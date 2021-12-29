Big second quarter powers Scottsbluff boys over Bennington

The Scottsbluff boy’s basketball team used a big second quarter, outscoring Bennington 26-14 to capture the 83-68 win over the Badgers in the championship game of the Scottsbluff Holiday Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon at Scottsbluff High School.
The Bearcats put five players in double figures in picking up their eighth win of the season.
Austin Thyne led all scorers with 26 points followed by 17 from Kellon Harris, 13 from Tyler Harre, and 10 each from Tate Talkington and Michael Mickey.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said this might have been one of their better games of the year against the Class B-ranked Badgers. The Badgers are ranked fifth in Class B by the Omaha World Herald while the Bearcats are No. 8.
“I think we put together our best game of the year for four quarters,” Gullion said. “That is what we have been talking about is putting together four quarters and not worrying about scoring or how the game is going; we just have to continue to play. I think our guys did a great job with that against a very quality opponent. Bennington is a very good basketball team, a state tournament team. For our guys to put forth that energy and effort, that was probably best offensive game that we played all year. We shot the ball the best that we have all year.”
Both teams loved to score in the first half. The first quarter saw both teams combine for 52 points and nothing was settled after the first eight minutes as the two teams were knotted at 26-26. Both teams held leads in the first. Bennington had a 13-8 lead after a 3-pointer by Seth Wempen and an old-fashioned 3-point play from Austin Holtz. Scottsbluff came back and outscored the Badgers 11-2 to hold a 19-15 led behind a 3-pointer by Harris and plenty of points from Thyne. The two teams were knotted at 26 at the end as Trevor Schwartz tied the game in the last seconds.
The second quarter is where Scottsbluff started to pull away and it was a big run in the second that helped out.
“It was 26-26 after the first quarter and that doesn’t happen very often. But teams were hitting shots and it was back and forth, making tough plays. I was happy that our guys continued to grind and compete and it really started on the defensive end for us in that second quarter where we were able to take control of the game.”
That second-quarter run was a 10-0 run that offset a 28-26 Bennington lead to a 36-28 Bearcat lead. The lead was highlighted by back-to-back Harre 3-pointers and four points from Thyne. The Cougar defense continued playing tough as they went up 51-40 at halftime as Harre hit another trey and Thyne hit two late free throws.
The third quarter was saw the led stay around double digits. Scottsbluff pushed the lead to 70-52 on a Mickey old-fashioned 3-point play. The Badgers came storming back, scoring the final eight points of the third to cut the Bearcat lead to 10 points at 70-60.
Bennington got to within single digits at 72-63 on a Dylan Casart bucket, but Scottsbluff answered with eight straight including four points from Talkington and a big bucket by Harris to lead 80-63 earning them the win.
Scottsbluff, 8-2, will be back in action next week when they travel to No. 6 Waverly on Monday and then face Norris on Tuesday.
Gullion said it doesn’t get any easier for his team, but playing this kind of schedule will get them ready for the state tournament in March.
“We are traveling to Waverly and Norris and play two more good opponents. We will have to be ready to go,” Gullion said. “It is nice to play Bennington today (Wednesday) and then go see Waverly and Norris. I think it will give us an idea where we fit in the state.”
Bennington 26 14 20 8 – 68
Scottsbluff 26 25 19 13 – 83
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 13, Kellon Harre 17, Trevor Schwartz 7, Austin Thyne 26, Tate Talkington 10, Michael Mickey 10.
BENNINGTON
Seth Wempen 17, Trey Bird 8, Austin Holtz 17, Isaac Conner 8, Cayden Bluhm 9, Dylan Casert 8.
Consolation Game
Hastings 16 19 18 18 – 71
Lexington 5 11 12 21 – 55
HASTINGS
Aaron Noneman 9, Trevor Campbell 2, Jackson Block 12, Brayden Schram 3, Chacne Vertin 8, Kooper Kohl 2, Caden Block 3, Conner Riley 11, Braydon Power 11.
LEXINGTON
David Daud 2, Jase Carpenter 5, Kaden West 11, Greyson Strauss 13, Dru Truax 11, Luis Castellanos 10, Isaac Scharff 3.