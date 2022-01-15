Bridgeport girls, Mitchell boys prevail

However, the explosive Bulldogs proceeded to go on a 23-2 run over the next five minutes to increase their advantage up to a whopping 66-34.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Brooklyn Mohrman and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl combined to score all but two of Bridgeport’s 33-point fourth quarter total. At one point in the second half, Olivia Loomis-Goltl personally scored 12 consecutive points for the Bulldogs. Mohrman sank three treys in the final frame.

“We struggled to get the pace the way we wanted to in the first half and it took us a long time to get it,” Bridgeport girls head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “Give a lot of credit to Mitchell for that, but we have to do a better job of playing our game. Once we found it in the fourth quarter, I was going to run with it. We did and it was an explosive fourth quarter.”

Bridgeport held Mitchell without a point until just over three minutes to play in the third quarter. The Bulldogs took advantage on the offensive end to push their lead up to as many as 16 in the period. Kuhlen said his team’s defense was the catalyst for the Bulldogs’ big fourth quarter surge.