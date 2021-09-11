Bridgeport claims title in home invite

BRIDGEPORT - As a standout volleyball player during her prep career at Mitchell High School, Taylor Briggs was part of many memorable wins.

On Saturday in the championship match of the Bridgeport Invitational, the first-year Bridgeport head coach guided the Bulldogs past her alma mater for the first time to claim the title.

"I have a lot of respect for their program," said Briggs, who graduated from Mitchell in 2014. "It's always going to be a program that's tough to beat no matter who they play against. I'm trying to get these girls to believe in themselves to be able to be like that, too."

After both the Bulldogs and Tigers cruised past Potter-Dix and Hyannis in the early action of the tournament, the Western Trails Conference rivals met for a slugfest in the final.

Bridgeport grabbed the first set 25-23 before Mitchell battled back to even the match with a 30-28 win in set two. The Tigers were able to save three match points in the set to stay alive.