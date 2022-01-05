Bridgeport girls improve to 9-0

OGALLALA - A road trip to Ogallala resulted in a split for the Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams on Tuesday night.
The Bulldog girls improved their season record to a perfect 9-0 with a 70-38 win, while the Bridgeport boys couldn’t capitalize on a fast start in falling to the 9-1 Indians by a final score of 60-43.
For the Bridgeport girls, who are ranked No. 2 in Class C-2, Tuesday’s victory marked the seventh time in nine games that the Bulldogs scored at least 70 points. All but one of their contests so far have been won by double figures.
After trailing in the early stages of the opening quarter, Bridgeport went on a 13-0 run to end the frame with a 15-9 lead. Olivia Loomis-Goltl’s layup late in the second quarter extended the Bulldogs into a 28-17 lead. Bridgeport’s advantage never dipped out of double figures the rest of the way.
Leading 33-21 at halftime, the Bulldogs extended out to a 50-32 advantage entering the final period. In the last eight minutes, Bridgeport’s lead grew to as many as 32.
Three Bulldogs finished the game scoring in double figures. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led the way with a game-high 22 points. Olivia Loomis-Goltl followed with 19 and Brooklyn Mohrman finished with 12. Mohrman hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Mackenzie Liakos set a new assists record for the Bulldogs in the contest.
Gabriella Caskey led Ogallala offensively with 12 points.
Bridgeport will take its undefeated record into a matchup against Adams Central on Saturday afternoon at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney. Adams Central, ranked No. 5 in Class B, sports an 8-1 record.
In Tuesday’s boys’ game, Bridgeport managed to get off to a solid start against the Indians, who are ranked No. 9 in Class C-1. Braxten Swires, Bodhi Dohse and Mason Nichols all sank 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help the Bulldogs to a 17-16 lead.
However, Ogallala outscored Bridgeport 19-5 in the second quarter to take control. The Indians extended their advantage up to 51-36 after three quarters.
Swires and Kason Loomis paced Bridgeport offensively in the game with 14 points each. Nichols finished with seven points.
Bridgeport, now 4-5 on the season, will take on Broken Bow on Saturday in Kearney.
Girls
Bridgeport (9-0) 15 18 17 20 - 70
Ogallala (3-7) 9 12 11 6 - 38
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 19, Brooklyn Mohrman 12, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 5, Mackenzie Liakos 5, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 22, Ellie Cline 3, Grace Dean 4.
OGALLALA
Marlee Ervin 2, Graci Marhenke 4, Gabriella Caskey 12, Jessica Folchert 4, Alli Beamon 2, Makayla Kirchner 7, Tayden Kirchner 7.
Boys
Bridgeport (4-5) 17 5 14 7 - 43
Ogallala (9-1) 16 19 16 9 - 60
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 14, Kason Loomis 14, Kolby Lussetto 3, Evan Hill 2, Bodhi Dohse 3, Mason Nichols 7.