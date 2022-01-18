 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeport advances in SPVA tourney
Bridgeport advances in SPVA tourney

BRIDGEPORT - For the second time in the span of five days, the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team was victorious in a matchup with Kimball during the first round of the South Platte Valley Association Tournament on Tuesday in Bridgeport.

After topping the Longhorns by 51 on Friday in Kimball, the Bulldogs weren’t quite as explosive in capturing a 56-32 victory in the rematch. With the win, Bridgeport advances into the semifinals of the tournament on Friday in North Platte. The third-seeded Bulldogs will take on second-seeded Perkins County at 7 p.m. at North Platte Community College. Top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s will face fourth-seeded Chase County in the other semifinal.

In Tuesday’s win, Bridgeport moved out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 35-16 at halftime. Holden Shultz hit a pair of 3-pointers to spark Bridgeport’s second-quarter surge.

The Bulldogs’ lead hovered in the 20-25 point margin for the majority of the second half as the starters received plenty of rest as the game progressed.

“They really packed it in there so there weren’t a whole lot of opportunities to drive,” Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel said. “We really had to be aggressive with our skip passes. Our kids got the job done. We’re working on some different things defensively and just trying to see what works best for us moving forward.”

A trio of Bulldogs scored in double figures in the contest. Kason Loomis led all scorers with 17 points. Kolby Lussetto followed with 12 and Braxten Swires finished with 10. Lussetto and Swires both sank a pair of 3-pointers. Shultz added eight points and Mason Nichols finished with seven.

Kimball was led in scoring by Wyatt Cords with 11 points and Kyler Lusche with 10. Anthony Tovar added seven points for the Longhorns.

Friday’s matchup between Bridgeport and Perkins County will be the second of the season. The Plainsmen beat the Bulldogs by 10 in the season opener back on Dec. 3. Sterkel believes his squad has improved since then and he’s eager to get another shot.

“It was a game where we went 3-of-30 from the 3-point line and we had over 25 turnovers,” Sterkel said of the initial meeting. “We’ve grown up a lot since then and I’m excited to see that matchup and for our guys to start getting on another roll here.”

Kimball (0-12) 6 10 4 12 - 32

Bridgeport (8-6) 18 17 10 11 - 56

KIMBALL

Wyatt Cords 11, Kyler Lusche 10, Anthony Tovar 7, Bransyn Kiefer 2, Braylon Miller 2.

BRIDGEPORT

Kason Loomis 17, Kolby Lussetto 12, Braxten Swires 10, Holden Shultz 8, Mason Nichols 7, Jalen Hayes 2.

