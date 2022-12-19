Boys Wrestling Preview

Alliance
Mascot: Bulldogs
Head Coach: Nick Myers
Assistant coaches: Bryant Wilson, Brent Thomas, DJ Weare
Number of years as head coach: 5
Nebraska/Wyoming class: B
Number of returning starters: 6
Number of returning Letterwinners: 6
Who Are the Returning Players
Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, junior
Tate Thompson, junior
Matt Mooway, junior
Matthias Benzel, junior
Jackson Bailey, sophomore
Ryan Swanson, sophomore
Key Newcomers/Transfers
Brendan Watt, sophomore
Cole Stoike, freshman
What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?
Staying tough and getting to the third period and winning the third period.
What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?
All of them
Strengths of the team this year?
Tons of room to improve. Hungary for it every day.
Banner County
Mascot: Wildcats
Head Coach: Bill Gifford
Assistant Coach(es): Martin Olsen
Number of years as head coach: 23
Nebraska/Wyoming Class: D
Number of returning starters: 2
Number of Returning Letterwinners: 2
Who Are the Returning Players
Wyatt Reichenberg, junior
Noah Yetter, senior
What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?
We have to be willing to work hard on our deficiencies and adapt to the challenges we encounter. With only two wrestlers with a large weight differential, it will be crucial that we are keenly aware of the details of our technique.
Strengths of the team this year?
Experience, coachability, and a strong desire to make ourselves better.
Bridgeport
Mascot: Bulldogs
Head Coach: Craig Johnson
Assistant Coach(es):Tony McGrath, Brandon Nichols
Number of years as head coach: 32
Number of returning starters: 4
Number of Returning Letterwinners: 4
Who Are the Returning Players
Curtis Jackson, senior
Chase McGrath, senior
Martin Cruz, senior
Harrison Barnette, junior
Key Newcomers/Transfers
Peyton Abbott, junior
Strengths of the team this year?
Leadership from the upper classmen, enthusiasm to learn from our underclassmen
Garden County
Mascot: Eagles
Head Coach: Jayson Peetzke
Assistant Coach(es): Jordan Russell (Boys), Caila Botha (Girls)
Who Are the Returning Players
Adam Hill, senior
Gunner Roberson, junior
Gavin Hunt, junior
Kyle Rote, junior
What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?
We need to work hard and stay focused this year. We have the opportunity to take 5+ to State. It will just determine how hard we work in practice to make it happen.
Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?
Gunner Roberson was a State Qualifier two years ago and looks to try and make it another trip.
What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?
We are looking forwarded to ever meet. We love competing and traveling around the area. I am most looking forward to going back to Omaha.
Strengths of the team this year?
We have a majority of returning wrestlers on each team. We return a lot of experience and I can not wait to see all of our kids in action.
Who are some key teams and players to watch?
Mullen, Hitchcock County, and Sutherland
Gering
Mascot: Bulldogs
Head Coach: Jarred Berger
Number of years as head coach: 7
Nebraska/Wyoming Class: B
Number of returning starters:10
Number of Returning Letterwinners: 16
Who Are the Returning Players
Collin Schwartzkopf, senior
Taydon Gorsuch, senior
Brasen Hakert, senior
Keenan Allen, senior
Jordan Shirley, junior
Isaiah Murillo, sophomore
Key Newcomers/Transfers
Frost Wallace, freshman
Axton Stone, freshman
Rece Knight, freshman
Jayden Hakert, freshman
Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?
Jacob Awiszus 2022 UNK Wrestling
What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?
We are looking forward to having a great season. We need to work hard and make sure that we stay focused to achieve our team and individual goals.
What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?
Our district is always the deepest and toughest for class B.
Kimball
Mascot: Longhorns
Head Coach: Cory McManigal
Assistant Coach(es): Bob Culek, Luke Howlett Scott Noah
Number of years as head coach: 2
Coaching Record: 1-4 in duals
Last year’s record: 1-4 in duals
Last Year’s Accomplishment: qualified 4 out of our 5 entries at our district meet to the state tournament
Nebraska/Wyoming Class: D-4
Number of returning starters: 3
Number of Returning Letterwinners: 4
Who Are the Returning Players
James McGinnis, senior
Trey Schindler, senior
Cody Brinkman, sophomore
Key Newcomers/Transfers
Derek Kauffman, junior
Maison Holmes, freshman
Peter Russell, freshman
What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?
We must keep everyone healthy. We must be wrestling our best at our district tournament.
Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?
We return 3 state qualifiers in Cody Brinkman, James McGinnis and Trey Schindler. James and Trey have qualified for the state tournament 2 times so they are ready to make the leap to climbing the podium as seniors.
What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?
We added a couple of duals this year and so our kids were really excited to wrestle in those duals. We will dual Sutherland (returning class D state champions) and Burns Wyoming.
Strengths of the team this year?
We have a small group again this year but we have a good mix of experience with some new kids that make our room a pretty good room for daily competition.
We have added Scott Noah, a former state medalist for Kimball, to our coaching staff. We also added Luke Howett, a 2-time state runner-up for Maxwell to our staff as well. Bob Culek will continue to be our head assistant coach and is one of the top assistants in the area. We are looking to continue to grow on our success last year. We qualified 4 out of the 5 entries at the district tournament for the State tournament. 3 of our wrestlers return as well as Derek Kauffman from injury. We had a good summer of wrestling. We will have to see how our newcomers come along in our program for us to have a better season than last year.
Who are some key teams and players to watch?
I feel that Mullen will most likely be the favorite to win our district. Mitchell will be tough in the WTC. Sutherland will continue to be tough in the SPVA
Trey Schindler (Kimball) was one point away from being a state medalist last year and I expect big things from him again this year. Creel Weber from Hemingford was a state champion last year and I expect him to be in the hunt for his second state title this year.
Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast
Mascot: Doggers/Cyclones
Head Coach: Brandon Gifford
Assistant Coach(es): Chris McNees
Number of years as head coach: 10
Last year’s record: 7-4 dual record
Last Year’s Accomplishment: 3rd @ Regionals & 5th @ state
Nebraska/Wyoming Class: Wyoming class 2A
Number of returning starters: 11
Number of Returning Letterwinners: 9
Who Are the Returning Player
Gage Gibson, senior
Taylor Swartwood, senior
Kaleb Brothwell, junior
Wyatt Sylvester, junior
Lance York, junior
Tiegen Thompson, junior
Louden Bremer, sophomore
Carter Blevins, sophomore
Alec DeMarce, sophomore
Emmett Coxibll, sophomore
Key Newcomers/Transfers
William Feyeriesen, junior
Mason Sorenson, junior
Colter McFarlin, freshman
Connor Curry, freshman
Brayden Posten, freshman
Gideon Boyd, freshman
Amon Napier, freshman
What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?
This year will be interesting as we may end up with a squad that has only 2 seniors. We will be young yet have a lot of experience and talent in some areas. We will rely on this talented group to lead our young team throughout the season. Wrestling is a long season with a lot of ups and downs. It will be necessary for us to manage to ups and downs and get better week in and week out. We have a group who can compete with any-one if our mindset is right.
Strengths of the team this year?
We are extremely young, but this will be a strength as we have great leadership in our room to help these young wrestlers grow and develop.
Who are some key teams and players to watch?
I expect Lusk & Moorcroft to be the top of our East Region. Both teams are very deep and did not lose very many to graduation. They also will have some quality coming into their programs as freshmen.
Mitchell
Mascot: Tigers
Head Coach: Anthony Chancellor
Assistant Coach(es): Jordan Debus, Heath Peters, Darryn Walters, Nick Coley
Number of years as head coach: 10
Last Year’s Accomplishment: 4 state qualifiers
Nebraska/Wyoming Class: C-4
Number of returning starters:10
Number of Returning Letterwinners: 11
Who Are the Returning Players
Collin Ramirez, junior
Ace Hobbs, junior
Devyn Engledow, junior
Santiago Castillo, junior
Cael Peters, junior
William Pieper, sophomore
Rylan Houk, sophomore
Uzziah Voass, sophomore
William Thomas, sophomore
Wyatt Sauer, sophomore
Jackson Jenkins, sophomore
Key Newcomers/Transfers
Jeremiah Coley, junior
Yovanni Jimenez, freshman
Jamison Duncan, freshman
Kirkland Garcia, freshman
Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?
Nathan Coley 2020 Avila Wrestling
What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?
We have a solid Junior class, need our large freshmen class to be prepared to fill in spots in our lineup and make a big impact.
Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?
Gordon Rushville’s team and Scottsbluffs team.
What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?
Looking for big success in all of our duals this season. We take on a lot of Class B competition and would like to win some of those duals and beat anyone in our class.
Strengths of the team this year?
Our Junior core and a large freshman class. The Junior class provides great leadership and I believe they will work this season towards building a team with a solid line-up as the season progresses.
Who are some key teams and players to watch?
Ace Hobbs 113, Santiago Castillo and 152, and Cael Peters at 195. From our freshmen Yovanni Jimenez at 106 and Jamison Duncan at 126.
Scottsbluff
Mascot: Bearcats
Head Coach: Dustin Stodola
Assistant Coach(es): Matt Parsley, Colton Adams, Drake Gilliland, Josiah Mobley, Willie Schwarzkopf
Number of years as head coach: 4
Coaching Record: 58-45
Last year’s record: 27-3
Last Year’s Accomplishment: B4 District Champions, 5th Place NSAA State Duals, 9th Place NSAA State Championships
Nebraska/Wyoming Class: Nebraska Class B
Number of returning starters: 10
Number of Returning Letterwinners: 10
Who Are the Returning Players
Connor Whiteley, senior
Mason Wagner, senior
Jayce Wilkinson, senior
Josiah Mobley, senior
Joey Canseco, junior
Frankie Trevino, junior
Sebastien Boyle, junior
Chris Gamino, sophomore
Bryan Morales, sophomore
Milo Cervantes, sophomore
Key Newcomers/Transfers
Chance Houser, junior
Micah Gomez, freshman
Do you have past players who are playing at the collegiate level?
Paul Garcia 2021 Wyoming Wrestling
Garrett Nelson 2018 Nebraska Football
What are the keys to success to make a run at a state berth?
Stay healthy
Who are some of the top players on the team for the area to watch this season and what makes them stand out?
Connor Whiteley senior State Placer 2nd
Mason Wagner senior 2x State Qualifier
Jayce Wilkinson senior 1x State Qualifier
Josiah Mobley senior 2x State Qualifier
Joey Canseco junior 2x State Qualifier
Frankie Trevino junior 1x State Qualifier
Sebastien Boyle junior State Placer 5th
Chance Houser junior 2x State Placer 5th and 2nd
Chris Gamino sophomore State Placer 5th
Bryan Morales sophomore 1x State Qualifier
Milo Cervantes sophomore 1x State Qualifier
What are some games/matches you and the team are looking forward to competing in this year?
We always look forward to the Scottsbluff/Gering Dual.
Strengths of the team this year?
Experience is a strength, the past few years we have had a lot of youth within the lineup and we will have a lot of juniors and seniors accompanied by tough sophomores and freshmen.
Who are some key teams and players to watch?
Chris Gamino, Joey Canseco, Bryan Morales, Connor Whiteley, Milo Cervantes, Mason Wagner, Jayce Wilkinson, Frankie Trevino, Josiah Mobley, Sebastien Boyle, Chance Houser.