Bridgeport aiming for high finish at state

BRIDGEPORT - After making school history by claiming a fourth-place trophy at last year’s Class C-2 state tournament, the Bridgeport girls’ basketball team is aiming to surpass that finish in a second consecutive trip to Lincoln.

The Bulldogs, who own a 24-1 record, will open this year’s event by facing Sutton (22-4) in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School.

“It’s super exciting to be returning to the state tournament,” said Bridgeport junior guard Mackenzie Liakos, who is one of four Bulldogs that started all three games at state last season. “We have been working really hard and we’re ready to go down there and make some noise.”

After beating Lourdes Central Catholic in the opening round of last year’s tournament for the program’s first state win since 1989, Bridgeport fell to eventual champion Crofton in the semifinals before coming up short in the third-place game.

While the Bulldogs were able to gain a tremendous amount of experience from their three games at state last year, they also returned home motivated to play this season’s campaign with higher expectations for themselves.

“Going to the state tournament last year and having that experience under our belt definitely helps us this year,” Liakos said. “We’ve been talking about not wanting to go through putting fourth-place medals around our necks again all season, so it’s a pretty big deal for us to not only do better than we did last year but contend for a state championship.”

A school record for wins and multiple individual record-breaking individual performances have been among the highlights for the Bulldogs this season. Liakos became the school’s all-time leader in career assists. Her fellow junior classmate Ruthie Loomis-Goltl managed to set new records for career scoring and blocks.

The lone blemish on Bridgeport’s schedule this season came in a midseason loss to an Adams Central team that is a state qualifier in Class B. The Bulldogs followed that up by repeating as champions of both the South Platte Valley Association and Western Trails Conference Tournaments in dominating fashion.

Just as things looked to be rolling merrily along, Bridgeport had to deal with a health scare late in the season. Without the services of leading scorers Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who combine to average 40 points per game, the Bulldogs pulled out a close road win in Amherst. In addition, Liakos suffered an injury late in the contest that resulted in her missing the next three games.

The Loomis-Goltl sisters returned to the lineup to help lead the Bulldogs to a sub-district championship, while Liakos wasn’t cleared to play until Bridgeport’s district final win over North Central.

“I’m super happy to be back on the court with my teammates,” Liakos said. “I know teams would love to be where we are right now, so getting to be part of that is not something you want to take for granted.”

A win over Sutton on Tuesday would advance Bridgeport into a semifinal matchup on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. against either Guardian Angels Central Catholic (25-1) or Oakland-Craig (18-7). The other two quarterfinal games on Tuesday will pit Hastings St. Cecilia (23-2) against Elkhorn Valley (22-4) and Crofton (22-4) against Ponca (24-1).

The C-2 championship game will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The third-place game is set for Friday at 8 a.m. at Lincoln East High School.