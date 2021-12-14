Bridgeport girls keep rolling, boys fall to Pine Bluffs

BRIDGEPORT - For the fourth straight game, the Bridgeport High School girls basketball team connected with an early knockout punch in a lopsided win over visiting Pine Bluffs, Wyo., on Tuesday in Bridgeport.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 4-0 on the season, scored the game’s first 21 points in a row en route to cruising to an 84-21 victory. The 84 points was a season high for Bridgeport, which has scored at least 75 in all four contests.
Bridgeport, ranked No. 2 in Class C-2 by the Omaha World-Herald, led 36-4 after the opening quarter and used an 11-0 run in the second period to build a 59-12 advantage at halftime. The entire second half was played with a running clock.
“That was the best game we’ve played this season. The energy that we’re looking for night in and night out was there,” said Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen. “We brought really good energy against Sutherland on Saturday, and I asked them to bring it for longer this time. They did. It was really fun to watch the excitement level and the energy they had tonight.”
The Loomis-Goltl sisters again led Bridgeport’s charge on Tuesday. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led all scorers with 24 points and Olivia Loomis-Goltl finished right behind with 23.
As her junior year is just getting started, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl is already Bridgeport’s all-time leading scorer. She passed the previous record of 1,067 in Saturday’s win over Sutherland and now has 1,096 and counting. Both Loomis-Goltl sisters are continuing to pursue and break numerous school records.
“Both Ruthie and Olivia are going to break so many records. They’re really good kids,” Kuhlen said. “They come from a really good family and they are approaching all of this the right way. They’re not running in front of people and saying look at me and types of things like that. They are enjoying everything with their teammates and they’re working hard trying to get better every single day. They don’t think they’re good enough. They want to get better.”
Sophomore Grace Dean also joined the double-figure scoring column in Tuesday’s win with 10 points. Brooklyn Mohrman finished with eight points, while Mackenzie Liakos and Ellie Cline both added six.
Cline and Dean led Bridgeport on the glass with five rebounds each. Liakos paced the Bulldogs defensively with four steals and Mohrman added three. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl blocked four shots.
Pine Bluffs, which dropped to 1-3 on the season, was led in scoring by Andrea Reifschneider with eight points.
Bridgeport will go on the road for the first time this weekend when the Bulldogs visit Chadron. Kuhlen said facing the C-1 Cardinals will be a good test for his undefeated squad.
“It’s up at their place and it will be our first road game. It will be really good for us,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going up to Chadron on Saturday and I think the girls really are too. I think it’s going to be a fun atmosphere.”
In Tuesday’s boys’ contest, Pine Bluffs pulled away for a 58-39 win. The Hornets improved to 3-1 with the victory, while Bridgeport fell to 2-2.
Pine Bluffs held just a 26-23 lead at halftime before outscoring Bridgeport 32-16 in the second half. The Bulldogs mustered just five points in the third quarter.
Mason Nichols led Bridgeport offensively with 13 points. He knocked down three 3-pointers. Nichols also dished out a pair of assists and recorded five rebounds.
Kason Loomis added eight points for the Bulldogs. Rafi Cantu grabbed five rebounds. Evan Hill paced Bridgeport defensively with three steals.
The Bridgeport boys will also travel to Chadron on Saturday.
Girls
Pine Bluffs (1-3) 4 8 2 7 - 21
Bridgeport (4-0) 36 23 18 7 - 84
PINE BLUFFS
Andrea Reifschneider 8, Jaden Shelit 4, Hannah Wallowing Bull 4, Jessi Hoffman 3, Kelsie Bymer 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 24, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 23, , Grace Dean 10, Brooklyn Mohrman 8, Mackenzie Liakos 6, Ellie Cline 6, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 4, Paige Schmunk 3.