Bridgeport girls state-bound after win in district final

NORTH PLATTE - It wasn't easy, but the Bridgeport High School girls’ basketball team reserved a spot in the state tournament for a second straight year after turning back North Central 59-48 in the Class C-2, District 3 Final on Friday at North Platte Community College.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 24-1 on the season, rode the momentum of a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from an upset-minded Knight squad that held a two-point lead early in the final period.

"Our kids got some defensive stops and then turned that into transition points in the fourth quarter," Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. "We made better decisions and were getting better shots in our offense than we had been the entire rest of the night. That's how we expected to play the whole way. Thank goodness it showed up at some point in the game."

Olivia Loomis-Goltl led all scorers in the contest with 30 points. The sophomore phenom ignited for 13 of those in the pivotal fourth quarter. Older sister Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finished the game with 18 points.

Trailing 42-40 with a minute gone by in the final frame, Bridgeport erupted for 11 straight points to surge into a 51-42 lead with three minutes to play. Olivia Loomis-Goltl tallied eight of those in a row.

"I expect that out of Olivia every night," Kuhlen said. "She's virtually unguardable in transition and she's capable of putting up a lot of points."

After North Central snapped a scoreless drought of nearly five minutes to pull back within 51-44, the Bulldogs answered with five more points in a row to go up 12 and seal the deal with just under two minutes to go.

Mackenzie Liakos, who missed Bridgeport's last few games with an injury, returned to the lineup and sank five key free throws in the closing stages.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair that featured six ties and six lead changes. Bridgeport led 12-10 after the opening quarter and enjoyed a 30-24 advantage at intermission. The Loomis-Goltl sisters accounted for all 18 of the Bulldogs' points in the second period.

Natalie Keenan-Vergil's bucket extended Bridgeport into an eight-point lead at the outset of the third quarter. North Central then went on a 14-4 run to charge in front entering the final eight minutes.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl's basket with just under six minutes to play see-sawed Bridgeport back in front for good at 43-42.

Bridgeport will be making its ninth trip to state in school history. It's the first time since 2006-2007 that the Bulldogs are state-bound in back-to-back seasons.

Last year Bridgeport reached the semifinals before finishing fourth.

The C-2 state tournament will begin on March 8. The quarterfinal games will be played at Lincoln Southeast High School.

The Bulldogs will take a 15-game winning streak to Lincoln. Their only loss of the season came way back on Jan. 8 against Adams Central, which is a state qualifier in Class B.

North Central (20-6) 10 14 16 8 - 48

Bridgeport (24-1) 12 18 8 21 - 59

NORTH CENTRAL

Brielle Bussinger 16, Jenna Hallock 13, Adisyn Anderson 9, Allie Cosgrove 4, Brooklyn Buell 2, Morgan Lewis 2, Allie Stephen 2.

BRIDGEPORT

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 30, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 18, Mackenzie Liakos 5, Brooklyn Mohrman 4, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 2.