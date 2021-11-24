Big runs help WNCC past North Platte

The 13th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team and the North Platte Community College put on a battle between two one-loss teams coming into Wednesday’s action.

Both teams battled back and forth with plenty of runs, but the Cougars put together an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter behind back-to-back 3-pointers by Shayane Poirot and Ashley Panem to open up the lead and lead the Cougars to a 78-59 win over the Lady Knights in a contest that was much closer than the final score.

“We got the win but I think it wasn’t our best game,” Poirot, a freshman from France, said. “We will keep working.”

WNCC knew this was going to be a challenge against a North Platte team that has been to the national tournament two of the last three years.

“To be honest, we go into every game knowing we have a good game and we know if we have our best game there is no way anyone can beat us,” she said. “We still scouted them and we saw they had good players and they were playing good basketball. We still came and even if we had a bad game, we hit some good shots and found a way to get the win.”