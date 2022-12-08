Big third quarters lead Bearcats to win

The Scottsbluff Bearcat basketball teams traveled to Gillette, Wyoming, as they competed in the first day of the Gillette Tournament, both coming away with wins over the Buffalo Bison.

After falling to Sidney on Saturday in the Western Conference finals, the Lady Bearcats came away with a 57-41 win over Bison.

The Bearcats led from start to finish as they scored the first points of the game on a Tierra West bucket and after a 2-2 tie, never relinquished the lead.

Despite that, the first quarter was back and forth as every bucket Scottsbluff had, Buffalo would score right after. Payton Burda and Shae Willats each hit three pointers as Paige Horne and Anna Kelley also put some points on the board to lead 15-13 after one.

The Bearcats continued to put pressure on the Bison as Scottsbluff saw threes from Willats and Kelley to go on a quick 6-0 run to start the second frame. Buffalo would come within one at 21-20 before Scottsbluff got going again. Horne, Burda, and Kelley scored the remaining points for Scottsbluff, going into the half up 35-25.

Marly Laucomer opened the second half with her first points to extend the Bearcat lead to 37-25. The third quarter continued to be big for Scottsbluff as once the Bearcats were up 43-32, the Bison were held scoreless.

Scottsbluff led 51-32 at the end of the frame as they would go on to win 57-41.

Three Bearcats finished in double-digits, led by Horne with 15 and followed by Burda with 12 and Kelley with 10. Laucomer and Willats had six apiece, West finished with five and Taryn Spady had three.

In the boys’ matchup with the Bison, it was a back and forth affair as neither team could get a lead and hold it until the third quarter as the Bearcats held the Bison to only six third quarter points to win 75-55.

Both teams went shot for shot as the first six buckets of the game led to ties and after a 6-6 tie and timeout, the Bearcats went on a 5-0 run on Kellon Harris free throws and a Tate Talkington 3-pointer. The Bison scored a bucket before Nate Kelley scored one of his own but that lead didn’t last long as Buffalo went on an 8-0 run.

Carter Reisig scored the final bucket of the frame as Scottsbluff trailed 16-15. Buffalo went out on a 4-0 run before Harris could get some points on the board in the second quarter. The Bison hit a three to lead 23-20 as Harris, who had 11 points in the first half, made a 3-pointer and Michael Mickey hit a layup to get within one.

Talkington hit a free throw to trail by two and from there, the Bearcats went on a 7-0 run with scores from Tyson Klein and Reisig for a 30-25 lead going into a timeout.

Kelley scored the final bucket of the half, giving Scottsbluff a 34-31 lead.

Just like in the girls game, the third quarter proved vital as the Bearcats only gave up six points while adding 21 points to their score to lead 55-37.

Scottsbluff continued the momentum in the fourth as they would come out on top 75-57.

Five Bearcats finished in double digits. Harris and Kelley led the team with 16 points apiece, followed by Mickey with 13 and Talkington and Reisig with 12.

Both teams will face the Worland Warriors on Friday, the girls at noon and the boys following at 1:30 p.m. The Lady Warriors fell to St. Thomas More 43-20 while the boys fell 55-37.