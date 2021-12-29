Big second quarter powers Scottsbluff boys over Bennington

Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said this might have been one of their better games of the year against the Class B-ranked Badgers. The Badgers are ranked fifth in Class B by the Omaha World Herald while the Bearcats are No. 8.

“I think we put together our best game of the year for four quarters,” Gullion said. “That is what we have been talking about is putting together four quarters and not worrying about scoring or how the game is going; we just have to continue to play. I think our guys did a great job with that against a very quality opponent. Bennington is a very good basketball team, a state tournament team. For our guys to put forth that energy and effort, that was probably best offensive game that we played all year. We shot the ball the best that we have all year.”