STERLING, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team had a “Jekyll and Hyde” performance Thursday afternoon in an Empire Conference doubleheader.

The first of the two games against Northeastern Junior College. started off well for the Cougars as Shintaro Inoue had a two-run home run in the first inning. But NJC scored 11 times in the bottom of the frame on the way to the 19-5 victory.

The second game was a different story.

Drew Book returned to his hometown and hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Cougars the 8-5 win and a doubleheader split.

The teams will meet at Cleveland Field on Sunday for a nine-inning game.

The Cougars minimized NJC’s runs in the second game and scored four runs themselves in the second and three in the ninth for the win.

WNCC took a 4-1 lead in the second. Bryce Peterson led off the inning with a solo home run. Book walked and Tyler Easter made it 3-1 when he hit a two-run home run with one out.

Isaac Smith then scored on a Roangeraud Fraai double.

WNCC made it 5-1 with a single run in the fourth when Easter led off with a double and scored on a Fraai lineout to the centerfielder.

NJC plated one run in the fifth to make it 5-2 and then tied the score 5-5 with three in the seventh inning on three hits.

Inoue started the ninth with a one-out double followed by a Peterson single. Book then took a 2-0 pitch over the leftfield wall for the 8-5 lead. Archer Blumenshein slammed the door on any possible Plainsmen comeback for the win.

WNCC outhit the Plainsmen 13-11. Easter led the way with a 3-for-5 performance with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

Firmin Hassed started and went five strong innings in allowing six hits, two runs, while striking out three.

Nicolas Tremblay tossed the next two innings in allowing three runs on four hits. Blumenshein tossed the eighth and ninth allowing just one hit and striking out one.

NJC broke open the first game in the bottom of the first, and then added five more in the second to lead 16-2.

WNCC got two runs in the third when Eli Hernandez reached on error followed by a single by Inoue. Hernandez then scored on a groundout by Peterson and Book singled home Inoue.

NJC added three more in the third to make it 19-4.

The Cougars’ Dylan Harris then singled home Peterson in the fifth.

Hunter McCollum then singles to load the bases with two outs, but that was all the NPCC could muster.