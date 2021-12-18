Bridgeport girls, Chadron boys earn wins

CHADRON - The Bridgeport girls and Chadron boys basketball teams picked up double-figure wins on Saturday in Chadron.
Brooklyn Mohrman and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl both scored 28 points to lead the Bridgeport girls to a 75-46 win. The victory improved the Bulldogs to 5-0 on the season.
Leading 33-27 at halftime, Bridgeport pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Cardinals 42-19 in the final two quarters.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl also scored in double figures for Bridgeport as she finished with 17 points.
Mohrman finished the game hitting six 3-pointers.
Demi Ferguson paced Chadron with 10 points.
In the boys’ contest, three Cardinals scored in double figures in a 69-50 win. Gaurav Chima led the way with 18 points, Justus Alcorn had 16 and Xander Provance finished with 15.
Chadron took control early by moving out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter before holding a 43-13 advantage at halftime.
Chadron improved to 3-3 on the season and Bridgeport dropped to 2-3.
Girls
Bridgeport (5-0) 12 21 19 23 - 75
Chadron (2-3) 13 14 10 9 - 46
BRIDGEPORT
Brooklyn Mohrman 28, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 28, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 17, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 3, Megan Cline 2.
CHADRON
Demi Ferguson 10, Jaleigh McCartney 9, Macey Daniels 7, Michaiah Fuller 6, Jacey Garrett 4, Makinley Fuller 4, Laney Klemke 2, Sophia Wess 2, Taverra Sayaloune 1.