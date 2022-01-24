Bridgeport girls repeat as SPVA champs, boys finish second

The balanced Bulldogs also received a boost from the 3-point shooting of junior Mackenzie Liakos. She hit a pair of treys in the opening frame before going on to sink four more to finish with 18 points.

Two other Bulldogs scored in double figures in the win. Brooklyn Mohrman finished with 11 points and Olivia Loomis-Goltl had 10.

Close contests have been few and far between this season for Bridgeport, which owns a 14-1 record and is on pace to shatter many of the school’s offensive records. The Bulldogs’ only blemish came in a four-point setback to Class B Adams Central. Only once has Bridgeport’s margin of victory been below double figures. That came in a six-point overtime win over Chase County just before Christmas.

As scary as it might seem for their future opponents, the Bulldogs believe they are only getting better.

“I think that as a team, we haven’t even scratched the surface of how good we can be,” Ruthie Loomis-Goltl said. “We see glimpses of it in games, but I think once we can play four full quarters at our highest potential, we are going to be a really tough team to beat.”