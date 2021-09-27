Bridgeport dominant in sweep of Hemingford

BRIDGEPORT - Coming off a 1-2 finish at a weekend tournament in Hershey, the Bridgeport High School volleyball team rebounded nicely with a dominating sweep over visiting Hemingford on Monday evening in Bridgeport.
The Bulldogs enjoyed fast starts in all three sets winning by scores of 25-9, 25-12, 25-10.
With the victory, Bridgeport improved to 16-4 overall on the season.
The Bulldogs will travel to Leyton Tuesday before competing at the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Thursday in Mitchell.
A five-point service run by Natalie Keenan-Vergil pushed Bridgeport into a quick 6-1 lead in Monday's first set against the Bobcats.
A Ruthie Loomis-Goltl kill later extended the Bulldogs into a 10-4 advantage before Keenan-Vergil's ace ballooned the lead up to 21-8.
Another fast start set the tone for Bridgeport in the second stanza as the Bulldogs led 9-3. Leading 15-6 later in the set, Bridgeport increased its advantage to double figures at 19-8 in taking a commanding two-set lead.
The third set proved to be just like the first two as Bridgeport raced out to a 5-1 advantage. A kill by Loomis-Goltl later made it 10-2 as the Bulldogs went on to capture the victory with another sweep on their home floor.
The win pushed Bridgeport's home record to 12-1.
Going into Thursday's conference tournament, Bridgeport has enjoyed plenty of success against WesternTrails foes so far this season. The Bulldogs are 9-1 against conference competition with their only loss coming to Mitchell. Bridgeport managed to avenge that setback during a tournament a couple weeks later.