Bridgeport dominant in sweep of Hemingford

BRIDGEPORT - Coming off a 1-2 finish at a weekend tournament in Hershey, the Bridgeport High School volleyball team rebounded nicely with a dominating sweep over visiting Hemingford on Monday evening in Bridgeport.

The Bulldogs enjoyed fast starts in all three sets winning by scores of 25-9, 25-12, 25-10.

With the victory, Bridgeport improved to 16-4 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs will travel to Leyton Tuesday before competing at the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Thursday in Mitchell.

A five-point service run by Natalie Keenan-Vergil pushed Bridgeport into a quick 6-1 lead in Monday's first set against the Bobcats.

A Ruthie Loomis-Goltl kill later extended the Bulldogs into a 10-4 advantage before Keenan-Vergil's ace ballooned the lead up to 21-8.

Another fast start set the tone for Bridgeport in the second stanza as the Bulldogs led 9-3. Leading 15-6 later in the set, Bridgeport increased its advantage to double figures at 19-8 in taking a commanding two-set lead.