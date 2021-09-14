Big service runs lead Scottsbluff over Gering

It was a rocking Gering High School gym Tuesday to witness a battle between cross-town rivals Scottsbluff and Gering. The fans got their money’s worth as the high-energy contest saw Scottsbluff receive big service runs, including 12 points in the third set by Peyton Kriewald to help the Scottsbluff volleyball team to a 4-game win over Gering with scores of 25-22, 16-15, 25-15, 25-22.

Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said they had their ups and downs, but strong service runs was a big key to the win.

“We had definite moments where we were on fire. Our passing was good, our setting was on, and we were attacking,” Foral said. “There were times we let off the gas a little bit and that hurt us. But, Gering is a good team and they are never going to back down. I told the girls at the end that these big games is just finding a way to win. I thought they did a good job of that.”

Service runs were huge for the Bearcats in the three sets that they won and Foral was pleased with that aspect.