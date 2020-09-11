 Skip to main content
BIGGEST FISH CONTEST: Mitch Garner hauls in 28.5-inch catfish at Walgren Lake
Mitch Garner, of Chadron, caught this 28 1/2-inch channel catfish at Walgren Lake on July 15. Catron submitted this fish to the Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Biggest Fish Contest. We are still taking submissions for fish caught from May 25 to Sept. 7, 2020. The deadline for submitting your catch is Sept. 14. Entries must be submitted at starherald.com/biggestfishcontest.

Mitch Garner, of Chadron, caught this 28 1/2-inch channel catfish at Walgren Lake on July 15. Catron submitted this fish to the Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Biggest Fish Contest. We are still taking submissions for fish caught from May 25 to Sept. 7, 2020. The deadline for submitting your catch is Sept. 14.

The top three longest fish at the end of the contest will be eligible for prizes from Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops. Fish are based on length. Catch-and-release is encouraged.

The Star-Herald welcomes submissions of fish caught from the Panhandle or eastern Wyoming (North Platte River system), as well as Lake McConaughy, between May 25 and Sept. 7, 2020.

Entries must include a clear photo of the fish and the angler who caught it, information about the place it was caught, its length in inches, weight and the name and phone number of a witness to confirm the length of the fish and the day it was caught. Nebraska Master Angler applications also are acceptable. Entries must be submitted at starherald.com/biggestfishcontest.

