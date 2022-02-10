Bridgeport boys top Morrill for 14th win

BRIDGEPORT - For the second time this season, the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team limited an opponent to less than 20 points in a Senior Night win over Morrill on Thursday in Bridgeport.
The Bulldogs held the Lions to single-digit scoring totals in each quarter en route to registering a 47-19 victory to improve their season record to 14-8.
“We again were able to hold a team down and do what we needed to do on the defensive end,” Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel said. “Offensively, we just didn’t have a lot of opportunities shooting-wise, but we had our runs that were sustained. From top to bottom, it was a good game.”
The scoring runs Sterkel referenced proved pivotal. The first came in the first half. After Morrill grabbed a 2-0 lead on Andon Pittman’s bucket, Bridgeport went on a 14-0 run to surge into a 14-2 advantage. The spurt, which was fueled by four points each from Braxten Swires and Kason Loomis, carried over into the second quarter as the Bulldogs held Morrill scoreless following the initial points of the contest.
The Lions finally broke their scoring drought with just over three minutes to play in the first half to remain within 12 at intermission.
The second scoring run by the Bulldogs came in the third quarter and quickly gave Bridgeport a comfortable lead for the remainder of the game. A 17-0 run ballooned the lead to 36-8. Swires and Kolby Lussetto each buried 3-pointers in the surge.
Swires and Mason Nichols led Bridgeport offensively in the contest with 11 points each. Loomis followed with nine and Lussetto finished with seven. The Bulldogs shot 9-of-12 at the free-throw line.
Gavin Dunkel paced Morrill in scoring with 10 points. The Lions dropped to 11-8 with the setback.
With just two games remaining in the regular season, which includes a trip to Gordon-Rushville on Friday, Sterkel likes the level his squad is playing at. The Bulldogs have won seven of their last nine games and earned a runner-up finish in last week’s Western Trails Conference Tournament.
“We’re healthy and we’re in great spirits with a locker room full of kids who show up and work their tails off,” Sterkel said. “That’s all you can ask for as a coach. I expect these guys to finish this thing out the right way.”
Morrill (11-8) 2 5 8 4 - 19
Bridgeport (14-8) 10 9 17 11 - 47
MORRILL
Gavin Dunkel 10, Andon Pittman 4, Kaid Ybarra 2, Teige Whetham 2, Conrad Seier 1.
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 11, Mason Nichols 11, Kason Loomis 9, Kolby Lussetto 7, Evan Hill 4, Holden Shultz 2, Logan Metz 2, Jalen Hayes 1.