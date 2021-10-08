Boyle's five touchdowns lead Bearcats to victory

The Bearcats did their homework before the game as well, being well prepared to execute their game plan.

“Our kids were really locked in on our defensive game plan. We had a lot of success with our line stunts in the first half, that we thought all week would give them some trouble,” Hall said. “Our kids really executed that blitz package and that part of our defense tonight so that was good to see.”

The Bearcats we able to maintain their stranglehold on the game through the half despite a Lexington score and an interception right before the half.

“What we talked about at halftime was coming out and starting the second half fast. I thought we played really well early in the first quarter, and got up 28-0. I think we relaxed and took a deep breath. You can’t afford to do that against a good team,” Hall said. “They’re a really good team so we had to come back out and reestablish how hard we were playing and I think our kids did that to start the third quarter,” Hall said.

The Bearcats are hoping to ride this momentum to be able to host the district title game.