

Boys 400 Meter Dash

Cody Hape, Burns; Irvin Torres Sierra, Scottsbluff; Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville; Mitchell Deer, Sidney; Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff; Jace Phillips, Bridgeport; Treyson Johnstone, Sidney

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Jaycee Hurley, Torrington; Josie Sanders, Alliance; Kylah Vogel, Crawford; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff; Zaili Benish, Leyton; Makinley Fuller, Makinley, Chadron; Averielle Sager, Chadron; Macala Hood, Alliance

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Dillon Christiansen, Garden County; Johnny Vargas, Garden County; Aydo McDonald; Gordon-Rushville; Rhett Cullers, Chadron; Malachi Swallow, Chadron; Garrett Reece, Chadron; Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell; Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs

Girls 800 Meters

Taegan Bach, Chadron; Alexi DePaulitte, Pine Bluffs; Britney Klein, Sioux County; Tiffany Krueger, Torrington; Payton Burda, Scottsbluff; Talissa Tanquary, Sidney; Lydia Peters, Sidney; Macey Seebohm, Alliance; Kiera Brennan, Crawford; Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville; Grace Pyle, Chadron

Boys 800 Meters

Camelo Ayala, Mitchell; Savian Marquez, Scottsbluff; Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville; Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff; Aydan Loya, Torrington; Justin Ernest, Leyton; Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney; Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley; Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix; Spencer Smith, Burns

Girls 200 meter dash

Dalli Anders, Crawford; Dani Harter, Bayard; Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff; Tatum Bailey, Chadron; Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney; Melody ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County; Brooklin Hess, Morrill; Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington

Boys 200 meter dash

Xander Provance, Chadron; Isak Doty, Sidney; Luke Holly, Sidney; Ryan Clapper, Southeast; Brendan Flock, Torrington; Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff; Jackson Russell, Sidney; Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville

Girls 3200 meters

Emma Gonzalez, Bruns; Madison Seiler, Gering; Ada Merrigan, Torrington; Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville; Paityn Homan, Crawford; Carlye Kresl, Hemingford; Autumn Edwards, Morrill; Amberly Froerer, Torrington; Rheo Dykstra, Sidney; Madison Ribble, Bridgeport

Boys 3200 meters

Myles Wilson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Nathan Seiler, Gering; Noah Canas, Sidney; Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance; Zeke Christiansen, Garden County; Elijah Conley, Bridgeport; James Adams, Scottsbluff; Brayden Sumare, Pine Bluffs; Luke Ott, Morrill; Remington Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Girls 4x400

Gering, Chadron, Crawford, Scottsbluff, Torrington, Alliance, Sioux County, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Boys 4x400

Gering, Chadron, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Sidney, Scottsbluff, Torrington, Gordon-Rushville, Mitchell

