 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridgeport dominant in sweep of Hemingford
0 comments

Bridgeport dominant in sweep of Hemingford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRIDGEPORT - Coming off a 1-2 finish at a weekend tournament in Hershey, the Bridgeport High School volleyball team rebounded nicely with a dominating sweep over visiting Hemingford on Monday evening in Bridgeport.

The Bulldogs enjoyed fast starts in all three sets winning by scores of 25-9, 25-12, 25-10.

With the victory, Bridgeport improved to 16-4 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs will travel to Leyton Tuesday before competing at the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Thursday in Mitchell.

A five-point service run by Natalie Keenan-Vergil pushed Bridgeport into a quick 6-1 lead in Monday's first set against the Bobcats.

A Ruthie Loomis-Goltl kill later extended the Bulldogs into a 10-4 advantage before Keenan-Vergil's ace ballooned the lead up to 21-8.

Another fast start set the tone for Bridgeport in the second stanza as the Bulldogs led 9-3. Leading 15-6 later in the set, Bridgeport increased its advantage to double figures at 19-8 in taking a commanding two-set lead.

The third set proved to be just like the first two as Bridgeport raced out to a 5-1 advantage. A kill by Loomis-Goltl later made it 10-2 as the Bulldogs went on to capture the victory with another sweep on their home floor.

The win pushed Bridgeport's home record to 12-1.

Going into Thursday's conference tournament, Bridgeport has enjoyed plenty of success against WesternTrails foes so far this season. The Bulldogs are 9-1 against conference competition with their only loss coming to Mitchell. Bridgeport managed to avenge that setback during a tournament a couple weeks later.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cardinals sweep Bearcats volleyball
Local

Cardinals sweep Bearcats volleyball

In their second meeting this season, the Chadron Cardinals were able to come away with a win against the Scottsbluff Bearcats, who beat them during the first match-up in August.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News