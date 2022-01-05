Bridgeport girls improve to 9-0

OGALLALA - A road trip to Ogallala resulted in a split for the Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams on Tuesday night.

The Bulldog girls improved their season record to a perfect 9-0 with a 70-38 win, while the Bridgeport boys couldn’t capitalize on a fast start in falling to the 9-1 Indians by a final score of 60-43.

For the Bridgeport girls, who are ranked No. 2 in Class C-2, Tuesday’s victory marked the seventh time in nine games that the Bulldogs scored at least 70 points. All but one of their contests so far have been won by double figures.

After trailing in the early stages of the opening quarter, Bridgeport went on a 13-0 run to end the frame with a 15-9 lead. Olivia Loomis-Goltl’s layup late in the second quarter extended the Bulldogs into a 28-17 lead. Bridgeport’s advantage never dipped out of double figures the rest of the way.

Leading 33-21 at halftime, the Bulldogs extended out to a 50-32 advantage entering the final period. In the last eight minutes, Bridgeport’s lead grew to as many as 32.