Bridgeport earns first win of season

The Bridgeport High School football team edged visiting Valentine 21-20 on Friday night to earn its first win of the season.

Kason Loomis powered the Bridgeport offense in the game with 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

Braxten Swires completed 3 of his 4 passes for 31 yards.

Mason Nichols caught a 24-yard hook-and-ladder pass on the Bulldogs' go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.

Defensively for Bridgeport, Loomis totaled 17 tackles. Rafi Cantu followed with 15 tackles. Cantu and Nichols each had a sack.

Valentine was led by quarterback Ashton Lurz, who completed 12 of 21 passes for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Lurz also rushed for 87 yards and a score on 16 carries.

Bridgeport, now 1-6 on the season, and will play at Chase County on Friday Oct 15 in Chase County.