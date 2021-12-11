Bridgeport cruises past Sutherland

BRIDGEPORT - After having Friday’s games in Hemingford postponed by weather, the Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams quickly shrugged off any lingering rust from the past week by cruising past Sutherland on Saturday in Bridgeport.

The Bridgeport girls, who are ranked No. 2 in Class C-2 by the Omaha World-Herald, continued their early-season destruction of opponents by registering a 78-29 victory over the Sailors. It marked the third straight game that the Bulldogs (3-0) have scored at least 75 points.

The most recent of those outcomes was never in doubt after Bridgeport raced out to a 20-0 lead just five minutes into the first quarter. Junior post Ruthie Loomis-Goltl did much of the damage in the paint as she accounted for 10 points in the Bulldogs’ 27-point opening period.

Bridgeport outscored Sutherland 18-8 in the second quarter to build a 45-14 advantage at halftime. Olivia Loomis-Goltl joined her sister with 13 points in the Bulldogs’ first-half scoring.

A 23-point tally in the third quarter helped push Bridgeport’s lead to over the 40-point mark, which forced a running clock for the remainder of the contest. Olivia Loomis-Goltl tallied 11 points in the third period.