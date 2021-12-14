Bridgeport girls keep rolling, boys fall to Pine Bluffs

“Both Ruthie and Olivia are going to break so many records. They’re really good kids,” Kuhlen said. “They come from a really good family and they are approaching all of this the right way. They’re not running in front of people and saying look at me and types of things like that. They are enjoying everything with their teammates and they’re working hard trying to get better every single day. They don’t think they’re good enough. They want to get better.”

Sophomore Grace Dean also joined the double-figure scoring column in Tuesday’s win with 10 points. Brooklyn Mohrman finished with eight points, while Mackenzie Liakos and Ellie Cline both added six.

Cline and Dean led Bridgeport on the glass with five rebounds each. Liakos paced the Bulldogs defensively with four steals and Mohrman added three. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl blocked four shots.

Pine Bluffs, which dropped to 1-3 on the season, was led in scoring by Andrea Reifschneider with eight points.

Bridgeport will go on the road for the first time this weekend when the Bulldogs visit Chadron. Kuhlen said facing the C-1 Cardinals will be a good test for his undefeated squad.