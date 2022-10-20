Bridgeport falls to Summerland in D-1 playoffs

EWING - Missed opportunities and turnovers haunted the Bridgeport football team in a Class D-1 first-round playoff game against Summerland on Thursday in Ewing.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over six times, including three on downs inside Summerland’s 10-yard line, as the Bobcats took advantage in recording a 28-14 win.

Bridgeport ended its inaugural season in 8-man with a final record of 6-3. The Bulldogs were making their 14th appearance in the state playoffs in school history. Their lone playoff victory during that span came in a 17-14 win over Chadron in 1999.

Despite the turnovers and a slow start, Bridgeport managed to find its footing as the game progressed and was in position to take the lead in the second half.

The Bulldogs battled back from a 20-0 deficit. Parker Farrenkopf’s 45-yard touchdown run with four minutes to go in the second quarter got Bridgeport on the scoreboard for the first time. Colby Lewis kicked the extra point to pull the Bulldogs within 20-7 at halftime.

Bridgeport continued its charge in the third quarter. On just the third snap of the period, freshman quarterback Nikolas Weibert connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass to Chase McGrath. Lewis’ extra point brought the Bulldogs within 20-14 with 10:46 to play in the third.

After holding Summerland on downs, Bridgeport looked primed to pull even or take the lead on its next offensive possession. However, after moving into Bobcat territory, the Bulldogs were stopped on downs.

It didn’t take long for Bridgeport to get the ball back. Kolby Lussetto registered his sixth interception of the season to end Summerland’s ensuing drive.

Taking over possession at its own 16-yard line, Bridgeport quickly moved down the field on big ground gainers by Farrenkopf, Weibert, and Kason Loomis. Farrenkopf’s 16-yard scamper put the Bulldogs deep inside Summerland territory as the fourth quarter began, but again the Bobcat defense stiffened to hold Bridgeport on downs.

Bridgeport looked to be in position to get the ball right back on a punt, but a fumble was recovered by the Bobcats inside the Bulldogs’ 20. Five plays later Bobcat quarterback Jaykwon Petit scored from 2-yards out to push Summerland into a two-score advantage with just over five minutes to play.

Loomis reeled off a couple of lengthy runs to carry Bridgeport back into Summerland’s red zone on the ensuing possession, but once again the Bobcat defense forced the Bulldogs into a turnover on downs at the 5-yard line.

Summerland then managed to run out the remaining time to end the game.

Like he’s done all season, Loomis paced Bridgeport in rushing in the contest with 155 yards on 26 carries.

Farrenkopf also cracked the 100-yard mark as he finished with 113 yards on 12 carries. He shouldered more of the offensive load after Peyton Abbott left the game with an injury in the first half.

Weibert completed a pair of passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Bulldogs won six straight to capture a district championship and qualify for the postseason.

With the win, Summerland advances into the Round of 16 next week.