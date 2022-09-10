Bridgeport evens record with win over Sutherland

BRIDGEPORT - The ground-and-pound attack of the Bridgeport football team continued to gain steam on Friday night as the Bulldogs rolled to a 47-6 win over visiting Sutherland.

It marked the second straight game in which the Bulldog offense piled up over 300 rushing yards. In addition, Kason Loomis topped the 200-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive week as he finished with 227 yards on 15 carries. Loomis churned out 283 yards on the ground last week and now has a total of 708 in four games this season. He’s averaging 177 per contest.

After exchanging touchdowns in the opening quarter of Friday’s game, Bridgeport proceeded to score 40 unanswered points to sink the Sailors.

The Bulldogs closed out the first period with a 14-6 lead. Following a 16-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Nikolas Weibert, the Bridgeport defense stepped up. Leyton transfer Peyton Abbott picked up a Sutherland fumble and sprinted 44 yards to the end zone.

It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to get back on the scoreboard as the second quarter began. On Bridgeport’s first offensive snap, Loomis broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run to extend the advantage up to 21-6 following Colby Lewis’ extra-point kick.

Another quick strike followed on Bridgeport’s next possession after a Sutherland punt. The Bulldogs needed just three plays to cover 51 yards. Weibert connected up with Abbott on a 38-yard touchdown pass to cap the drive, which gave Bridgeport a 28-6 halftime lead.

A pair of Sutherland turnovers to begin the second half resulted in two more Bridgeport touchdowns in the third quarter. Loomis ran in one following a fumble. The other came when Abbott stripped a Sailor ball carrier and returned it 23 yards for his second defensive touchdown of the game.

Logan Leithead concluded the scoring in the fourth quarter when his 8-yard touchdown run pushed Bridgeport’s advantage to 47-6. The running clock was then in effect the rest of the way.

In addition to leading the Bulldogs in rushing, Loomis finished with a team-high 11 tackles on defense. Nine of those were solo stops. Abbott followed with nine tackles and Weibert finished with eight.

Kolby Lussetto had an interception for Bridgeport.

The win evened the Bulldogs’ record at 2-2. Bridgeport will open district play next week on the road in Hemingford.