Big second half lifts Bearcats over GI Northwest

The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted a competitive Grand Island Northwest Vikings team on Friday. It was a fight to the finish as the Bearcats took the 28-21 win after a fourth quarter touchdown and later an interception from Jackson Allen sealed the win.

“Jackson has really put himself in a position all year to be in a starting role. We had an injury to another player and Jackson was able to step into that spot and fill both those positions, both on offense and defense,” coach Jud Hall said. “So very proud of the way he prepared himself through the first part of the season to step into a starting role tonight and make those plays.”

Prior to the game, the Air Force had a fly-over training and flew over Bearcat Stadium.

Neither team could get going in the first quarter as the defenses were on display.

Northwest was the first to strike with a 14-yard pass from Austin Payne to Alex Korte with 9:45 on the clock in the second quarter.

It wouldn’t take long for Scottsbluff to respond with 7:38 left in the half of a 4-yard run from Sebastien Boyle.

The Vikings broke the tie with another pass from Payne, this time a 70-yard throw downfield to Tegan Lemkau less than a minute later.

Northwest would try for a field goal with the time winding down but the kick went wide, leaving the score 14-7 going into halftime.

This was only the second time this season where Scottsbluff was behind at the half. The first being against North Platte on Sept. 2, which they lost 21-14.

“We just had to change our energy level, I really think it came down to that,” Hall said. “In the first half, it just seemed like we were waiting for things to happen instead of going and trying to make plays happen. Our energy level changed and we were really able to respond with a higher energy in the second half.”

The second half was all Scottsbluff as the teams made scheme adjustments in the locker room prior to the third quarter.

“I think our team really responded to some scheme changes that we made at halftime, so very proud of the way our kids responded after being challenged at halftime by our coaches,” Hall said.

The second half started off quick for the Bearcats as they scored a touchdown just over four minutes in with Boyle’s second touchdown of the night on a 34-yard run. The extra point was no good as Scottsbluff cut the Vikings lead to 14-13.

Just over two minutes later, Scottsbluff scored again, this time on a 64-yard rushing touchdown by Braeden Stull. Stull would hand the ball off to Boyle for the 2-point conversion, taking their first lead of the game 21-14.

With 2:05 remaining in the quarter, Northwest scored on a 3-yard by Payne to tie the game at 21-21.

Bearcat Jackson Allen ran the ball into the end zone from the six with eight minutes remaining in the game to give Scottsbluff the 28-21 lead, which they held the remainder of the game.

The Vikings had blocked a punt with just under three minutes left but couldn’t do anything with the possession as on the drive, a fumble was recovered by Scottsbluff’s Jayce Wilkinson.

The Bearcats will travel to Waverly on Friday, facing their second Vikings team in two weeks. Both teams will go into the game with a 4-1 record as Waverly beat York 35-7.

“We have to have a tremendous week of practice,” Hall said. “Long road trip and probably the best team that we’ll play so far on our schedule next week at Waverly. It’ll be a huge challenge for our kids but we have to have a great week of practice in order to prepare and go down there and compete at a high level.”