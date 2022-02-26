 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeport boys fall in C2-5 final

NORTH PLATTE - A pair of unfortunate scoring droughts in the second half proved too tough to overcome for the Bridgeport boys’ basketball team during a 60-41 setback to Doniphan-Trumbull in the Class C-2, District 5 Final on Saturday afternoon in North Platte.

The victory improved Doniphan-Trumbull to 21-3 on the season and advanced the Cardinals to the state tournament for the first time since 1999.

Bridgeport’s bid for a third trip to Lincoln in the span of four years, and second straight, came up just short as the Bulldogs finished their campaign with a 16-11 record.

With the score tied 30-30 with a minute gone by in the third quarter, Doniphan-Trumbull went on a 9-0 run to build a 39-30 lead. Bridgeport went cold from the floor as the Bulldogs were held scoreless for almost five minutes.

A bucket by Kason Loomis finally stopped the drought to pull Bridgeport within 39-32. Evan Hill’s 3-pointer kept the Bulldogs within seven about a minute later before Doniphan-Trumbull settled for a 45-37 advantage after three quarters of play.

Bridgeport continued to chip away as the final frame began. Mason Nichols’ basket pulled the Bulldogs within 45-39, but that would be as close as Bridgeport would get the rest of the way.

Doniphan-Trumbull answered with a 14-0 run to put the game away. During the deciding spurt, the Cardinals held Bridgeport scoreless for over six minutes. Down 20, Nichols ended the drought for the Bulldogs with a basket with just over a minute to go.

Kolby Lussetto led Bridgeport offensively in the game with 13 points. The sophomore hit three 3-pointers. Loomis followed with eight points, while Hill and Nichols both finished with six. Hill sank two treys. Braxten Swires finished with five points.

The Bulldogs were just 2-for-4 from the free-throw line, while Doniphan-Trumbull finished 12-of-18.

Blake Detamore led the Cardinals with a game-high 23 points. He hit five 3-pointers. Andrew Stock added 11 points.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair. Doniphan-Trumbull used a 9-0 run to grab a 15-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Bridgeport found its rhythm in the second eight minutes as the Bulldogs outscored the Cardinals 19-13 in the period to pull into a 28-28 tie at halftime. A three-point play from Swires, along with treys from Lussetto and Hill, sparked Bridgeport’s surge. Lussetto sank all three of his 3-pointers in the first half.

Sean Sterkel’s Bulldog squad will say goodbye to five seniors. They include Swires, Hill, Nichols, Jalen Hayes, and Rafi Cantu.

Bridgeport (16-11) 9 19 9 4 - 41

Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3) 15 13 17 15 - 60

BRIDGEPORT

Kolby Lussetto 13, Kason Loomis 8, Mason Nichols 6, Evan Hill 6, Braxten Swires 5, Bodhi Dohse 3.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL

Blake Detamore 23, Andrew Stock 11, Ethan Smith 9, Myles Sadd 6, Jaden Williams 6, Kaedon Detamore 5.

