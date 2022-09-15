Big third inning helps Scottsbluff past Gering

For the second time in less than a week, the Scottsbluff and Gering softball teams faced off in Scottsbluff, with the Bearcats taking a 10-2 win.

“We were super hyped, our bench was incredible tonight,” Scottsbluff senior Taryn Spady said. “The momentum from the bench just carries to hitting so when we’re up, we’re up and our bats are on fire, we’re on fire.”

Coming into the game, the Bulldogs’ game plan was to take care of the ball, both offensively and defensively.

“Taking care of the ball, making routine plays, and staying disciplined at the plate,” coach Zach Ostergard said. “Aubrey (Barrett) does a really good job of locating and mixing it up a bit where we need to stay within our approach and that’s what we’ve preached all week.”

The Bearcats fell twice to North Platte on Tuesday but felt that even though they lost those two, used the momentum from those games and continued it against Gering.

“I think coming off of playing them from Friday, we knew where they were going to be playing people and what they were planning to do. I think we just carried the momentum from Friday over to this game,” Barrett said. “We just played North Platte, that was a great game, even though we lost but we still had that momentum from the North Platte game and we just came out and we used that as a whole. I think everybody overall used that momentum and just improved as the game went on.”

The game was close at the start with both teams knotted at one at the end of the first inning. The top of the frame started with a Jacelyn Brown single for the Bulldogs. Brown advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Ari Canseco before going to third on a Nickie Todd single. Brown would then steal home for the first run of the game.

With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Spady hit a home run over the center field fence to tie the game.

The Bulldogs took the lead two innings later on a Todd home run into center field but from there, the Bearcats put their foot on the gas, scoring seven in the bottom of the frame.

“Things were going great and the girls were feeling really good about themselves but we let one mistake happen, a dropped fly ball in right field,” Ostergard said. “That happens in this game but we’ve got to find a way to deal with adversity and we’ve got to find a way to make the next play.”

The bottom of the third started with the dropped pop fly to put Barrett on base before a single by Austyn Andreas put two on for Tatum Heimerman, who just like Spady in the first, hit a home run to center field to take a 4-2 lead. The Bearcats would score on a Spady triple which brought her in on an error, a Jenna Spengler double and a Barrett fielder’s choice.

Barrett, who was in the circle for the Bearcats, changed her mentality from then on when on the mound. She would give up four hits, two runs, four walks and seven strikeouts.

“Honestly, my mentality changed from there. I was thinking let’s go out, get every batter that I can, and help my team out in the circle,” Barrett said. “As Dan (Fox) always says, ‘it comes from the circle’ and I think having that confidence in the circle helps the whole team overall, even with our batting or with hitting.”

The final two runs for Scottsbluff to end the game in the fifth was a Spengler home run and a double by Barrett to bring in Piper Ryschon.

For Gering, Sarah Wiese pitched the full game, giving up 12 hits, 10 runs (nine earned), one walk and five strikeouts.

Going into their game on Friday, the Bearcats plan to have the same energy that they did against Gering.

“I think going into the Crete game, we just have to have the same energy, we just have to think of it as Gering because we are always super excited for Gering,” Spady said. “I think if we go in with the same momentum and our bats are firing, I think we’ll do pretty good.”

The Bulldogs will try to fine tune what they need to before heading to the North Platte Invite on Saturday.

“We’ve got to really fine tune things tomorrow and get ready for some tough competition this weekend,” Ostergard said.

Scottsbluff will face the Crete Cardinals on Friday in Crete while Gering will be in the North Platte Invite with Chadron and Alliance on Saturday.

GRNG 10100 - 242

SCTB 10702 - 10 12 1

WP-Aubrey Barrett

LP-Sarah Wiese

2B-Sarah Wiese (Gering); Aubrey Barrett, Jenna Spengler (Scottsbluff)

3B-Taryn Spady (Scottsbluff)

HR-Nickie Todd (Gering); Tatum Heimerman, Taryn Spady, Jenna Spengler (Scottsbluff)