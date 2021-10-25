Bridgeport claims C2-11 sub-district title

BRIDGEPORT - A year after falling just short of a sub-district title playing on its home floor, the Bridgeport High School volleyball team wasn't going to let that happen again.
The Bulldogs accomplished their goal of claiming the Class C-2, Sub-district 11 Tournament championship with wins over Kimball and Perkins County on Monday night in Bridgeport.
After cruising to a 25-7, 25-17, 25-15 sweep over Kimball in the semifinals, Bridgeport turned back a scrappy Perkins County squad in four tough sets in the title match by scores of 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23.
The victory improved Bridgeport to 21-10 on the season and advanced the Bulldogs into the district-final round on Saturday at a site to be determined. The eight district-final winners will qualify for the state tournament.
After dropping six of their last seven matches to close out the regular season, the Bulldogs were able to put that behind them as postseason play got underway.
"Our girls have been working hard," Bridgeport head coach Taylor Briggs said. "We've kind of been in a little bit of a slump and I finally feel like we're out of it and we're playing the game like we can."
Bridgeport built sizable double-figure leads in winning both the first and third sets of the final against a Perkins County team that topped Sutherland in a five-set marathon in the semifinals.
In the fourth set, the Bulldogs moved out to a six-point advantage and looked to be cruising to victory. However, the Plainsmen fought back to pull even twice in the closing stages of the frame.
After Ellie Cline's kill found the floor to give Bridgeport a one-point advantage, senior Paige Schmunk closed out the match in style with a thundering kill the Plainsmen couldn't handle.
"We've had some close games like that lately and haven't been able to close them out," Briggs said. "It was really nice to get it finished. They've just been working so hard."
Schmunk finished the match with a double-double for the Bulldogs. She totaled 19 set assists and served 19 points. She also added five kills and three ace serves.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led Bridgeport in attacking with 13 kills. Karlie Deaver put down nine kills to give the Bulldogs a nice balance at the net. Brooklyn Mohrman finished with five kills.
Freshman Aubrey Watts handed out 15 set assists and served seven points.
Senior Natalie Keenan-Vergil paced Bridgeport at the service line with 20 points. She also fired in four aces.
Briggs said it was nice to see so many players step up in key moments for the victorious Bulldogs.
"They showed today that all of them wanted it," she said. "It wasn't just a few, it was everyone collectively."