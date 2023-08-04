Xavian Ramirez, who fights out of the RPM Boxing Club in Scottsbluff, is vying to keep his unblemished record intact this weekend.

Ramirez, 22, who has won three of his professional bouts by knockout, was scheduled to take on Riccardo Lucian Galvan on Friday at the Overtime Elite Arena. Both came into the featherweight matchup with identical 4-0 marks.

“I feel good, my last fight only lasted nine seconds, so let’s hope to keep that going, get him out of there early and come home early,” Ramirez said on Thursday. “I feel really confident, they make you feel like a superstar here, all the interviews and everything, so I feel really good giving me a big motivation,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez feels he knows his opponents style well enough.

“I watched some video on him,” Ramirez said. “He’s just a simple one-two type of boxer. He’s just simple, throws the same punches over and over. I’ve been working on getting around all of that.”

Ramirez has been boxing for a long time, starting in his home state of Pennsylvania. He is a former member of the East Reading Boxing Club.

“When I was 11, I moved into this house and there was a gym down the street, and my mom put me in boxing,” said Ramirez, who had an amateur record of 107-21. “My family has always been boxing, so that made me want to do it more. I went in at 11 years old and never stopped. I’ve been in the game for a long time and I have a lot of fights, so this is nothing to me.”

Ramirez admired some of the best boxing talent of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

“I always watched Floyd Mayweather, Jr. growing up because I liked his defense, defense is the key,” Ramirez said. “He has a great jab and great defense and that’s how my style is a little bit.”

Ramirez has developed his unique blend of styles that makes fighting him a difficult challenge.

“I usually start off orthodox, so right-handed,” Ramirez said. “I could switch to southpaw, so I’ve had it both ways, and that throws off my opponents. I just use that to my advantage.

“I could fight both ways and whichever way I feel more comfortable fighting, that’s how I’m going to fight you,” Ramirez said. “My strongest thing is probably my body punches. I go a lot for the body, and every time I hit you in the body you’re going to feel it.”

Prior to his professional career, Ramirez had several shining moments as an amateur fighter.

“Back in 2017 when I was an amateur I won the eastern qualifying tournament,” Ramirez said. “I fought five days in a row and came out on top. I also went to the 2020 Olympic trials, only eight people in the whole United States were able to go, and I was one of those.”