Bridgeport claims C2-11 sub-district title

In the fourth set, the Bulldogs moved out to a six-point advantage and looked to be cruising to victory. However, the Plainsmen fought back to pull even twice in the closing stages of the frame.

After Ellie Cline's kill found the floor to give Bridgeport a one-point advantage, senior Paige Schmunk closed out the match in style with a thundering kill the Plainsmen couldn't handle.

"We've had some close games like that lately and haven't been able to close them out," Briggs said. "It was really nice to get it finished. They've just been working so hard."

Schmunk finished the match with a double-double for the Bulldogs. She totaled 19 set assists and served 19 points. She also added five kills and three ace serves.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led Bridgeport in attacking with 13 kills. Karlie Deaver put down nine kills to give the Bulldogs a nice balance at the net. Brooklyn Mohrman finished with five kills.

Freshman Aubrey Watts handed out 15 set assists and served seven points.

Senior Natalie Keenan-Vergil paced Bridgeport at the service line with 20 points. She also fired in four aces.

Briggs said it was nice to see so many players step up in key moments for the victorious Bulldogs.