Bridgeport advances in SPVA tourney

BRIDGEPORT - For the second time in the span of five days, the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team was victorious in a matchup with Kimball during the first round of the South Platte Valley Association Tournament on Tuesday in Bridgeport.

After topping the Longhorns by 51 on Friday in Kimball, the Bulldogs weren’t quite as explosive in capturing a 56-32 victory in the rematch. With the win, Bridgeport advances into the semifinals of the tournament on Friday in North Platte. The third-seeded Bulldogs will take on second-seeded Perkins County at 7 p.m. at North Platte Community College. Top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s will face fourth-seeded Chase County in the other semifinal.

In Tuesday’s win, Bridgeport moved out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 35-16 at halftime. Holden Shultz hit a pair of 3-pointers to spark Bridgeport’s second-quarter surge.

The Bulldogs’ lead hovered in the 20-25 point margin for the majority of the second half as the starters received plenty of rest as the game progressed.