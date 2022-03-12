Bridgeport ends second at state

LINCOLN - Playing in the state-championship game for the first time in school history, the Bridgeport girls’ basketball team gave top-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia everything it could handle before falling 40-38 on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The Bulldogs, who finished the season with a final record of 26-2, held a three-point lead on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter. However, the experienced Hawkettes used a 7-2 run to rally from behind and claim their third state title in four years.

The C-2 final couldn’t have been any more evenly matched. Both squads combined for nine ties and six lead changes throughout the contest.

Playing on the championship stage didn’t bother the Bulldogs one bit as they used a 10-0 run late in the opening quarter to take a 14-8 lead after the first eight minutes. The Loomis-Goltl sisters combined for 12 of those points as Ruthie and Olivia both finished with six each.

Bridgeport found the scoring tougher against the physical Hawkettes in the second period. After Ruthie Loomis-Goltl gave the Bulldogs a 19-16 lead midway through the quarter, St. Cecilia held Bridgeport scoreless the rest of the half.

Senior all-starter Bailey Kissinger scored five straight points to give the Hawkettes a 21-19 halftime advantage.

Kissinger continued her impressive play as the second half began. She canned a 3-pointer and then converted an old-fashioned three-point play to extend St. Cecilia into a 27-21 lead with just over six minutes to go in the third period.

Bridgeport managed to keep in touch though as senior Ellie Cline sank a 3-pointer to pull the Bulldogs back within 27-24. Olivia Loomis-Goltl hit back-to-back shots in the final two minutes to help Bridgeport end the quarter down just two at 30-28.

Cline came up big once again for the Bulldogs in the fourth period. She buried another 3-pointer to push Bridgeport into a 33-30 lead with six minutes to play.

After St. Cecilia evened things up, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl converted a three-point play to seesaw Bridgeport back in front 36-33 with just over five minutes remaining.

The back-and-forth action continued as St. Cecilia scored the next six points to take a 39-36 advantage with only 21 seconds left. The Hawkettes held the Bulldogs scoreless for a five-minute stretch before Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finally ended the drought with an offensive-rebound putback to pull Bridgeport within 39-38 with 11 seconds remaining.

With Bridgeport forced to foul, St. Cecilia’s Kissinger hit one free throw. The Bulldogs’ final desperation shot in the last second was off the mark.

Just three Bulldogs managed to score in the game. Olivia Loomis-Goltl led the way with 16 points, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl followed with 14 and Cline finished with eight.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl recorded a double-double as she pulled down 12 rebounds. She also finished with a game-high five blocks.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl dished out a team-high five assists to go with four rebounds and two steals. Cline and Natalie Keenan-Vergil also finished the game with a pair of steals each.

Despite the setback, Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen praised his team.

“These girls are champions,” he said. “They don’t have the first-place trophy right here, but this game could have been a win for us very, very easily. I’m so disappointed that it isn’t because they are such good kids. I have a blast being around them and I’m really proud of them.”

Bridgeport will say goodbye to just three seniors in Cline, Keenan-Vergil, and Paige Schmunk. The large nucleus of the squad will return in search of a third straight trip to state, which would be a first in school history.

Bridgeport (26-2) 14 5 9 10 - 38

St. Cecilia (26-2) 8 13 9 10 - 40

BRIDGEPORT

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 16, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 14, Ellie Cline 8.

ST. CECILIA

Bailey Kissinger 17, Shaye Butler 9, Erin Sheehy 6, Tatum Krikac 3, Adeline Kirkegaard 3, Ryann Sabatka 2.