Boys track charts features plenty of speedy times

Who is the fastest boys sprinter in the Wyo-Braska region after some sterling times put in from the area runners over 10 days ago?

That will be the question as the annual Best in the West Track Classic is a week away that will be held at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

The 100, 200, and 400 meters are featuring some top times and the 400 race could be interesting as the top three times on this week’s track charts were all set at the Mitchell Invite. Sidney’s Mitchell Deer leads the region with a blistering time of 50.21 seconds followed by Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Kyland Fuller with a 50.77 time. Taking third in the meet and also on the track charts is Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Freeseman, who had a time of 52.15.

As for the 100 and 200, Southeast’s Ryan Clapper sits atop the charts as he had a top time at the Okie Blanchard Meet in Cheyenne on April 9. Clapper ran a 10.83 in the 100 just edging Torrington’s Brendan Flock at the meet. Flock is second on the charts at 10.99. The fastest area Nebraska runner is Sidney’s Luke Holly, who ran a 11.28 while his teammate Isak Doty ran an 11.29 at the Mitchell Invite on April 9.

The 200 meters sees three eastern Wyoming runners at the top as Clapper leads the region with a 22.20 time that he set at the Bayard C-D meet followed by Flock with a 22.55 time at the Okie meet and then Fuller with a 23.00 time that was set at the Mitchell Invite. Scottsbluff’s Ransen Wilkins is fourth with a 23.03 that he set at Broken Bow.

The 800 will also be interesting as Torrington’s Aydan Loya leads the region with a 2:02.23 time that he ran at Okie, followed by Sidney’s Daniel Bashtovoi who is second with a 2:04.12 that he ran at the Mitchell Invite.

With a week of track meets before the Best in the West Track Classic this week, jockeying for the top spots will be important as track participants try to get qualified to the event that is sometimes called the state tournament of Wyo-Braska teams.

This week, track meets on tap include the Western Trails Conference meet in Morrill on Tuesday and then the George Calvert Relays on Friday in Mitchell. The West Nebraska Twilight Meet will also be held Friday at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. The West Nebraska Twilight Meet will have Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, Bayard, Torrington, Cheyenne East, and Campbell County in attendance.

Chadron will also hold their Twilight meet on Friday with five northern Panhandle teams and some schools from South Dakota.

Pine Bluffs will hold a track invite on Friday for several local teams as well.

Several Class D schools will also be attendance in a couple meets as the Creek Valley Twilight Storm Meet is set for Tuesday and then many area teams will compete at the Paxton Meet on Thursday.

2022 Boy’s Top 10 Track Leaders

Shot Put

Dist/Time Player, High School

51-1 ½ Isaiah Martinez, Alliance

49-2 Dylan Molzahn, Niobrara County

47-10 ¼ Cody Hall, Chadron

46-2 Tyler Bennick, Torrington

46-0 Jarek Anderson, Chadron

44-7 ¾ Michael Morgan, Morrill

44-1 Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell

43-5 ¾ Hunter Wyland, Hemingford

42-10 Jonathan Borges, Leyton

42-9 ¾ Andon Pittman, Morrill

42-8 ½ Boyd Oliver, Lingle-FL

Discus

135-6 Tyler Bennick, Torrington

134-8 Isaiah Martinez, Alliance

134-4 Boyd Oliver, Lingle-FL

133-7 Ryan Baker, Torrington

131-4 Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell

130-9 Jarek Anderson, Chadron

128-9 Trey May, Scottsbluff

127-5 Kaden Bohnsack, Gering

124-6 ½ Michael Morgan, Morrill

123-9 Stuart Lenwick, Pine Bluffs

High Jump

6-4 Sawyer Dickman, Sidney

6-1 Chayton Bynes, Chadron

5-11 Cameron Leeling, Sidney

6-0 Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix

5-9 Shawn Francescato, Mitchell

5-9 Caleb Wilkins, Bayard

5-8 Creighton Beals, Gering

5-8 Ellis Livingston, G-Rushville

5-8 Landon Amundsen, Scottsbluff

5-8 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell

Pole Vault

13-8 Aaron Price, Scottsbluff

12-9 Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell

12-3 Brayden Shaw, Sidney

12-0 Evan Hill, Bridgeport

11-6 Luke Uhlir, Sidney

11-6 Kaleb Hessler, Gering

11-6 Bryant DeMott, Torrington

11-6 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs

Long Jump

22-2 ¾ Chayton Bynes, Chadron

20-11 ¼ Cameron Leeling, Sidney

20-7 Benjamin Fuller, Torrington

20-1 Justus Alcorn, Chadron

20-1 Dalton Schaefer, Pine Bluffs

19-8 Dawson Mullock, Southeast

19-8 Aiden Applegarth, Niobrara County

19-7 ¾ Cooper Lakin, Burns

19-7 ½ Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff

19-7 ½ Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs

19-7 ½ Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff

Triple Jump

44-5 Chayton Bynes, Chadron

42-5 ¼ Jackson Kirkbride, Burns

40-11 ½ Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs

40-8 Justus Alcorn, Chadron

40-7 Cody Piasecki, Burns

40-3 ¼ Johnny Vargas, Garden County

40-1 Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff

39-8 ¼ Stuart Lerwick, Pine Bluffs

38-7 ½ Caleb Miller, Niobrara County

39-2 Jonah Amill, Alliance

100 meters

10.83 Ryan Clapper, Southeast

10.99 Brendan Flock, Torrington

11.28 Luke Holly, Sidney

11.29 Isak Doty, Sidney

11.37 Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff

11.43 Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff

11.50 Tyler Garrett, Gering

11.51 Wyatt Campbell, Southeast

11.52 Sawyer Dickman, Sidney

11.57 Tanner Gartner, Gering

200 Meters

22.20 Ryan Clapper, Southeast

22.55 Brendan Flock, Torrington

23.00 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-FL

23.03 Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff

23.14 Isak Doty, Sidney

23.51 Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix

23.56 Luke Holly, Sidney

23.83 Slade Hopkins, Lingle-FL

23.96 Jackson Russell, Sidney

24.00 Ellis Livingston, G-Rushville

400 Meters

50.21 Mitchell Deer, Sidney

50.77 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-FL

52.15 Jace Freeseman, G-Rushville

53.37 Treyson Johnstone, Sidney

53.46 Jace Phillips, Bridgeport

53.48 Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff

53.56 Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell

53.66 Aydan Loya, Torrington

54.25 Irvin Sierra Torres, Scottsbluff

54.52 Hunter Lund, Scottsbluff

800 Meters

2:02.23 Aydan Loya, Torrington

2:04.12 Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney

2:04.46 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-FL

2:07.40 Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix

2:09.02 Carter Ryan, Chadron

2:09.25 Justin Ernest, Leyton

2:09.96 Jace Freeseman, G-Rushville

2:10.40 Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley

2:11.31 Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff

2:12.00 Savian Marquez, Scottsbluff

1,600 Meters

4:40.11 Cameron Brauer, Sidney

4:43.74 Aydan Loya, Torrington

4:45.53 Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney

4:44.72 Weston Cronk, Torrington

4:55.69 Carter Ryan, Chadron

4:55.90 Myles Wilson, Lingle-FL

4:56.46 Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff

4:59.25 Aiden Narvais, Gering

5:05.93 Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs

5:05.94 Elijah Conley, Bridgeport

3,200 Meters

10:34.35 Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff

10:41.98 Myles Wilson, Lingle-FL

10:47.30 Weston Cronk, Torrington

11:14.04 Nathan Seiler, Gering

11:16.23 Noah Canas, Sidney

11:19.01 Ben Cassatt-Reina, Alliance

11:26.01 Zeke Christiansen, Garden County

11:28.09 Elijah Conley, Bridgeport

11:28.24 James Adams, Scottsbluff

11:33.03 Travis Cline, Gering

110 Hurdles

15.41 Rhett Cullers, Chadron

15.73 Xander Provance, Chadron

15.88 Garrett Reece, Chadron

15.97 Aydon McDonald, G-Rushville

16.54 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs

16.88 Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff

17.07 Johnny Vargas, Garden County

17.48 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell

17.51 Louden Bremer, Lingle-FL

17.54 Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs

300 Hurdles

41.30 Malachi Swallow, Chadron

41.82 Garrett Reece, Chadron

42.24 Rhett Cullers, Chadron

42.29 Aydon McDonald, G.-Rushville

42.42 Johnny Vargas, Garden County

42.96 Louden Bremer, Lingle-FL

43.31 Jace Phillips, Bridgeport

43.35 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs

43.67 Dillon Christiansen, Garden County

44.35 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell

4x100

44.17 Sidney

44.74 Southeast

44.93 Scottsbluff

45.10 Chadron

45.48 Gering

45.77 Gordon-Rushville

45.84 Mitchell

46.33 Leyton

47.01 Alliance

47.63 Bridgeport

4x400

3:32.54 Lingle-Ft. Laramie

3:32.72 Scottsbluff

3:33.78 Sidney

3:34.69 Chadron

3:40.05 Gering

3:43.34 Burns

3:44.48 Gordon-Rushville

3:44.87 Leyton

3:40.45 Mitchell

4x800

8:17.01 Sidney

9:01.96 Alliance

9:03.83 Scottsbluff

9:03.28 Gering

9:15.97 Leyton

9:26.76 Gordon-Rushville

9:17.89 Garden County

9:17.95 Chadron

9:35.09 Hyannis