Boyle's five touchdowns lead Bearcats to victory

The Bearcats took the four-hour trip to Lexington to take on the Minutemen and showed out coming home with a 49-7 victory against Lexington.
The Bearcats jumped out to an early 21-0 lead before the first half was over. The Bearcats were able to score off of short fields from three early takeaways and ending the game with four total takeaways.
On the other end however, the Bearcats missed the opportunity to run the score up even higher giving the ball away four times on two Brandon Stull interceptions and two muffed punts.
“Our defense played really well tonight and got us the ball in turnover situations, which is always good to have. But unfortunately we were really loose with the ball tonight. We turned it over too many times, we turned it over twice on special team, which you can’t afford,” Scottsbluff coach Jud Hall said.
“Those are possessions that are changing hands; you can’t give the opponents extra possessions in that way. That’s something that we need to fix as we move forward next week”
The Bearcats however, were still able to control the game with over 200 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns from Sebastien Boyle.
“Sebastien was running the ball really well tonight. I thought he did a good job of seeing the plays develop in front of him tonight and he was just running with the ball extremely hard tonight. Anytime you as a coach see someone with that much confidence going, you want to give them the ball because they’ll make good things happen,” Hall said.
The Bearcats did their homework before the game as well, being well prepared to execute their game plan.
“Our kids were really locked in on our defensive game plan. We had a lot of success with our line stunts in the first half, that we thought all week would give them some trouble,” Hall said. “Our kids really executed that blitz package and that part of our defense tonight so that was good to see.”
The Bearcats we able to maintain their stranglehold on the game through the half despite a Lexington score and an interception right before the half.
“What we talked about at halftime was coming out and starting the second half fast. I thought we played really well early in the first quarter, and got up 28-0. I think we relaxed and took a deep breath. You can’t afford to do that against a good team,” Hall said. “They’re a really good team so we had to come back out and reestablish how hard we were playing and I think our kids did that to start the third quarter,” Hall said.
The Bearcats are hoping to ride this momentum to be able to host the district title game.
“If we continue to play well as the season progresses, we’ll take our chances wherever we end up in the playoffs. But our main focus this next week is McCook,” Hall said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, it’s going to be a physical game next week. We’re going to need a great week of practice in order to prepare for McCook when they come into Scottsbluff next week.”