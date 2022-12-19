Boys Wrestling Preview

Alliance

Mascot: Bulldogs

Head Coach: Nick Myers

Assistant coaches: Bryant Wilson, Brent Thomas, DJ Weare

Number of years as head coach: 5

Nebraska/Wyoming class: B

Number of returning starters: 6

Number of returning Letterwinners: 6

Who Are the Returning Players

Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, junior

Tate Thompson, junior

Matt Mooway, junior

Matthias Benzel, junior

Jackson Bailey, sophomore

Ryan Swanson, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Brendan Watt, sophomore

Cole Stoike, freshman

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Staying tough and getting to the third period and winning the third period.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

All of them

Strengths of the team this year?

Tons of room to improve. Hungary for it every day.

Banner County

Mascot: Wildcats

Head Coach: Bill Gifford

Assistant Coach(es): Martin Olsen

Number of years as head coach: 23

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: D

Number of returning starters: 2

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 2

Who Are the Returning Players

Wyatt Reichenberg, junior

Noah Yetter, senior

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We have to be willing to work hard on our deficiencies and adapt to the challenges we encounter. With only two wrestlers with a large weight differential, it will be crucial that we are keenly aware of the details of our technique.

Strengths of the team this year?

Experience, coachability, and a strong desire to make ourselves better.

Bridgeport

Mascot: Bulldogs

Head Coach: Craig Johnson

Assistant Coach(es):Tony McGrath, Brandon Nichols

Number of years as head coach: 32

Number of returning starters: 4

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 4

Who Are the Returning Players

Curtis Jackson, senior

Chase McGrath, senior

Martin Cruz, senior

Harrison Barnette, junior

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Peyton Abbott, junior

Strengths of the team this year?

Leadership from the upper classmen, enthusiasm to learn from our underclassmen

Garden County

Mascot: Eagles

Head Coach: Jayson Peetzke

Assistant Coach(es): Jordan Russell (Boys), Caila Botha (Girls)

Who Are the Returning Players

Adam Hill, senior

Gunner Roberson, junior

Gavin Hunt, junior

Kyle Rote, junior

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We need to work hard and stay focused this year. We have the opportunity to take 5+ to State. It will just determine how hard we work in practice to make it happen.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Gunner Roberson was a State Qualifier two years ago and looks to try and make it another trip.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

We are looking forwarded to ever meet. We love competing and traveling around the area. I am most looking forward to going back to Omaha.

Strengths of the team this year?

We have a majority of returning wrestlers on each team. We return a lot of experience and I can not wait to see all of our kids in action.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Mullen, Hitchcock County, and Sutherland

Gering

Mascot: Bulldogs

Head Coach: Jarred Berger

Number of years as head coach: 7

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: B

Number of returning starters:10

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 16

Who Are the Returning Players

Collin Schwartzkopf, senior

Taydon Gorsuch, senior

Brasen Hakert, senior

Keenan Allen, senior

Jordan Shirley, junior

Isaiah Murillo, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Frost Wallace, freshman

Axton Stone, freshman

Rece Knight, freshman

Jayden Hakert, freshman

Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?

Jacob Awiszus 2022 UNK Wrestling

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We are looking forward to having a great season. We need to work hard and make sure that we stay focused to achieve our team and individual goals.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

Our district is always the deepest and toughest for class B.

Kimball

Mascot: Longhorns

Head Coach: Cory McManigal

Assistant Coach(es): Bob Culek, Luke Howlett Scott Noah

Number of years as head coach: 2

Coaching Record: 1-4 in duals

Last year’s record: 1-4 in duals

Last Year’s Accomplishment: qualified 4 out of our 5 entries at our district meet to the state tournament

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: D-4

Number of returning starters: 3

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 4

Who Are the Returning Players

James McGinnis, senior

Trey Schindler, senior

Cody Brinkman, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Derek Kauffman, junior

Maison Holmes, freshman

Peter Russell, freshman

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We must keep everyone healthy. We must be wrestling our best at our district tournament.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

We return 3 state qualifiers in Cody Brinkman, James McGinnis and Trey Schindler. James and Trey have qualified for the state tournament 2 times so they are ready to make the leap to climbing the podium as seniors.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

We added a couple of duals this year and so our kids were really excited to wrestle in those duals. We will dual Sutherland (returning class D state champions) and Burns Wyoming.

Strengths of the team this year?

We have a small group again this year but we have a good mix of experience with some new kids that make our room a pretty good room for daily competition.

We have added Scott Noah, a former state medalist for Kimball, to our coaching staff. We also added Luke Howett, a 2-time state runner-up for Maxwell to our staff as well. Bob Culek will continue to be our head assistant coach and is one of the top assistants in the area. We are looking to continue to grow on our success last year. We qualified 4 out of the 5 entries at the district tournament for the State tournament. 3 of our wrestlers return as well as Derek Kauffman from injury. We had a good summer of wrestling. We will have to see how our newcomers come along in our program for us to have a better season than last year.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

I feel that Mullen will most likely be the favorite to win our district. Mitchell will be tough in the WTC. Sutherland will continue to be tough in the SPVA

Trey Schindler (Kimball) was one point away from being a state medalist last year and I expect big things from him again this year. Creel Weber from Hemingford was a state champion last year and I expect him to be in the hunt for his second state title this year.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

Mascot: Doggers/Cyclones

Head Coach: Brandon Gifford

Assistant Coach(es): Chris McNees

Number of years as head coach: 10

Last year’s record: 7-4 dual record

Last Year’s Accomplishment: 3rd @ Regionals & 5th @ state

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: Wyoming class 2A

Number of returning starters: 11

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 9

Who Are the Returning Player

Gage Gibson, senior

Taylor Swartwood, senior

Kaleb Brothwell, junior

Wyatt Sylvester, junior

Lance York, junior

Tiegen Thompson, junior

Louden Bremer, sophomore

Carter Blevins, sophomore

Alec DeMarce, sophomore

Emmett Coxibll, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

William Feyeriesen, junior

Mason Sorenson, junior

Colter McFarlin, freshman

Connor Curry, freshman

Brayden Posten, freshman

Gideon Boyd, freshman

Amon Napier, freshman

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

This year will be interesting as we may end up with a squad that has only 2 seniors. We will be young yet have a lot of experience and talent in some areas. We will rely on this talented group to lead our young team throughout the season. Wrestling is a long season with a lot of ups and downs. It will be necessary for us to manage to ups and downs and get better week in and week out. We have a group who can compete with any-one if our mindset is right.

Strengths of the team this year?

We are extremely young, but this will be a strength as we have great leadership in our room to help these young wrestlers grow and develop.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

I expect Lusk & Moorcroft to be the top of our East Region. Both teams are very deep and did not lose very many to graduation. They also will have some quality coming into their programs as freshmen.

Mitchell

Mascot: Tigers

Head Coach: Anthony Chancellor

Assistant Coach(es): Jordan Debus, Heath Peters, Darryn Walters, Nick Coley

Number of years as head coach: 10

Last Year’s Accomplishment: 4 state qualifiers

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: C-4

Number of returning starters:10

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 11

Who Are the Returning Players

Collin Ramirez, junior

Ace Hobbs, junior

Devyn Engledow, junior

Santiago Castillo, junior

Cael Peters, junior

William Pieper, sophomore

Rylan Houk, sophomore

Uzziah Voass, sophomore

William Thomas, sophomore

Wyatt Sauer, sophomore

Jackson Jenkins, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Jeremiah Coley, junior

Yovanni Jimenez, freshman

Jamison Duncan, freshman

Kirkland Garcia, freshman

Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?

Nathan Coley 2020 Avila Wrestling

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

We have a solid Junior class, need our large freshmen class to be prepared to fill in spots in our lineup and make a big impact.

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Gordon Rushville’s team and Scottsbluffs team.

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

Looking for big success in all of our duals this season. We take on a lot of Class B competition and would like to win some of those duals and beat anyone in our class.

Strengths of the team this year?

Our Junior core and a large freshman class. The Junior class provides great leadership and I believe they will work this season towards building a team with a solid line-up as the season progresses.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Ace Hobbs 113, Santiago Castillo and 152, and Cael Peters at 195. From our freshmen Yovanni Jimenez at 106 and Jamison Duncan at 126.

Scottsbluff

Mascot: Bearcats

Head Coach: Dustin Stodola

Assistant Coach(es): Matt Parsley, Colton Adams, Drake Gilliland, Josiah Mobley, Willie Schwarzkopf

Number of years as head coach: 4

Coaching Record: 58-45

Last year’s record: 27-3

Last Year’s Accomplishment: B4 District Champions, 5th Place NSAA State Duals, 9th Place NSAA State Championships

Nebraska/Wyoming Class: Nebraska Class B

Number of returning starters: 10

Number of Returning Letterwinners: 10

Who Are the Returning Players

Connor Whiteley, senior

Mason Wagner, senior

Jayce Wilkinson, senior

Josiah Mobley, senior

Joey Canseco, junior

Frankie Trevino, junior

Sebastien Boyle, junior

Chris Gamino, sophomore

Bryan Morales, sophomore

Milo Cervantes, sophomore

Key Newcomers/Transfers

Chance Houser, junior

Micah Gomez, freshman

Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?

Paul Garcia 2021 Wyoming Wrestling

Garrett Nelson 2018 Nebraska Football

What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?

Stay healthy

Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?

Connor Whiteley senior State Placer 2nd

Mason Wagner senior 2x State Qualifier

Jayce Wilkinson senior 1x State Qualifier

Josiah Mobley senior 2x State Qualifier

Joey Canseco junior 2x State Qualifier

Frankie Trevino junior 1x State Qualifier

Sebastien Boyle junior State Placer 5th

Chance Houser junior 2x State Placer 5th and 2nd

Chris Gamino sophomore State Placer 5th

Bryan Morales sophomore 1x State Qualifier

Milo Cervantes sophomore 1x State Qualifier

What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?

We always look forward to the Scottsbluff/Gering Dual.

Strengths of the team this year?

Experience is a strength, the past few years we have had a lot of youth within the lineup and we will have a lot of juniors and seniors accompanied by tough sophomores and freshmen.

Who are some key teams and players to watch?

Chris Gamino, Joey Canseco, Bryan Morales, Connor Whiteley, Milo Cervantes, Mason Wagner, Jayce Wilkinson, Frankie Trevino, Josiah Mobley, Sebastien Boyle, Chance Houser.