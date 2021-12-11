Bridgeport cruises past Sutherland

BRIDGEPORT - After having Friday’s games in Hemingford postponed by weather, the Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams quickly shrugged off any lingering rust from the past week by cruising past Sutherland on Saturday in Bridgeport.
The Bridgeport girls, who are ranked No. 2 in Class C-2 by the Omaha World-Herald, continued their early-season destruction of opponents by registering a 78-29 victory over the Sailors. It marked the third straight game that the Bulldogs (3-0) have scored at least 75 points.
The most recent of those outcomes was never in doubt after Bridgeport raced out to a 20-0 lead just five minutes into the first quarter. Junior post Ruthie Loomis-Goltl did much of the damage in the paint as she accounted for 10 points in the Bulldogs’ 27-point opening period.
Bridgeport outscored Sutherland 18-8 in the second quarter to build a 45-14 advantage at halftime. Olivia Loomis-Goltl joined her sister with 13 points in the Bulldogs’ first-half scoring.
A 23-point tally in the third quarter helped push Bridgeport’s lead to over the 40-point mark, which forced a running clock for the remainder of the contest. Olivia Loomis-Goltl tallied 11 points in the third period.
Four Bulldogs finished the game scoring in double figures. Olivia Loomis-Goltl led the way with 25 points. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl followed with 19, while Brooklyn Mohrman and Ellie Cline accounted for 13 points each. Mackenzie Liakos finished with seven points, including a 3-pointer.
The Bridgeport boys also had little trouble disposing of Sutherland by registering a 64-32 win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Bridgeport limited the Sailors to single-digit scoring in all four quarters and totaled 21 steals.
After moving out to an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs put up 21 points in the second frame to build a 39-17 halftime advantage. Three-point plays by Braxten Swires and Kolby Lussetto, along with a 3-pointer from Rafi Cantu, helped the offensive surge.
A 13-0 Bulldog run in the third period extended Bridgeport’s lead to 56-26 after three quarters.
Swires paced Bridgeport offensively with 14 points. Lussetto followed with 12 and Kason Loomis had 10. Mason Nichols and Cantu finished with eight points each.
Loomis pulled down seven rebounds to pace the Bulldogs on the glass. Nichols finished with a team-high eight assists and Cantu added three helpers.
Lussetto led Bridgeport defensively with five steals. Swires, Loomis, Nichols, Evan Hill, and Jalen Hayes each finished with three steals.
Both Bridgeport teams will be back at home on Tuesday when the Bulldogs play host to Pine Bluffs, Wyo.
Girls
Sutherland (2-3) 6 8 9 6 - 29
Bridgeport (3-0) 27 18 23 10 - 78
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 25, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 19, Ellie Cline 13, Brooklyn Mohrman 13, Mackenzie Liakos 7, Grace Dean 2.
Boys
Sutherland 8 9 9 6 - 32
Bridgeport (2-1). 18 21 17 8 - 64
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 14, Kolby Lussetto 12, Kason Loomis 10, Rafi Cantu 8, Mason Nichols 8, Bohdi Dohse 6, Jalen Hayes 4, Evan Hill 2.