Bridgeport girls repeat as SPVA champs, boys finish second

For the first time in school history, the Bridgeport girls’ basketball team repeated as South Platte Valley Association Tournament champions on Saturday at North Platte Community College.
The top-seeded Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in Class C-2, blew past second-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s 77-47 in the final to complete a dominating run to their second straight SPVA championship. In the semifinal round on Thursday, Bridgeport moved out to a 39-point lead on Hershey en route to registering a 70-45 win.
Defending their crown from a year ago is something the Bulldogs were aiming for.
“It is super exciting to win back-to-back championships,” said junior Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who led the Bulldogs with 26 points in the title game. “The SPVA is a very competitive tournament with a lot of talented girls and teams, so it always is awesome to be able to come away with a win. With last year being our first SPVA championship in history, it feels really good to be able to repeat that with this team.”
After racing out to a 20-4 lead on the Irish at the end of the first quarter, the final result was never in doubt as Bridgeport built a 48-16 advantage at halftime. Loomis-Goltl dominated the paint as she tallied 19 of her 26-point total in the first two quarters.
The balanced Bulldogs also received a boost from the 3-point shooting of junior Mackenzie Liakos. She hit a pair of treys in the opening frame before going on to sink four more to finish with 18 points.
Two other Bulldogs scored in double figures in the win. Brooklyn Mohrman finished with 11 points and Olivia Loomis-Goltl had 10.
Close contests have been few and far between this season for Bridgeport, which owns a 14-1 record and is on pace to shatter many of the school’s offensive records. The Bulldogs’ only blemish came in a four-point setback to Class B Adams Central. Only once has Bridgeport’s margin of victory been below double figures. That came in a six-point overtime win over Chase County just before Christmas.
As scary as it might seem for their future opponents, the Bulldogs believe they are only getting better.
“I think that as a team, we haven’t even scratched the surface of how good we can be,” Ruthie Loomis-Goltl said. “We see glimpses of it in games, but I think once we can play four full quarters at our highest potential, we are going to be a really tough team to beat.”
Bridgeport looks to be entering the most challenging stretch of its regular-season schedule. The Bulldogs will host Hershey (12-5) on Friday before traveling to Morrill County rival Bayard on Saturday. The Tigers own a 13-3 record and are fresh off a Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament championship.
The Western Trails Conference Tournament is on tap for next week. Bridgeport, the defending champions of that conference tournament as well, will be a heavy favorite to repeat.
“Winning both the SPVA and WTC conference tournaments is a big goal for us,” Loomis-Goltl said. “We like to say that we’re a championship team, and the road to getting that state championship starts with winning both conference tournaments.”
The Bulldogs will then conclude their regular season with road trips to Amherst (12-4) and Gordon-Rushville (13-4).
The Bridgeport boys’ basketball team earned a runner-up finish at the South Platte Valley Association Tournament on Saturday in North Platte.
After posting an impressive 69-55 win over Perkins County in the semifinals, the Bulldogs dropped a 73-41 setback to state-rated North Platte St. Patrick’s in the final.
Braxten Swires paced Bridgeport offensively with 18 points. Kolby Lussetto followed with eight points for the Bulldogs, who are now 9-7 on the season.
Girls' Game
North Platte SP (11-6) 4 12 15 16 - 47
Bridgeport (14-1) 20 28 12 17 - 77
NORTH PLATTE SP
Tonja Heirigs 17, Mae Siegel 10, Reese Fleck 8, Jayla Fleck 8, Kate Stienike 3, Kinsey Kimberling 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 26, Mackenzie Liakos 18, Brooklyn Mohrman 11, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 10, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 6, Grace Dean 4, Ellie Cline 2.
Boys Game
Bridgeport (9-7) 7 10 16 8 - 41
North Platte SP (14-2) 22 18 21 12 - 73
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 18, Kolby Lussetto 8, Kason Loomis 5, Mason Nichols 5, Bodhi Dohse 3.
NORTH PLATTE SP
Jack Heiss 22, Brecken Erickson 21, Caleb Munson 14, Jackson Roberts 5, Will Moats 4, Andrew Brosius 3, Connor Hasenauer 2.