Bridgeport boys top Kimball for sixth win

BRIDGEPORT - With the first of its conference tournaments coming up next week, the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team continued to build momentum for it by capturing a 57-52 win over long-time rival Kimball on Friday night in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport, which will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s South Platte Valley Association Tournament, improved to 6-4 on the season with the victory. It marked the second straight win for the Bulldogs after winning earlier this week in Burns, Wyoming.

It certainly wasn’t easy as an improved Kimball team hung right with the Bulldogs throughout the contest. In fact, the Longhorns held a one-point lead with just over three minutes to play before Bridgeport scored eight of the game’s last 10 points to cement the victory.

“I knew Kimball was a much-improved team,” Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel said. “A lot of people leaving this gymnasium tonight didn’t watch 12 hours of film on Kimball knowing what they had to offer.”

Kimball led 15-12 after the opening quarter and still managed to hold a three-point advantage midway through the second period. However, the Longhorns went scoreless the final four minutes of the first half while Bridgeport went on a 9-0 run to grab a 27-21 lead at intermission.

Kolby Lussetto ignited for 10 points in the opening half to pace Bridgeport’s offense. He hit a pair of 3-pointers.

Brandon Paxton, a 6-foot-4 junior, did much of the damage for Kimball as he paced the Longhorns with 12 points in the first half.

Bridgeport looked like it was on the verge of breaking things open in the third quarter. After Kimball rallied to grab a 34-33 lead on a 3-pointer by Braxton Miller, the Bulldogs responded with an 8-0 run to go back up by seven late in the period.

Gage Nein’s 3-pointer kept Bridgeport’s lead at seven early in the fourth quarter, but Kimball just wouldn’t let the Bulldogs lose touch. The Longhorns used an 11-3 run to storm into a 50-49 lead with just over three minutes to play. Seven straight points from Wyatt Cords fueled the spurt.

Bridgeport didn’t panic as freshman Nik Weibert buried a trey to lift the Bulldogs back into the lead for good with three minutes to go.

“We hit some timely shots to either stop their runs or grow our lead by three or four points,” Sterkel said. “I was proud of them. We’re really close to becoming a confident and consistent team. It would be nice if that would come sooner rather than later, but I was proud with how they responded tonight.”

Lussetto paced Bridgeport offensively with 17 points. Nein followed with 13 and Weibert finished with 11. All three of them hit a trio of 3-pointers each.

Paxton led all scorers with 23 points. He finished with a double-double as he pulled down 15 rebounds. Paxton also blocked five shots.

Kyler Lusche also scored in double figures for the Longhorns with 15 points. Cords finished with nine.

Bridgeport converted 8 of its 13 free throws, while Kimball finished 3 of 8.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday. Bridgeport will play at Mitchell and Kimball (3-7) will travel to Gordon-Rushville.

Kimball (3-7) 15 6 16 15 - 52

Bridgeport (6-4) 12 15 14 16 - 57

KIMBALL

Wyatt Cords 9, Kyler Lusche 15, Braxton Miller 5, Brandon Paxton 23.

BRIDGEPORT

Kolby Lussetto 17, Kason Loomis 7, Bohdi Dohse 7, Logan Metz 2, Gage Nein 13, Nik Weibert 11.