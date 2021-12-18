Bridgeport girls, Chadron boys earn wins

CHADRON - The Bridgeport girls and Chadron boys basketball teams picked up double-figure wins on Saturday in Chadron.

Brooklyn Mohrman and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl both scored 28 points to lead the Bridgeport girls to a 75-46 win. The victory improved the Bulldogs to 5-0 on the season.

Leading 33-27 at halftime, Bridgeport pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Cardinals 42-19 in the final two quarters.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl also scored in double figures for Bridgeport as she finished with 17 points.

Mohrman finished the game hitting six 3-pointers.

Demi Ferguson paced Chadron with 10 points.

In the boys’ contest, three Cardinals scored in double figures in a 69-50 win. Gaurav Chima led the way with 18 points, Justus Alcorn had 16 and Xander Provance finished with 15.

Chadron took control early by moving out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter before holding a 43-13 advantage at halftime.

Chadron improved to 3-3 on the season and Bridgeport dropped to 2-3.

Girls