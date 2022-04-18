Boys track charts features plenty of speedy times

Who is the fastest boys sprinter in the Wyo-Braska region after some sterling times put in from the area runners over 10 days ago?
That will be the question as the annual Best in the West Track Classic is a week away that will be held at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
The 100, 200, and 400 meters are featuring some top times and the 400 race could be interesting as the top three times on this week’s track charts were all set at the Mitchell Invite. Sidney’s Mitchell Deer leads the region with a blistering time of 50.21 seconds followed by Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Kyland Fuller with a 50.77 time. Taking third in the meet and also on the track charts is Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Freeseman, who had a time of 52.15.
As for the 100 and 200, Southeast’s Ryan Clapper sits atop the charts as he had a top time at the Okie Blanchard Meet in Cheyenne on April 9. Clapper ran a 10.83 in the 100 just edging Torrington’s Brendan Flock at the meet. Flock is second on the charts at 10.99. The fastest area Nebraska runner is Sidney’s Luke Holly, who ran a 11.28 while his teammate Isak Doty ran an 11.29 at the Mitchell Invite on April 9.
People are also reading…
The 200 meters sees three eastern Wyoming runners at the top as Clapper leads the region with a 22.20 time that he set at the Bayard C-D meet followed by Flock with a 22.55 time at the Okie meet and then Fuller with a 23.00 time that was set at the Mitchell Invite. Scottsbluff’s Ransen Wilkins is fourth with a 23.03 that he set at Broken Bow.
The 800 will also be interesting as Torrington’s Aydan Loya leads the region with a 2:02.23 time that he ran at Okie, followed by Sidney’s Daniel Bashtovoi who is second with a 2:04.12 that he ran at the Mitchell Invite.
With a week of track meets before the Best in the West Track Classic this week, jockeying for the top spots will be important as track participants try to get qualified to the event that is sometimes called the state tournament of Wyo-Braska teams.
This week, track meets on tap include the Western Trails Conference meet in Morrill on Tuesday and then the George Calvert Relays on Friday in Mitchell. The West Nebraska Twilight Meet will also be held Friday at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. The West Nebraska Twilight Meet will have Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, Bayard, Torrington, Cheyenne East, and Campbell County in attendance.
Chadron will also hold their Twilight meet on Friday with five northern Panhandle teams and some schools from South Dakota.
Pine Bluffs will hold a track invite on Friday for several local teams as well.
Several Class D schools will also be attendance in a couple meets as the Creek Valley Twilight Storm Meet is set for Tuesday and then many area teams will compete at the Paxton Meet on Thursday.
2022 Boy’s Top 10 Track Leaders
Shot Put
Dist/Time Player, High School
51-1 ½ Isaiah Martinez, Alliance
49-2 Dylan Molzahn, Niobrara County
47-10 ¼ Cody Hall, Chadron
46-2 Tyler Bennick, Torrington
46-0 Jarek Anderson, Chadron
44-7 ¾ Michael Morgan, Morrill
44-1 Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell
43-5 ¾ Hunter Wyland, Hemingford
42-10 Jonathan Borges, Leyton
42-9 ¾ Andon Pittman, Morrill
42-8 ½ Boyd Oliver, Lingle-FL
Discus
135-6 Tyler Bennick, Torrington
134-8 Isaiah Martinez, Alliance
134-4 Boyd Oliver, Lingle-FL
133-7 Ryan Baker, Torrington
131-4 Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell
130-9 Jarek Anderson, Chadron
128-9 Trey May, Scottsbluff
127-5 Kaden Bohnsack, Gering
124-6 ½ Michael Morgan, Morrill
123-9 Stuart Lenwick, Pine Bluffs
High Jump
6-4 Sawyer Dickman, Sidney
6-1 Chayton Bynes, Chadron
5-11 Cameron Leeling, Sidney
6-0 Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix
5-9 Shawn Francescato, Mitchell
5-9 Caleb Wilkins, Bayard
5-8 Creighton Beals, Gering
5-8 Ellis Livingston, G-Rushville
5-8 Landon Amundsen, Scottsbluff
5-8 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell
Pole Vault
13-8 Aaron Price, Scottsbluff
12-9 Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell
12-3 Brayden Shaw, Sidney
12-0 Evan Hill, Bridgeport
11-6 Luke Uhlir, Sidney
11-6 Kaleb Hessler, Gering
11-6 Bryant DeMott, Torrington
11-6 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs
Long Jump
22-2 ¾ Chayton Bynes, Chadron
20-11 ¼ Cameron Leeling, Sidney
20-7 Benjamin Fuller, Torrington
20-1 Justus Alcorn, Chadron
20-1 Dalton Schaefer, Pine Bluffs
19-8 Dawson Mullock, Southeast
19-8 Aiden Applegarth, Niobrara County
19-7 ¾ Cooper Lakin, Burns
19-7 ½ Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff
19-7 ½ Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs
19-7 ½ Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff
Triple Jump
44-5 Chayton Bynes, Chadron
42-5 ¼ Jackson Kirkbride, Burns
40-11 ½ Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs
40-8 Justus Alcorn, Chadron
40-7 Cody Piasecki, Burns
40-3 ¼ Johnny Vargas, Garden County
40-1 Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff
39-8 ¼ Stuart Lerwick, Pine Bluffs
38-7 ½ Caleb Miller, Niobrara County
39-2 Jonah Amill, Alliance
100 meters
10.83 Ryan Clapper, Southeast
10.99 Brendan Flock, Torrington
11.28 Luke Holly, Sidney
11.29 Isak Doty, Sidney
11.37 Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff
11.43 Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff
11.50 Tyler Garrett, Gering
11.51 Wyatt Campbell, Southeast
11.52 Sawyer Dickman, Sidney
11.57 Tanner Gartner, Gering
200 Meters
22.20 Ryan Clapper, Southeast
22.55 Brendan Flock, Torrington
23.00 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-FL
23.03 Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff
23.14 Isak Doty, Sidney
23.51 Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix
23.56 Luke Holly, Sidney
23.83 Slade Hopkins, Lingle-FL
23.96 Jackson Russell, Sidney
24.00 Ellis Livingston, G-Rushville
400 Meters
50.21 Mitchell Deer, Sidney
50.77 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-FL
52.15 Jace Freeseman, G-Rushville
53.37 Treyson Johnstone, Sidney
53.46 Jace Phillips, Bridgeport
53.48 Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff
53.56 Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell
53.66 Aydan Loya, Torrington
54.25 Irvin Sierra Torres, Scottsbluff
54.52 Hunter Lund, Scottsbluff
800 Meters
2:02.23 Aydan Loya, Torrington
2:04.12 Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney
2:04.46 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-FL
2:07.40 Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix
2:09.02 Carter Ryan, Chadron
2:09.25 Justin Ernest, Leyton
2:09.96 Jace Freeseman, G-Rushville
2:10.40 Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley
2:11.31 Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff
2:12.00 Savian Marquez, Scottsbluff
1,600 Meters
4:40.11 Cameron Brauer, Sidney
4:43.74 Aydan Loya, Torrington
4:45.53 Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney
4:44.72 Weston Cronk, Torrington
4:55.69 Carter Ryan, Chadron
4:55.90 Myles Wilson, Lingle-FL
4:56.46 Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff
4:59.25 Aiden Narvais, Gering
5:05.93 Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs
5:05.94 Elijah Conley, Bridgeport
3,200 Meters
10:34.35 Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff
10:41.98 Myles Wilson, Lingle-FL
10:47.30 Weston Cronk, Torrington
11:14.04 Nathan Seiler, Gering
11:16.23 Noah Canas, Sidney
11:19.01 Ben Cassatt-Reina, Alliance
11:26.01 Zeke Christiansen, Garden County
11:28.09 Elijah Conley, Bridgeport
11:28.24 James Adams, Scottsbluff
11:33.03 Travis Cline, Gering
110 Hurdles
15.41 Rhett Cullers, Chadron
15.73 Xander Provance, Chadron
15.88 Garrett Reece, Chadron
15.97 Aydon McDonald, G-Rushville
16.54 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs
16.88 Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff
17.07 Johnny Vargas, Garden County
17.48 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell
17.51 Louden Bremer, Lingle-FL
17.54 Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs
300 Hurdles
41.30 Malachi Swallow, Chadron
41.82 Garrett Reece, Chadron
42.24 Rhett Cullers, Chadron
42.29 Aydon McDonald, G.-Rushville
42.42 Johnny Vargas, Garden County
42.96 Louden Bremer, Lingle-FL
43.31 Jace Phillips, Bridgeport
43.35 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs
43.67 Dillon Christiansen, Garden County
44.35 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell
4x100
44.17 Sidney
44.74 Southeast
44.93 Scottsbluff
45.10 Chadron
45.48 Gering
45.77 Gordon-Rushville
45.84 Mitchell
46.33 Leyton
47.01 Alliance
47.63 Bridgeport
4x400
3:32.54 Lingle-Ft. Laramie
3:32.72 Scottsbluff
3:33.78 Sidney
3:34.69 Chadron
3:40.05 Gering
3:43.34 Burns
3:44.48 Gordon-Rushville
3:44.87 Leyton
3:40.45 Mitchell
4x800
8:17.01 Sidney
9:01.96 Alliance
9:03.83 Scottsbluff
9:03.28 Gering
9:15.97 Leyton
9:26.76 Gordon-Rushville
9:17.89 Garden County
9:17.95 Chadron
9:35.09 Hyannis