Bohl wins 2022 Smallbore Silhouette Invitational

Laney Bohl of Mitchell hit 35 of 40 targets to win the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational on Sept. 24 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

High Boy Austin Rahmig of Gering hit 34 targets, as did Braden Hiser of Seward, before winning a shoot-off. Lilian DeWitt of Minatare was High Girl with a 33.

Bohl, Rahmig, DeWitt and Danika Bohl – the 2021 overall champion and Laney’s older sister – shot a combined 134 of 160 for Western Nebraska Shooting Sports to win the overall high team score. Western Nebraska Shooting Sports has won four straight overall team titles.

The annual event, which was established in 1977, is open to all Hunter Education graduates who are at least 11 years old and have not graduated high school.

“As organizers, we appreciate the attention to detail and safe firearm handling,” Match Director Matthew Haumont said. “This is a testament to the education and skills learned through Nebraska Hunter Education courses administered by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and taught by volunteer instructors all throughout our great state.”

Haumont said there were several instances of sportsmanship, integrity and mentorship on display. “Those are attributes that should be celebrated,” he said.

The 64 competitors fired 40 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition with a rifle unsupported and offhand at steel silhouette targets that were 43, 66, 84 and 109 yards in distance.

The 47th annual Smallbore Invitational is scheduled for Sept. 30, 2023.

The results are:

Individual Awards

State Champion – Laney Bohl, Mitchell, 35 of 40

High Boy – 1. Austin Rahmig, Gering, 34; 2. Braden Hiser, Seward, 34; 3. Bereket Glendy, Broken Bow, 31

High Girl – 1. Lilian DeWitt, Minatare, 33; 2. Danika Bohl, Mitchell, 32; 3. Laura Borgelt, Wisner, 31

Class B – 1. Andrew Enns, Holmesville, 30; 2. Dylan Frye, Hyannis, 29; 3. Sara Thomsen, Pierce, 28

Senior Division – 1. Kyle Rote, Lisco, 28; 2. Nathen Kaup, West Point, 28; 3. Seth Jacobs, Gering, 27

Unclassified – 1. Jaxson Orozco, Scottsbluff, 28; 2. Konnar Jones, Pierce, 24; 3. Ethan Engelmeyer, West Point, 22

Heavy Scope – 1. Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, 27; 2. Isaac Enns, Holmesville, 26; 3. Michael Roschewski, Beatrice, 23

Junior Division – 1. Brandon Thomsen, Pierce, 27; Kaden Grams, Superior, 19; 3. Makenzie Carmin, Doniphan, 18

Light Scope – 1. Seth Oltmans, Beatrice, 23; 2. Evan Kinnison, Kearney, 20; 3. Tripp Meier, West Point, 19

Novice Light Scope – 1. Caleb Mohrmann, Genoa, 15

Best First-Time Shooter – Nathan Stokes, Lawrence, 19

Light Iron – 1. Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, 12; 2. Wyatt Anderson, Amherst, 11; 3. Khalon Newtson, North Platte, 10

Heavy Iron – 1. Taylor Kinnison, Kearney, 11

Team Awards

High Overall – Western Nebraska Shooting Sports No. 1 (Austin Rahmig, Danika Bohl, Laney Bohl, Lilian DeWitt), 134 of 160

4-H Teams – 1. Homestead 4-H No. 1 (Andrew Enns, Isaac Enns, Michael Rochewski, Seth Oltmans), 102; 2. Cuming County Sharpshooters No. 1 (Isaac Wooldrik, Laura Borgelt, Nathen Kaup, Tripp Meier), 98; 3. Western Nebraska Shooting Sports No. 2, (Justin Missel, Seth Jacobs, Jaxson Orozco, Austin Wiedman), 87

Open Teams – 1. East Side Misfits (Braden Hiser, Brandon Thomsen, Sara Thomsen, Konnar Jones), 113; 2. Open No. 1 (Bereket Glendy, Ryker Staab, Trey Berghorst, Thad Hall), 72: 3. Open No. 4 (Ben Loxterkamp, Kaden Grams, Theron Erickson, Dylan Frye), 66

School Teams – 1. Lawrence-Nelson (Nathan Stokes, Owen Smiley, Grayhm Beck), 25