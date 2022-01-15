Bridgeport girls, Mitchell boys prevail

BRIDGEPORT - The final quarter proved pivotal in both games of a Western Trails Conference basketball doubleheader between Bridgeport and Mitchell on Saturday at Bridgeport High School.
Tyler Jackson’s bucket with just five seconds remaining in regulation lifted the Mitchell boys to a thrilling 54-52 win, while the Bridgeport girls outscored the visiting Tigers 33-14 in the final eight minutes to pull away for a 71-38 victory.
Jackson’s heroics came just seconds after Carter Reisig hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the score at 52-52 following two missed free throws by Bridgeport. The Bulldogs had a final look after a timeout, but their 3-pointer was off the mark as the buzzer sounded.
After playing such a grueling schedule this season so far, including matchups against a number of Class B opponents, first-year Mitchell boys head coach Marty Gillen said his team needed a win like the one they managed to earn.
“This is always a big game for us. I don’t think we have beaten Bridgeport in 10 or 11 years,” Gillen said. “We played hard all game and never gave up. Our bench was loud and our crowd was excited. That helped us come out on top.”
With the win, the Mitchell boys improved to 4-12 on the season. Bridgeport had their three-game winning streak stopped as the Bulldogs dropped to 7-6.
Saturday’s game was tightly-contested throughout. Bridgeport led 12-10 after one quarter before Mitchell grabbed a 26-24 halftime lead.
The Tigers’ advantage increased to four at the end of three quarters. The teams went back and forth in the final eight minutes before the frantic finish. The lead changed hands four times in the last 90 seconds.
“We had a really good practice coming into this game,” Gillen said. “We knew Coach (Sean) Sterkel was going to have his boys playing at a high level and they would want to play at a high tempo. My assistant coaches helped us come into the game with a good game plan. We needed to slow the game down and limit our turnovers.”
Reisig led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points. Ethan Thyne also scored in double figures with 13. Jackson finished with eight points and Easton Anderson had seven.
Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires led all scorers with 29 points. Kason Loomis followed with 10 points. Mason Nichols finished with eight and Kolby Lussetto had six.
For much of the girls’ game, the Tigers proved to be the only Panhandle team so far to stay within striking distance of Bridgeport. Four straight points from Jacque Bowles pulled the Tigers to within 43-32 with six minutes to play.
However, the explosive Bulldogs proceeded to go on a 23-2 run over the next five minutes to increase their advantage up to a whopping 66-34.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Brooklyn Mohrman and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl combined to score all but two of Bridgeport’s 33-point fourth quarter total. At one point in the second half, Olivia Loomis-Goltl personally scored 12 consecutive points for the Bulldogs. Mohrman sank three treys in the final frame.
“We struggled to get the pace the way we wanted to in the first half and it took us a long time to get it,” Bridgeport girls head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “Give a lot of credit to Mitchell for that, but we have to do a better job of playing our game. Once we found it in the fourth quarter, I was going to run with it. We did and it was an explosive fourth quarter.”
Bridgeport held Mitchell without a point until just over three minutes to play in the third quarter. The Bulldogs took advantage on the offensive end to push their lead up to as many as 16 in the period. Kuhlen said his team’s defense was the catalyst for the Bulldogs’ big fourth quarter surge.
“Our defensive intensity got better,” he said. “Throughout the ball game we allowed catches and allowed catches and then finally we started to jump passing lanes.”
Three Bridgeport players scored at least 20 points in the contest. The Loomis-Goltl sisters both led the charge with 21 points each. Mohrman finished with 20, including four 3-pointers. Natalie Keenan-Vergil added seven points for the Bulldogs, who improved their record to 12-1.
Mitchell, which led 10-9 after the first quarter and trailed by only nine at halftime, was led offensively by Macy Bosard with 13 points. Bowles followed with 10 and Marjie Schmitt had nine.
Both Bridgeport teams will compete in the first of two conference tournaments this coming week. The Bulldog girls are the top seed for the South Platte Valley Association Tournament and earned a bye into the semifinals on Thursday in North Platte. They are the defending SPVA champions after beating Hershey in the final last year.
“The SPVA is a great tournament,” Kuhlen said. “The girls’ field is a strong field this year. It’s a fun tournament to be part of and I’m looking forward to it.”
The Bridgeport boys earned the third seed and will host Kimball in the first round on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Mitchell boys and girls will host Pine Bluffs, Wyo., on Tuesday.
Girls
Mitchell (6-10) 10 6 8 14 - 38
Bridgeport (12-1) 9 16 13 33 - 71
MITCHELL
Macy Bosard 13, Jacque Bowles 10, Marjie Schmitt 9, Caani Banks 4, Addison Lashley 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 21, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 21, Brooklyn Mohrman 20, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 7, Ellie Cline 2.
Boys
Mitchell (4-12) 10 16 15 13 - 54
Bridgeport (7-6) 12 12 13 15 - 52
MITCHELL
Carter Reisig 21, Ethan Thyne 13, Tyler Jackson 8, Easton Anderson 7, Francisco Alvizar 4, Desmonde Smith 1.
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 29, Kason Loomis 10, Mason Nichols 8, Kolby Lussetto 4, Rafi Cantu 1.