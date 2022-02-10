Bridgeport boys top Morrill for 14th win

BRIDGEPORT - For the second time this season, the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team limited an opponent to less than 20 points in a Senior Night win over Morrill on Thursday in Bridgeport.

The Bulldogs held the Lions to single-digit scoring totals in each quarter en route to registering a 47-19 victory to improve their season record to 14-8.

“We again were able to hold a team down and do what we needed to do on the defensive end,” Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel said. “Offensively, we just didn’t have a lot of opportunities shooting-wise, but we had our runs that were sustained. From top to bottom, it was a good game.”

The scoring runs Sterkel referenced proved pivotal. The first came in the first half. After Morrill grabbed a 2-0 lead on Andon Pittman’s bucket, Bridgeport went on a 14-0 run to surge into a 14-2 advantage. The spurt, which was fueled by four points each from Braxten Swires and Kason Loomis, carried over into the second quarter as the Bulldogs held Morrill scoreless following the initial points of the contest.

The Lions finally broke their scoring drought with just over three minutes to play in the first half to remain within 12 at intermission.