Best in the West High School Track and Field qualifiers

The Best in the West Track and Field Classic will be held at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff on Tuesday. Field events will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the track events will start at 6 p.m.
The final list of qualifiers follows:
Girls Pole Vault
Mattilyn Jones, Torrington; Rylee Ward, Burns; Catherine Bryner, Hemingford; Rheagan Stanley, Sidney; Emma Robbins, Mitchell; Alissa Hodsden, Mitchell; Meagan Shuey, Scottsbluff; Taya Kappen, Bayard; Juliana Schiele, Guernsey-Sunrise
Boys Pole Vault
Bryant DeMott, Torrington; Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs; Kaleb Hessler, Gering; Kolby Houchin, Bayard; Luke Uhlir, Sidney; Brayden Shaw, Sidney; Evan Hill, Bridgeport; Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff; Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell; Aaron Price, Scottsbluff
Girls Discus
Shelby Ekwall Southeast; Grace Dean, Bridgeport; Brooke Hansen, Burns; Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs; Lexi Fiscus, Bayard; Nickie Todd, Gering; Sierra Allen, Torrington; Jessica Hoffman, Pine Bluffs; McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville; Reece Halley, Torrington; Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport
People are also reading…
Boys Discus
Cody Hall, Chadron; Trey May, Scottsbluff; Henry Kennell, Chadron; Jarek Anderson, Chadron; Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell; Boyd Oliver, Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Ryan Baker, Torrington; Tyler Bennick, Torrington; Atreyu Thorson, Gordon-Rushville; Kaden Bohnsack, Gering; Isaiah Martinez, Alliance
Girls Shot Put
Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell; Kenli Boeselager, Chadron; Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell; Emma Johnson, Torrington; Kaitlyn Craig, Leyton; Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix; Lexi Fiscus, Bayard; McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville; Nickie Todd, Gering; Harper Boche, Southeast; Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs; Shelby Ekwall, Southeast
Boys Shot Put
Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell; Hunter Wyland, Hemingford; Michael Morgan, Morrill; Jarek Anderson, Chadron; Tyler Bennick, Torrington; Brock Knutson, Scottsbluff; Cody Hall, Chadron; Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff; Dylan Molzahn, Niobrara County; Isaiah Martinez, Alliance
Girls Long Jump
Kamry Kramer, Garden County; Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville; Skylar Edmund, Sioux County; Melody ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County; Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff; Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington; Amauri Browning, Alliance; Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff; Karsyn Leeling, Sidney; Jordan Stoddard, Southeast
Boys Long Jump
Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs; Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff; Dawson Mullock, Southeast; Aiden Applegarth, Niobrara County; Jonah Amill, Alliance; Justus Alcorn, Chadron; Mason Reimers, Leyton; Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff; Dalton Schaefer, Pine Bluffs; Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff; Benjamin Fuller, Torrington; Cameron Leeling, Sidney; Chayton Bynes, Chadron
Girls High Jump
Grace Pyle, Chadron; Jayden Paxton, Kimball; Katrina Kohel, Morrill; Karsyn Burgman, Creek Valley; Riley Jones, Banner County; Gracie ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County; Emma Norris, Burns; Gabrielle Moreno, Gering; Allison Brummell, Torrington; Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs; Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport; Jordan Stoddard, Southeast; Tatum Bailey, Chadron; Karsyn Leeling, Sidney
Boys High Jump
Camden Ceplecha, Scottsbluff; Shawn Francescato, Mitchell; Caleb Wilkins, Bayard; Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell; Bryant DeMott, Torrington; Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix; Chayton Bynes, Chadron; Cameron Leeling, Sidney; Jacob Dowse, Sidney; Sawyer Dickman, Sidney
Girls Triple Jump
Aubrey Evans, Garden County; Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff; Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard; Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance; Cathy Purdum, Pine Bluff; Allie Darnell, Scottsbluff; Tatum Bailey, Chadron; Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff; Allison Brummell, Torrington
Boys Triple Jump
Jonah Amill, Alliance; Monte Bailey, Hyannis; Stuart Lerwick, Pine Bluff; Grant Logsdon, Southeast; Adrian Torres, Bayard; Johnny Vargas, Garden County; Cody Piasecki, Burns; Justus Alcorn, Chadron; Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs; Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff; Jackson Kirkbride, Burns; Chayton Bynes, Chadron
Girls 4x800 Relay
Bridgeport, Scottsbluff, Chadron, Gordon-Rushville, Alliance, Torrington, Gering, Sidney
Boys 4x800 Relay
Chadron, Hyannis, Sidney, Leyton, Gering, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gardon County
Girls 100 meter hurdles
Trinity Penn, Mitchell, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball; Reece Halley, Torrington; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff; Tatum Bailey, Chadron; Rylee Ward, Burns; Macala Hood, Alliance; Zaili Benish, Leyton
Boys 110 meter hurdles
Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell; Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff; Garrett Reece, Chadron; Xander Provance, Chadron; Rhett Cullers, Chadron; Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville; Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs; Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Girls 100 meter dash
Dani Harter, Bayard; Kayla Westby, Sidney; Catherine Bryner, Hemingford; Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff; Jordan Stoddard, Southeast; Jaycee Hurley, Torrington; Dalli Anders, Crawford; Melody ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County
Boys 100 meter dash
Tyler Garrett, Gering; Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff; Isak Doty, Sidney; Ryan Clapper, Southeast; Luke Holly, Sidney; Brendan Flock, Torrington; Sawyer Dickman, Sidney; Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Emma Gonzalez, Burns; Madison Seiler, Gering; Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville; Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron; Axi Benish, Leyton; Jadyn Scott, Gering; Cecilia Barron, Morrill; Kierra Miller, Bayard; Alexis DePaulitte, Pine Bluffs
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Cameron Brauer, Sidney; Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney; Weston Cronk, Torrington; Carter Ryan, Chadron; Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff; Aiden Narvais, Gering; Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs; Gabriel Tretter, Leyton; Bryce Carrillo, Gering; Zachary Araujo, Bayard
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Scottsbluff, Pine Bluffs, Bayard, Gering, Sidney, Alliance, Hemingford, Leyton
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Gordon Rushville, Gering, Scottsbluff, Southeast, Sidney, Chadron, Burns, Leyton
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Talissa Tanquary, Sidney; Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville; Shawnee Gamble, Leyton; Tyne Stokes, Torrington; Brooklin Hess, Morrill; Skylar Edmund, Sioux County; Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard; Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Cody Hape, Burns; Irvin Torres Sierra, Scottsbluff; Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville; Mitchell Deer, Sidney; Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff; Jace Phillips, Bridgeport; Treyson Johnstone, Sidney
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Jaycee Hurley, Torrington; Josie Sanders, Alliance; Kylah Vogel, Crawford; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff; Zaili Benish, Leyton; Makinley Fuller, Makinley, Chadron; Averielle Sager, Chadron; Macala Hood, Alliance
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Dillon Christiansen, Garden County; Johnny Vargas, Garden County; Aydo McDonald; Gordon-Rushville; Rhett Cullers, Chadron; Malachi Swallow, Chadron; Garrett Reece, Chadron; Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell; Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs
Girls 800 Meters
Taegan Bach, Chadron; Alexi DePaulitte, Pine Bluffs; Britney Klein, Sioux County; Tiffany Krueger, Torrington; Payton Burda, Scottsbluff; Talissa Tanquary, Sidney; Lydia Peters, Sidney; Macey Seebohm, Alliance; Kiera Brennan, Crawford; Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville; Grace Pyle, Chadron
Boys 800 Meters
Camelo Ayala, Mitchell; Savian Marquez, Scottsbluff; Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville; Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff; Aydan Loya, Torrington; Justin Ernest, Leyton; Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney; Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley; Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix; Spencer Smith, Burns
Girls 200 meter dash
Dalli Anders, Crawford; Dani Harter, Bayard; Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff; Tatum Bailey, Chadron; Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney; Melody ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County; Brooklin Hess, Morrill; Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington
Boys 200 meter dash
Xander Provance, Chadron; Isak Doty, Sidney; Luke Holly, Sidney; Ryan Clapper, Southeast; Brendan Flock, Torrington; Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff; Jackson Russell, Sidney; Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville
Girls 3200 meters
Emma Gonzalez, Bruns; Madison Seiler, Gering; Ada Merrigan, Torrington; Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville; Paityn Homan, Crawford; Carlye Kresl, Hemingford; Autumn Edwards, Morrill; Amberly Froerer, Torrington; Rheo Dykstra, Sidney; Madison Ribble, Bridgeport
Boys 3200 meters
Myles Wilson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Nathan Seiler, Gering; Noah Canas, Sidney; Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance; Zeke Christiansen, Garden County; Elijah Conley, Bridgeport; James Adams, Scottsbluff; Brayden Sumare, Pine Bluffs; Luke Ott, Morrill; Remington Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Girls 4x400
Gering, Chadron, Crawford, Scottsbluff, Torrington, Alliance, Sioux County, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Boys 4x400
Gering, Chadron, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Sidney, Scottsbluff, Torrington, Gordon-Rushville, Mitchell